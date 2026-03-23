Spring Performances in Tokyo Opera, kabuki, rakugo and film festivals to mark your calendar this season By Sutipa Aearoonsangsai, Moa Sera and Nattan Casey Plewissara

Credit: tang90246

From centuries-old stage traditions to contemporary comedy and international film premieres, these performances highlight the many forms drama takes across Japan. From grand opera houses to shrine grounds and intimate clubs, here’s a curated lineup that moves from classical to modern, and everything in between.

La Traviata at the New National Theatre

Credit: Agnesstreet

Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata returns in a three-act production at the New National Theatre in Tokyo. Sung in Italian with English and Japanese subtitles, the opera follows the story of Violetta and Alfredo through one of classical music’s most enduring tragedies. Booking opens on Sunday, February 8, at 10am.

Date: Apr 2 – Apr 12 (5 Performances)

Location: Opera Palace

Entrance Cost: ¥7,700+

Website: nntt.jac.go.jp/english/calendar

April Grand Kabuki at Kabukiza Theatre

Credit: TkKurikawa

April’s Shigatsu O Kabuki (April Grand Kabuki) brings a seasonal program of classic plays and dance pieces to Kabukiza Theatre. As Tokyo’s leading kabuki venue, the theater presents multi-act productions performed by some of the art form’s most celebrated actors.

Expect dynamic storytelling, elaborate costumes and expressive movement refined over centuries. Single-act tickets are available for those who prefer a shorter introduction.

Date: April 2 – 27

Location: Kabukiza Theatre

Entrance Cost: Tickets starting from ¥5,000 – ¥20,000

Website: kabuki-bito.jp/theaters/kabukiza/play/971

Kamakura Festival

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The annual Kamakura Festival honors the town’s rich history and samurai spirit with a week of traditional performances and cultural displays. Centered around Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, the program includesthe graceful Shizuka no Mai performance inspired by the “Tale of Heike” and thrilling yabusame horseback archery competitions that showcase speed, skill, and centuries-old tradition. With dancing in the streets, historic performances and a festive atmosphere throughout the town, this event offers a colorful way to experience Japanese culture and local heritage.



Date: Usually starts the second Sunday of April (April 12)

Location: Tsurugaoka Hachimangu

Entrance cost: Free

Website: japan.travel/en/spot/1587

White Heron Performance (Shirasagi no Mai)

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In 2026, the parade begins along Nakamise Street, then passes through the Kaminarimon Gate and Hozomon Gate en route to the main hall of Sensoji Temple. Performers dressed in dramatic, elegant white robes and tall headdresses proceed in deliberate formation, creating a striking contrast against the vibrant temple surroundings.

Date: Second Sunday of April (April 12th)

Location: Sensoji Temple

Entrance Cost: Free

Website: japantravel.com/tokyo/shirasagi-no-mai-at-senso-ji-temple

Rakuno in English with Katsura Sunshine

Photograph: © 2022 Richard Termine

Katsura Sunshine performs traditional rakugo storytelling entirely in English. Rakugo, a 400-year-old comic art performed by a single storyteller, relies on timing, gesture and vocal shifts rather than props or sets.

Dates: April 22-28, May 22-31

Location: Mokubatei, Asakusa

Entrance Cost: ¥5,000 (adult), ¥3,000 (student)

Website: rakugo.lol/tokyo

Pirates of Tokyo Bay: English & Japanese Improv Comedy

For 16 years, the Pirates of Tokyo Bay have staged bilingual improv shows in English and Japanese… With no scripts and no plan, the performers create high-energy scenes, stories and songs on the spot based entirely on audience suggestions. The pub’s friendly, social atmosphere encourages conversation, making it a great place to meet locals and expats.

Date: April 26, May 31, June 31

Location: What the Dickens

Entrance Cost: ¥2,500

Website: fienta.com/o/23134

Yokohama International Film Festival 2026

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Now in its fourth edition, the vibrant festival showcases a diverse lineup of international and Japanese films, red-carpet premieres and industry events along the scenic Yokohama waterfront. Beyond screenings, the festival brings filmmakers, industry professionals, and movie lovers together for greetings, discussions and social events. A competition section spotlights emerging talent, while special presentations and signature events, such as the opening night gala and cruise party, expand the experience beyond the theater. Screenings and public programs take place near Akarenga Park.

Dates: May 1 – May 5

Location: Akarenga Park

Entrance Cost: ¥1,500 – ¥2,000

Website: yiff.jp/en

Bunraku Performance at Theatre 1010

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Bunraku is Japan’s classic form of narrative puppetry, combining narrative chanting, shamisen music and synchronized puppets, with three puppeteers operating a single figure. and features a variety of scenes and plays acrossEnglish and Japanese subtitles available are available via smartphone.

Dates: May 10 – May 25

Location: Theatre 1010

Entrance Cost: ¥6,000

Website: ntj.jac.go.jp

Chimera Games

©CHIMERA Union

CHIMERA GAMES Vol.11 is a huge, interactive urban festival in Odaiba that blends live music and dance stages with participatory sports like BMX, skateboarding, freestyle football and more. Browse the marketplace, grab a bite from a food stall, or catch an FMX motorcycle or drifting show. Designed as more than a spectator event, CHIMERA GAMES encourages visitors to join in, try new activities and experience the open-air “playground” atmosphere alongside friends and family.

Dates: May 16 – 17

Location: Odaiba Aomi Area NO Sector

Entrance Cost: ¥3,000+

Website: games.chimera-union.com

Stand Up Comedy at Tokyo Comedy Bar

Courtesy of Tokyo Comedy Bar

Catch an evening of sharp, cross-cultural humor at the home of stand-up comedy in Japan, next to Shibuya Station. The showcase features Japanese and international comedians tackling topics like culture, romance and everyday life in Japan. English shows are every night at 7:30pm with Japanese craft beer on tap.

Dates: Year-round

Location: Tokyo Comedy Bar (TCB)

Entrance Cost: ¥2,000 – ¥3,000

Website: tokyocomedybar.com