Benjamin Steak House, a luxurious American steak house restaurant, is having a heartwarming Thanksgiving dinner course ready for you, your family, and friends this year. Benjamin Steak House is located only in Roppongi in Japan outside of New York, providing friendly service and a relaxing atmosphere. Everyone around the area of Roppongi will be able to experience the traditional Thanksgiving feast just as the ones in America without having to stress out about cooking, and simply enjoy the evening with friends and family. Don’t miss out on this great invitation, which is only offered on the night of November 22. Be sure to reserve your table and Turkey Dinner as soon as you can, as the number of dishes is limited.

Thanksgiving Dinner Course

Appetizer Salad

Mesclun Salad with Feta Cheese & Walnuts

Maple Walnuts Dressing

Soup

Kabocha Squash Soup

Entrée

Roasted Turkey Traditional Style

Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Cranberries Sauce, Stuffing

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

Dessert

Apple Pie A La Mode Country Style

Price: ¥9,000 plus 10% Service Charge & Tax

Date: November 22, Thursday

Reservations: 050-3187-9089

Benjamin SteakHouse Roppongi

B1F Remm Roppongi Building, 7-14-4 Roppongi, Minato-ku.

http://www.benjaminsteakhouse.jp