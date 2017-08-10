Anthropoid

In this depiction of an astounding true war story, two operatives from Czechoslovakia’s army in exile (Jamie Dornan & Cillian Murphy) parachute into their occupied homeland on a mission to kill a major Nazi. SS General Reinhard Heydrich was the Reich’s number three man, the main architect of the Final Solution and by the way the only high-ranking Nazi ever to be assassinated. An intelligent and tough World War II thriller that, in the interests of historical accuracy, starts out slow but ratchets up the tension, paranoia and action as it moves through the story. (120 min)