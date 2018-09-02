Blink is the next level in collaborative spaces, a creative and innovative hub at the center of one of Tokyo’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Just a stone’s throw away from Roppongi Hills, in Moto-Azabu, Blink is where the city’s most creative citizens gather, making an incredibly global and innovative community from which great things are produced.

Since opening in May, the space has attracted freelance entrepreneurs and members from the startup and small business community, including content creators, next-wave tech developers and consultants. Many others gather here simply to catch up on the city’s latest trends and enjoy great coffee. With its friendly, professional and multilingual staff, Blink has also become a space of choice for business and innovation enthusiasts looking to hold offline events.

Change how you work

Blink has a simple yet elevated mission: to support, motivate and inspire anyone who walks through its doors. In a nutshell, the space aspires to change the way you work. Inspired by the best of Silicon Valley design thinking and contemporary interior design, both interior and exterior designs embody transparency, privacy, creativity and productivity. Diffused and ample natural light — aided by translucent walls and textured floors — ensure both confidentiality and openness. The comfortable and colorful furniture adds a playful counterpoint to its professionalism.

The space guarantees consistency: throughout the cafe-style seating at street level, the first floor lounge and reception, the interior workstations, offices and meeting rooms, the seamless flow and energy encourage individuals to work at their best while enjoying a level of comfort unheard of in traditional workspaces. And let’s not forget the rooftop and its spectacular views — an extension that stirs the imagination and unlocks the bonds of creativity and friendship.

Tokyo’s leading edge

Spread over five floors, Blink is appointed with open-plan hot desks, dedicated workstations, stylish private offices and fully-equipped meeting rooms. A lively event space — with the latest audio-visual systems — is available at street level. In-house showers and parking for bicycles and motorcycles are the icing on the cake.

Blink elevates coworking in Tokyo into a new era. Whether you are a one-man band or part of a growing team, the space is ideal for expanding your network while enjoying a friendly yet professional environment at Tokyo’s leading edge. Everything you need to make your mark, connect and realize your wildest dreams is right here.

Blink

3-1-6, Motoazabu, Minato, Tokyo 106-0046

blinkcommunity.com