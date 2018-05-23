Award-winning Scottish musician and producer, Stuart “Woody” Wood, is bringing the Bay City Rollers to Tokyo, Japan, where they will be performing for two nights at Shinjuku Marz.

Hailing from sunny Scotland, the Bay City Rollers were the world’s biggest, original boy band who rose to fame in the 70s with pop classics such as “Saturday Night,” and “Don’t Let The Music Die.”

The Bay City Rollers released 12 studio albums and two live albums, selling over 300 million records worldwide. The classic power-pop songs that spawned the worldwide phenomenon known as Rollermania have now been injected with new life, bringing a new generation of fans into the fold, while rekindling an excitement for the 70s among the group’s long-standing existing fanbase.

In order for the spirit, memory and legacy of the Bay City Rollers to continue, Woody sought out suitable, accomplished musicians to become the new generation of Bay City Rollers for today. He has brought together a dynamic group of young and talented musicians, each with a wealth of experience under their belts.

Stuart “Woody” Wood, lead singer and guitarist Ian Thomson, bass guitarist Marcus Cordock and drummer Jamie McGrory will be joined by Tokyo’s own Masa Mccann on keyboards.

The Bay City Rollers are back and better than ever, and ready to take on the world, turning it tartan once more! First stop… Tokyo!

The deadline for this lottery has now passed. Thank you for your interest

June 7 & 8

Open 18:00 / Start 19:00

Paid ticket information here:

Advance tickets ¥9,400 / ¥9,900 (+1 Drink ¥600)

Purchase options：VINYLJAPAN Store/ e+ / Lawson Ticket



Shinjuku März

Dai1tokiwa Bld. B1F

2-45-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

160-0021, Japan

TEL: +81 3-3202-8248

Email: info@marz.jp