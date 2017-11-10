[Sponsored]
Enjoy a delicious thanksgiving lunch or dinner at BLT Steak, an authentic American steakhouse with a chic bistro ambiance. This year they offer a very special thanksgiving menu for everyone in Tokyo.
BLT Steak has its flagship restaurant in New York City, but conveniently, there are 2 locations in Tokyo: Roppongi and Ginza. These uptown restaurants are modern and chic, with high ceilings and spacious dining rooms.
This year, BLT Steak offers you the following menus for Thanksgiving day lunch and dinner. These are exclusively on the 22nd and 23rd November, so remember to make your reservation at least one day ahead. Book online here.
Dates：11/22（Wed) 11/23（Thurs）
Make a reservation up to one day in advance
Price：DINNER ¥7,500、LUNCH ¥4,200 (Tax not included) Dinner includes a 10% service charge
Dinner Course ￥7,500
Amuse-bouche
Popover
Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette
Mushroom Soup
Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib（Roast beef） / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish
Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Mousse Mille-Feuille
Coffee or Tea
Lunch Course ￥4,200
Popover
Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette
Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish
Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Mousse Mille-Feuille
Coffee or Tea
BLT STEAK ROPPONGI
5F Izumi Garden, 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
03-3589-4129
Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm) Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)
BLT STEAK GINZA
8F Royal Crystal Ginza 5-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo
03-3573-1129
Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm) Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)
＊We also have a regular menu
＊ *Tax is not included. 10% service charge will be added to the bill for dinner time.