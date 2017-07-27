Back to School Special

[Sponsored]

AKAMONKAI

Akamonkai Japanese Language School has two campuses and eight dormitories located around Nippori in Tokyo. Boasting 2,050 students from 40 countries, Akamonkai offers a wide range of classes for various levels. The school offers multiple courses to help improve students’ Japanese skills in the most efficient way possible, regardless of goal or level. In recent years, the business employment classes have developed into a specialized and customized curriculum that adapts to each student’s changing needs. Full support is provided from the student’s first day to the day they graduate. The caring faculty at Akamonkai is dedicated to helping all students achieve their Japanese goal, and look forward to meeting talented, worldly thinkers—just like you!

Courses

General Course (1-2 years): ¥720,000-1,380,000

Business Employment Class (1 year) ¥850,000

Short-term (3 months): ¥150,000

*All courses include textbook fees

6-39-12 Higashi Nippori, Arakawa-ku. Nippori or Mikawashima. Tel: 03-3806-6102. Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm; closed Sat-Sun & hols.

E-mail: info@akamonkai.ac.jp | http://www.akamonkai.ac.jp

ALA ACADEMY OF LANGUAGE ARTS

Academy of Language Arts (ALA) focuses on practical language training through helping students gain Japanese skills and the cultural know-how to use these language skills effectively. Enhancing students’ conversation skills has been the main educational objective at ALA since its foundation in 1984. Even if you are starting with zero Japanese, they assure that you’ll be fluent when you graduate. ALA also provides support for students seeking jobs in Japan. Students learn ways to search for full-time and part-time jobs, interview techniques and effective resume writing. Students can also receive employment information through a career service company. In addition, ALA specializes in business Japanese training and conducts the Test of Communication Competence in Business. As a result, graduates continually receive high evaluation marks in training for global human resource development in Japanese companies. Whatever your language goals may be, ALA will help you reach them.

Special Offers

Free Trial Lesson

Courses

General Conversation Course *Student visa available

Intensive/Part-time/Long-term/Short-term

Private Lesson

Company Lesson

Business Communication Training

TCCB (Test of Communication Competence in Business)

No.2 Tobundo Bldg., 2-16 Ageba-cho, Shinjuku-ku.

Iidabashi. Tel. 03-3235-0071. 9:15am-6:45pm. E-mail: info@ala-japan.com

http://www.ala-japan.com/en

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND COMMUNICATION

College of Business and Communication (CBC) is a prestigious vocational school renowned as a pioneer in language and business studies. Thousands of its graduates have gone on to success both in Japan and internationally. Just a one-minute walk from Keikyu Kawasaki Station, the location is perfect for international students traveling to and from work or home. CBC’s curriculum is designed to balance and improve reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. Those at an intermediate level or higher can take courses to prepare for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1 and N2, as well as courses in useful business Japanese. CBC also provides special kanji classes. Three-month and six-month courses are held for 22 hours a week. Students taking long-term courses receive commutation passes or discounts on long-distance JR tickets, and the school can help change visa statuses to college student visas. For details, please feel free to call or e-mail the friendly, multilingual staff.

Special offer

One free special kanji course

(8-10 classes, 50 min once a week)

Course

Three-month course

One-year course (College student visa)

22-9 Ekimae-Honcho, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa. Kawasaki. Tel: 044-244-3200.

Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm. E-mail: jpn@cbc.ac.jp | http://www.cbcjpn.jp/english

EVERGREEN LANGUAGE SCHOOL

Evergreen Language School is located in the quiet residential area of Yutenji, just three stops from Shibuya on the Tōkyū Tōyoko Line. Established 68 years ago, the school has seen more than 50,000 students from around the globe pass through its classrooms. Evergreen strives to create effective, enjoyable classes to help students learn both the language and culture of Japan. Private lessons allow students to choose special materials, and group classes offer the opportunity to learn Japanese while meeting people from all over the world. Evergreen also has an intensive kanji course, lessons designed to prepare students for studies at a Japanese university, and courses that will prepare them for future career interviews. Friendly and professional teachers help build confidence while laying the groundwork for continued learning. Evergreen operates in Jiyugaoka on the Tōyoko Line and can even dispatch teachers to the student’s home or company—which means fewer excuses not to make 2017 the year to conquer the Japanese language!

courses

Registration fee: ¥10,800*

Tuition (2 days/week): ¥19,440*

Tuition (3 days/week): ¥32,400*

Tuition (intensive course): ¥64,800*

Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1, N2, N3, N4 Saturday course (2018 April term student visa registration open now)

Private lesson 10 times ¥48,600*

Summer vacation 7/31 – 8/5

*Tax included

1-21-18 Yutenji, Meguro-ku. Yutenji.Tel: 03-3713-4958. Mon-Fri, 9am-7pm, Sat, 10am-6pm

E-mail: info@evergreen.gr.jp | http://www.evergreen.gr.jp

KINCARN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Conveniently located between Tokyo and Yokohama, Kincarn International School is also close to Haneda and Chiba. Kincarn International School does more than simply educate its pupils; it aims to teach kids who will go on to be leaders. The school’s calm and enriching environment is born of a reputation for dependability and stimulating education. The fun, age-appropriate, and engaging curriculum prepares students aged 2 to 6 for entry into well-known international and private schools in the Kanto area. Kincarn combines a kindergarten, a nursery school, enrichment classes, and offers structured courses focus on international themes and teach kids to take initiative. Equal emphasis is placed on Japanese and English to help children become truly bilingual. Access: 14 min from Yokohama , 9 min from Shinagawa, 18 min from Haneda to Keikyu Kawasaki by Keikyu Line.

Courses

Kindergarten

Nursery school

After school care

Primary education

Enrichment classes

Multicultural exchange circle

37-1 Tsutsumine, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki.

Kawasaki. Tel: 044-233-3970. Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm (half-day program 9:30am-2pm, full-day program 8:30am-5:30pm). E-mail: info@kincarn.com | http://www.kincarn.com

YIEA TOKYO ACADEMY

After years of having to turn away many applicants who wish to study at YIEA Tokyo Academy, the school has finally moved to a larger building in Asakusabashi. The new school is a 15-minute walk from Akihabara, one of the must-visit places in Tokyo. Because of this move, the school is now able to welcome more students who want to study Japanese. The curriculum maintains a more formal structure, with the majority of students striving for either the EJU or the JLPT levels N1 or N2. Anyone who wishes to systematically improve their overall Japanese skills should benefit from YIEA Tokyo Academy’s structured and careful instruction. Presently, students hail from more than a dozen countries, and the school boasts a very open and lively atmosphere. Strive for the best and join YIEA Tokyo Academy.

Special offer

Special offer available for students who are permanent residents, or holders of long-term visas

Courses

Standard Japanese (student visa): 1-2 years: from ¥710,000

Standard Japanese (other visa): 2 weeks-1 term: from ¥58,000

2-20-5 Asakusabashi, Taito-ku.

Asakusabashi. Tel: 03-5823-4596. Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm.

Email: info@yieatokyo.com | http://yieatokyo.com/en