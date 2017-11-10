[Sponsored]

Enjoy a delicious thanksgiving lunch or dinner at BLT Steak, an authentic American steakhouse with a chic bistro ambiance. This year they offer a very special thanksgiving menu for everyone in Tokyo.

BLT Steak has its flagship restaurant in New York City, but conveniently, there are 2 locations in Tokyo: Roppongi and Ginza. These uptown restaurants are modern and chic, with high ceilings and spacious dining rooms.

This year, BLT Steak offers you the following menus for Thanksgiving day lunch and dinner. These are exclusively on the 22nd and 23rd November, so remember to make your reservation at least one day ahead. Book online here.

Dates：11/22（Wed) 11/23（Thurs）

Make a reservation up to one day in advance

Price：DINNER ¥7,500、LUNCH ¥4,200 (Tax not included) Dinner includes a 10% service charge



Dinner Course ￥7,500

Amuse-bouche

Popover

Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette

Mushroom Soup

Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib（Roast beef） / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish

Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Mousse Mille-Feuille

Coffee or Tea

Lunch Course ￥4,200

Popover

Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette

Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish

Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Mousse Mille-Feuille

Coffee or Tea

BLT STEAK ROPPONGI

5F Izumi Garden, 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

03-3589-4129

Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm) Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

BLT STEAK GINZA

8F Royal Crystal Ginza 5-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo

03-3573-1129

Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm) Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

http://bltsteak.jp/

＊We also have a regular menu

＊ *Tax is not included. 10% service charge will be added to the bill for dinner time.