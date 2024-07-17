Experience Japanese Summer at HOTEL TAVINOS’ Festivals Summer festival games and ring toss world match By Jessie Carbutt

The vibrant HOTEL TAVINOS is hosting summer festivals across its three locations in Hamamatsucho, Asakusa and Kyoto from August 11 to August 31, 2024. Blending traditional Japanese summer fun with modern hospitality, the hotels transform into classic Japanese matsuri.

The highlight of the festivals is the “Ring Toss World Match,” a friendly competition between the three HOTEL TAVINOS locations. With real-time score sharing, the games foster a sense of camaraderie and competition. Participants receive exclusive TAVINOS stickers as a memento of their experience.

In addition to the ring toss, each hotel presents classic summer festival activities. Hamamatsucho brings shooting games, Asakusa has yo-yo fishing, and Kyoto hosts super ball scooping along with ghost story screenings. These activities aim to immerse international guests in Japanese culture while encouraging interaction among guests and staff.

The summer festival is free for all guests staying at any of the HOTEL TAVINOS locations. Each hotel also boasts a selection of local craft beers, along with traditional Japanese soft drinks like Ramune. Relax in the lobby or on the terrace (available at Hamamatsucho and Kyoto), enjoying the festive atmosphere and connecting with fellow travelers.

Event Details:

Duration: August 11, 2024 – August 31, 2024

Main Event: Ring Toss World Match

Dates: August 16, 2024 – August 31, 2024 (Fridays and Saturdays)

Time: 1pm – 10pm

Additional Activities:

Hamamatsucho: Ring toss, shooting games (1pm – 4:30pm)

Asakusa: Ring toss, yo-yo fishing (Weekdays 1pm – 4:30pm, Weekends 11:00am – 4:30pm)

Kyoto: Ring toss, super ball scooping, ghost story screenings (1pm – 10pm)

HOTEL TAVINOS Locations:

HOTEL TAVINOS Hamamatsucho: 1-13-3 Kaigan, Minato-ku

HOTEL TAVINOS Asakusa: 2-18-8 Asakusa, Taito-ku

HOTEL TAVINOS Kyoto: 612 Anotsu-cho, Gojo-agaru, Kawaramachi-dori, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto

For more information, please visit the respective hotel websites above or contact the reservation team at reservation-5@hoteltavinos.com.

