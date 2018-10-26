Benjamin Steak House, a luxurious American steak house restaurant, is having a heartwarming Thanksgiving dinner course ready for you, your family, and friends this year. Benjamin Steak House is located only in Roppongi in Japan outside of New York, providing friendly service and a relaxing atmosphere. Everyone around the area of Roppongi will be able to experience the traditional Thanksgiving feast just as the ones in America without having to stress out about cooking, and simply enjoy the evening with friends and family. Don’t miss out on this great invitation, which is only offered on the night of November 22. Be sure to reserve your table and Turkey Dinner as soon as you can, as the number of dishes is limited.
Thanksgiving Dinner Course
Appetizer Salad
Mesclun Salad with Feta Cheese & Walnuts
Maple Walnuts Dressing
Soup
Kabocha Squash Soup
Entrée
Roasted Turkey Traditional Style
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Cranberries Sauce, Stuffing
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
Dessert
Apple Pie A La Mode Country Style
Price: ¥9,000 plus 10% Service Charge & Tax
Date: November 22, Thursday
Reservations: 050-3187-9089
Benjamin SteakHouse Roppongi
B1F Remm Roppongi Building, 7-14-4 Roppongi, Minato-ku.