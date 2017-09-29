And the bass goes boo(m)

[Sponsored]

ESPRIT TOKYO

Partying in Roppongi? Check out Esprit Tokyo, a funky club in the heart of the famed entertainment district. The walls and the ceiling there are decked with all kinds of strobes and display monitors, giving off a distinct cyberpunk vibe. Esprit DJs spin a mix of genres so all musical bases are covered.

Genre: Mix

Hours: Open everyday, 10pm-5am

Price: Men ¥3,500/Women ¥1,000

Capacity: 500 people

Upcoming Events:

10/26 – 10/31: Halloween Week

12/1 – 2: 6th Anniversary Party

12/21-25: Christmas Week

12/26 – 12/31: Countdown Week

2F, 5-1-6 Roppongi, Minato-ku. Roppongi.

Tel: 03-3470-1371

www.esprit-tokyo.net

LAPIS TOKYO

Dance the night away at this brand new club in Ginza. LAPIS is outfitted with some serious lighting equipment and can put on a helluva light show — up there with one of the best LED installations in Japan.

Genre: Mix

Hours: Open everyday, 8pm–5am

Price: Men ¥4,000/Women ¥1,000

Capacity: 400 people

Upcoming Events:

10/26 – 10/31: Halloween Week

12/21 – 12/25: Christmas Week

12/26 – 12/31: Countdown Week

4-2-17 Ginza, Chuo-ku. Ginza.

Tel: 03-6228-6516

www.lapis-tokyo.net

VENT

Vent opened in 2016 and has quickly established itself as one of the best venues in Tokyo for house and techno music. With its intimate vibe and high-quality speakers, Vent is a great venue to catch touring international DJs and up-and-coming local talent.



Genre: Techno, House



Hours: Fri & Sat: 11pm-Late

Price: Door ¥3,500 / FB discount ¥3,000

Capacity: 400 people

Upcoming Events:

10/06: Kevin Saunderson × DJ EMMA

10/20: Mika Ninagawa (Visual) x Sofia Rodina (Music)

10/28: ACID PAULI (Halloween Party)

11/18: SKREAM

12/15: DJ NOBU

12/16: Moscoman

12/30: Adam Port x &ME

12/31: NYE Party

B1F, 3-18-19 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku. Omotesando.

Tel: 03-6804-6652

www.vent-tokyo.net

WOMB

Sure, everyone’s heard about WOMB. Opened in 2000, WOMB is consistently ranked one of the best clubs in the world, attracting top techno, drum & bass and electro acts. Hit the dance floor at WOMB for their world-class sound system and catch international acts and DJs.



Genre: Techno, House, Bass, Drum & Bass, Trance

Hours: Mon-Thu, Sun: 10pm-4:30am, Fri, Sat, Nights before hols: 11pm-4:30am

Price: Sun, Mon: ¥1,500, Tue-Thu: Men ¥1,500/Women | Free. Fri, Sat, Nights before hols: ¥3,500

Capacity: 1000 people

Upcoming Events:

10/14: N_U_O presents ETC!ETC! — 1st Anniversary

10/27 – 10/31: Halloween Party (check website for schedule)

12/31: Countdown Party

2-16 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku. Shibuya.

Tel: 03-5459-0039

www.womb.co.jp