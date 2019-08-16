A visually enthralling exhibit in the heart of Tokyo, Art Aquarium 2019 showcases the majestic beauty of thousands of goldfish within a stunning aquarium space. The otherworldly exhibit has drawn over 9.45 million visitors worldwide. Read more about what’s in store at this year’s show.

Friday, Jul 5 – Monday, Sep 23

Sun – Fri, 11am – 10:30pm (Last entrance 10pm)

Sat & days prior to a public holiday, 11am – 11:30pm (Last entrance 11pm).

Art Aquarium 11am – 7pm

Night Aquarium from 7pm

Tel. 03-3270-2590

(Japanese only)

Tickets:

Adults (13+) ¥1,000, Children (aged 12 and younger) ¥600.

Free entry for childen aged 3 and younger. *prices include tax.

Children aged 12 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult.

Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall

5F COREDO Muromachi 1 (Entrance on 4th floor),

2-2-1 Nihonbashi-Muromachi, Chuo-ku

artaquarium.jp/en

Video by Sonya Kulyk