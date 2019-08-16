/>

Art Aquarium 2019 | ‘Edo: Coolness of KINGYO’

Inside Nihonbashi's otherworldly exhibit

By | Posted on August 16, 2019

A visually enthralling exhibit in the heart of Tokyo, Art Aquarium 2019 showcases the majestic beauty of thousands of goldfish within a stunning aquarium space. The otherworldly exhibit has drawn over 9.45 million visitors worldwide. Read more about what’s in store at this year’s show.

Friday, Jul 5 – Monday, Sep 23
Sun – Fri, 11am – 10:30pm (Last entrance 10pm)
Sat & days prior to a public holiday, 11am – 11:30pm (Last entrance 11pm).
Art Aquarium 11am – 7pm
Night Aquarium from 7pm

Tel. 03-3270-2590
(Japanese only)

Tickets:
Adults (13+) ¥1,000, Children (aged 12 and younger) ¥600.
Free entry for childen aged 3 and younger. *prices include tax.

Children aged 12 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult.

Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall
5F COREDO Muromachi 1 (Entrance on 4th floor),
2-2-1 Nihonbashi-Muromachi, Chuo-ku
artaquarium.jp/en

Video by Sonya Kulyk