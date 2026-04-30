The Most Handsome Anime Crushes of 2026 The hottest heartthrobs this year By Metropolis

Anime popularity polls attract tens of thousands of votes each season, but let’s be honest, this is not about “who looks good.” This is about who has collectively hijacked the internet, destabilized group chats, and caused viewers to stare blankly at their ceiling at 2am questioning their life choices.

According to deep Reddit threads, Anime Trending and MyAnimeList, characters with strong personalities and layered story arcs tend to stay popular longer. In reality, what this means is: the more emotionally unavailable, morally ambiguous or quietly tragic a man is, the harder the fandom falls. The most handsome anime crushes of 2026 are not just attractive. They are psychological events.

18. Okarun (“DAN DA DAN”)

Okarun represents a specific kind of anime crush: awkward, overwhelmed and somehow still endearing enough to win people over completely. His growth over the series is the kind that sneaks up on you—you’re not sure when you started rooting for him this hard, but here you are.

Strengths: Earnest, Resilient

Weaknesses: Awkward, Impulsive

Zodiac: Aries

17. Enjin (“Gachiakuta”)

Enjin’s popularity is rising fast, and anyone who’s read the manga will tell you they saw it coming.

Every scene he appears in feels like something is about to go very right or very wrong. That tension is the entire appeal. His design is sharp, his presence is unpredictable and he has not yet done anything to make the fandom feel safe about him. They’re into it.

Strengths: Unpredictable, Sharp

Weaknesses: Volatile, Guarded

Zodiac: Scorpio

16. Tamon Fukuhara (“Tamon’s B-Side”)

On the surface, Tamon is polished, composed and exactly what you’d expect from a professional idol. Underneath, he is insecure, messy and painfully human.

That gap between the image and the reality doesn’t weaken the appeal; in fact, it’s really the whole point. Watching the performance slip in real time is somehow more compelling than the performance ever was.

Strengths: Disciplined, Magnetic

Weaknesses: Insecure, Repressed

Zodiac: Virgo

15. Saitama (“One Punch Man”)

Saitama is the most powerful being alive and is mostly concerned about missing a sale at the supermarket. He achieved the dream—absolute, unbeatable strength—and found it profoundly boring.

That existential flatness, paired with a completely deadpan delivery, makes him one of the more unexpectedly compelling figures in the lineup. He’s not brooding or tortured…He just wants a good fight and some affordable produce. Somehow, that hits harder than it should.

Strengths: Grounded, Authentic

Weaknesses: Detached, Unmotivated

Zodiac: Taurus

14. Denji (“Chainsaw Man”)

Denji is a licensed devil hunter and a human-devil hybrid who can produce chainsaws from his head, which is the least complicated thing about his life.

He wants three things: a full stomach, a soft bed and to touch a girl. He announced this on day one and has never once pretended otherwise. In a genre full of protagonists with grand destinies and carefully concealed trauma, Denji is just a guy doing his best with very limited information and a genuinely terrible situation. The chainsaws are almost beside the point.

Strengths: Honest, Tenacious

Weaknesses: Reckless, Naïve

Zodiac: Sagittarius

13. Monkey D. Luffy (“One Piece”)

Luffy doesn’t know he is charming. That’s the whole thing. He’s not trying to win anyone over; he just decides you’re his friend, and somehow that’s more effective than anything a calculated romantic lead has ever done. His complete lack of self-awareness is doing more work than most characters’ entire personality arcs.

Strengths: Loyal, Infectious

Weaknesses: Oblivious, Chaotic

Zodiac: Leo

12. Himmel (“Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End”)

Himmel proves that kindness is still one of the most lethal forms of attractiveness.

Despite limited screen time, he has achieved something rare: making an entire audience emotionally attached to a man who exists mostly in memories. His warmth lingers long after he’s gone, which somehow makes him even more powerful.

Strengths: Warm, Selfless

Weaknesses: Reckless, Idealistic

Zodiac: Sagittarius

11. Aqua Hoshino (“Oshi no Ko”)

Aqua Hoshino is calm, calculating and carrying just the right amount of unresolved trauma and emotional damage that would floor a lesser character. He doesn’t ask for sympathy because he doesn’t need it. You’re going to give it to him anyway.

You don’t like Aqua so much as develop a concerning level of investment in whether he’s okay. He is not okay, but apparently, that’s the appeal.

Strengths: Perceptive, Composed

Weaknesses: Closed-off, Obsessive

Zodiac: Capricorn

10. Roronoa Zoro (“One Piece”)

Zoro is loyal to a fault, genuinely formidable and completely incapable of navigating his way anywhere without getting lost. The fandom finds this charming rather than concerning, which says something about all of us.

His quiet intensity and unwavering moral code make him one of the most consistent presences in anime, even if he has absolutely no idea where he’s going half the time.

Strengths: Loyal, Focused

Weaknesses: Directionless, Stubborn

Zodiac: Taurus

9. Byakuya Kuchiki (“Bleach”)

Byakuya Kuchiki has never once lowered himself to explain his actions to anyone, and the fandom has spent twenty years desperately trying to earn his approval anyway.

He is cold, controlled, and dressed impeccably at all times. The moment he shows one sliver of something human beneath the surface, entire corners of the internet collapse. He knows. He offers nothing further.

Strengths: Principled, Refined

Weaknesses: Cold, Unyielding

Zodiac: Aquarius

8. Loid Forger (“Spy x Family”)

Loid Forger is a master spy who has successfully infiltrated governments and outwitted international criminals. Every move is calculated, every emotion tightly controlled. It makes him come off as distant, almost too composed. Yet, he has absolutely no idea his fake family is slowly becoming his real one.

Watching someone this competent be so completely blind to the one thing happening right in front of him is both frustrating and deeply endearing. He will figure it out eventually. Probably after it’s almost too late.

Strengths: Capable, Devoted

Weaknesses: Oblivious, Controlled

Zodiac: Virgo

7. Levi Ackerman (“Attack on Titan”)

Levi Ackerman is no longer just a character. He is a standard.

Years after Attack on Titan concluded, his presence remains unmatched. Precision, discipline and just enough vulnerability to remind you there’s something beneath the surface. He doesn’t try to impress, but the fandom liked him anyway…and has not stopped since.

Strengths: Precise, Steadfast

Weaknesses: Closed-off, Harsh

Zodiac: Capricorn

6. Jinshi (“The Apothecary Diaries”)

Jinshi is a high-ranking imperial official in ancient China who uses his appearance as a weapon and has never once had to try very hard.

The face does most of the work. The composed demeanor does the rest. What catches people off guard are the moments where the control slips, a flicker of something unguarded beneath the polish, and suddenly he is a great deal more interesting than a man who simply looks like that has any right to be. He doesn’t chase attention. It follows him anyway.

Strengths: Composed, Alluring

Weaknesses: Guarded, Calculating

Zodiac: Libra

5. Sebastian Michaelis (“Black Butler”)

Sebastian Michaelis is a demon butler in Victorian England who can kill a roomful of people with silverware and still have dinner on the table by seven.

He is impeccably dressed, unfailingly composed and in service to a twelve-year-old boy by contractual obligation. None of this should be attractive. The return of “Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc” brought him back anyway, and the internet remembered exactly why he was a problem. Every line he delivers feels like a contract you absolutely should not sign. The fandom has been signing it for fifteen years.

Strengths: Elegant, Lethal

Weaknesses: Manipulative, Unknowable

Zodiac: Scorpio

4. Howl (Howl’s Moving Castle)

Howl is a powerful wizard, a collector of beautiful things, and a man who once took to his bed for an entire afternoon because his hair turned the wrong color.

He is not the brooding type or the stoic type or the quietly suffering type. He is beautiful, dramatic, slightly chaotic and capable of turning a minor inconvenience into a full emotional breakdown. Somehow, beneath all of it, there is something genuinely tender, which is either very charming or a trap. Possibly both.

Strengths: Charismatic, Creative

Weaknesses: Dramatic, Avoidant

Zodiac: Gemini

3. Sung Jin-woo (“Solo Leveling”)

Sung Jin-woo’s rise is less of a character arc and more of a full-scale glow-up that rewired the internet.

From weakest hunter to an untouchable force, his transformation is so dramatic it borders on mythological. The quiet confidence, the shadow army, the “I don’t need to say anything because I already won” energy, it’s devastating.

Strengths: Driven, Composed

Weaknesses: Isolated, Ruthless

Zodiac: Capricorn

2. Sasuke Uchiha (“Naruto”)

Sasuke Uchiha walked so that every emotionally unavailable rival could run. The last surviving loyalist of a massacred clan, he’s the reason an entire generation of anime fans developed a thing for boys who won’t text back.

His appeal is not complicated. Tragic backstory, good bone structure, the emotional availability of a locked safe. He communicates primarily through silence, occasional murder attempts and one very long revenge arc that somehow still ends with people rooting for him. The brooding rival archetype existed before Sasuke. He just perfected it and left everyone else to figure out the wreckage.

Strengths: Determined, Intense

Weaknesses: Closed-off, Reckless

Zodiac: Scorpio

1. Satoru Gojo (“Jujutsu Kaisen”)

Satoru Gojo is the strongest jujutsu sorcerer alive, a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High, and a man who has never once entered a room without making it immediately about him.

He is blindfolded for most of his appearances, which has done nothing to slow him down and everything to intensify the problem. The confidence is total. The power is absurd. The flirting happens mid-fight, which should not be possible but is apparently not a concern when you can bend reality at will. Megan Thee Stallion is a self-professed stan. The endorsement is official. It has never been fair, and Gojo is fully aware of this, which is somehow the most attractive and most infuriating thing about him.

Strengths: Confident, Brilliant

Weaknesses: Arrogant, Reckless

Zodiac: Aries

Honorable Mentions: The Nichome Pick

Chihiro’s Dad (Spirited Away)

Japanese gay internet has been discussing hot men from anime for decades. The pick is not some protagonist with magical power or a flashy hero. It’s 38-year-old Akio Ogino, a salaryman, Audi driver, devoted husband and the man who confidently eats unidentified meat at an abandoned theme park.

There’s something about the broad shoulders, the polo shirt stretched just so, the soft authority of a man who insists he can handle it. Miyazaki drew him in roughly four scenes before turning him into a pig, and yet he has lived rent-free in a very specific corner of the internet for over two decades.

Strengths: Built, Reassuring

Weaknesses: Greedy (literally)

Zodiac: Taurus

Hiroshi Nohara (“Crayon Shin-chan”)

If Chihiro’s dad is the fantasy, Hiroshi Nohara is the long-term commitment. 35 years old, salaryman at a trading company in Kasumigaseki, two-hour commute, mortgage in Saitama, feet famously pungent enough to neutralize supernatural threats. On paper, deeply unsexy. In practice, the discourse has been raging since the Showa era ended.

The appeal is the whole package: the receding hairline he wears without shame, the visible chest hair, the genuine love for his wife, the fact that he comes home tired and still plays with his children. Hiroshi is what happens when you stop rewarding boyish protagonists and start rewarding men who file their taxes.

Strengths: Kind, Hardworking

Weaknesses: The stinky feet

Zodiac: Cancer (family man coded)

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