AOHATA 55 Turns 55: A Jam-Packed Celebration of Flavor Celebrating breakfast in Japan By Metropolis

It’s not every day a jam gets to celebrate a milestone, but AOHATA 55 is doing just that. After 55 years of spreading joy (literally) across Japan, they’re giving their low-sugar jam lineup a major refresh. Think new seasonal strawberry blends, eco-friendly stick packs, and a look that’s as fresh as the fruit inside.

Fresh Flavors for AOHATA 55, Season by Season

You know that feeling when strawberries just hit differently depending on the time of year? AOHATA gets it. That’s why they’re launching two new limited-edition strawberry jams tailored to Japan’s seasons:

Strawberry Refreshing Blend (Spring/Summer) — Light, zesty, and sweet-tart, like biting into summer itself. Shipping from February to August .

(Spring/Summer) — Light, zesty, and sweet-tart, like biting into summer itself. Shipping from . Strawberry Rich Blend (Autumn/Winter) — Think cozy, deep, and rich—perfect for chilly mornings. Available August to February.

This is the first time a jam in Japan has been crafted specifically to match seasonal vibes. It’s like Mother Nature herself whipped up a batch.

Bread’s New Best Friend

Turns out, 35% of Japanese breakfasts feature bread. AOHATA 55 figured, why not make a jam that feels like it was born to be slathered on thick, fluffy slices? The updated recipe boosts the aroma, fruit punch, and overall vibe when paired with bread. No offense to butter, but this jam might just steal the spotlight.

Packaging That Pops (And Protects)

AOHATA isn’t just updating what’s inside the jar. The outside’s getting a glow-up, too:

Cap: That bold blue? Inspired by the Seto Inland Sea, AOHATA’s birthplace.

That bold blue? Inspired by the Seto Inland Sea, AOHATA’s birthplace. Bottle: Subtle sparkles mimic sunlight on water—because who doesn’t want a little shimmer with breakfast?

Subtle sparkles mimic sunlight on water—because who doesn’t want a little shimmer with breakfast? Label: Big, juicy fruit illustrations make it easy to spot your favorite flavor.

Stick Jams: Jam, But Make It Portable

AOHATA gets that life isn’t all sit-down breakfasts. Enter: stick-type jams for on-the-go goodness. Whether you’re packing a bento or fueling up for a hike, these single-serve packets have you covered.

Flavors include:

Strawberry (Refreshing & Rich Blends)

Orange Marmalade

Wild Blueberry

Oh, and they’re eco-friendly, with paper-based packaging.

Lights, Camera, Jam!

Mark your calendar for April 1, 2025. That’s when AOHATA’s new commercial drops nationwide, showcasing its passion for seasonal flavors and top-notch ingredients.

Title: “Two Types That Harmonize with the Seasons”

“Two Types That Harmonize with the Seasons” Watch It Here: AOHATA 55 CM or below

Quick AOHATA 55 Jam Facts:

Launch Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 Price: Starting from ¥298

Starting from ¥298 Flavors: Strawberry (two seasonal blends), Orange Marmalade, Wild Blueberry, Apple, Apricot, Fig, and more.

For more juicy details, head to AOHATA Official Website.