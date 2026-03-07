Celebrating Hanami with Seasonal Brunch The Towers restaurant serves up a different approach to seasonality By Metropolis

Photo Credit: Towers Restaurant

As the sakura front moves north, it’s time to forgo our favorite hole-in-the-wall ramen shops and embrace the best ingredients spring has to offer.

Tokyo’s chefs are world-class when it comes to consistency. Many spend decades refining their craft to eliminate variation, ever in pursuit of perfection. The yield from this lifelong obsession are the countless udon, soba and yakitori shops of unwavering quality. Restaurants like Tonki in Meguro, for example, take pride in having replicated the exact same tonkatsu dish for 80 years. But sometimes a little change is good, especially when it beckons the end of a long, dreary winter. As hanami (cherry blossom viewing) season brings with it bright colors, sunshine and pop-up champagne bars, Tokyo’s restaurants should embrace the season’s opportunities.

As I searched for the ultimate seasonal brunch experience, a foodie friend suggested the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo.

The hotel overlooks Midtown Garden and Hinokicho Park, where several rows of cherry trees bloom each spring. It is a smaller hanami area compared to places like Ueno Park or Yoyogi Park, but its central location makes it easy to visit before or after a meal.

To see how the hotel approaches the season, I visited Towers Restaurant, the property’s all-day dining restaurant.

Seasonal Plates and a View of Midtown

Photo Credit: Towers Restaurant

During the daytime, Towers Restaurant feels bright and relaxed. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light while offering a wide view of Tokyo Midtown and the surrounding cityscape. The dining room is calm even during busy service, which makes it well-suited for a slower weekend brunch.

The menu changes throughout the year and often highlights seasonal ingredients. Spring dishes tend to focus on lighter preparations and fresh vegetables that reflect the shift in weather. Seafood appears frequently, alongside carefully prepared meat dishes and simple sides.

Before deciding on a main course, it is worth taking time with the starters. Salads arrive dressed lightly with citrus or vinaigrette, and seasonal vegetables often appear in small, composed dishes. The presentation is clean and colorful without feeling overly elaborate.

For the main course, grilled fish and beef dishes are common choices. The cooking style is straightforward, allowing the ingredients to take center stage. Portions are generous but not heavy, which works well for a meal before an afternoon walk outside.

Desserts That Welcome Spring

Photo Credit: Towers Restaurant

Dessert at Towers Restaurant often reflects the season more clearly than the savory courses. In early spring, strawberries and other bright fruits appear in pastries and plated desserts.

Cakes, tarts and light mousses are common options. Many guests pair dessert with a glass of champagne or coffee while enjoying the view of the city below.

The pace of the meal is relaxed, giving diners time to enjoy both the food and the scenery.

From Brunch to Hanami

One of the advantages of dining at The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo during cherry blossom season is how close the hotel is to several hanami spots. After brunch, it only takes a few minutes to reach the paths of Midtown Garden and Hinokicho Park.

During peak bloom, the trees form a canopy over the walking paths. Visitors gather beneath them to take photos or simply enjoy the atmosphere. Compared with larger parks around Tokyo, the crowd here tends to move slowly rather than settle in large picnic groups.

It makes for an easy transition from a quiet brunch to a casual stroll among the blossoms.

The Verdict

Tokyo’s restaurant scene often focuses on consistency and tradition. Seasonal menus offer a welcome change during spring.

At The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, brunch at Towers Restaurant provides a simple way to mark the start of hanami season. The menu highlights fresh ingredients, the dining room offers expansive views of the city and the nearby parks make it easy to continue the day under the cherry blossoms.

For anyone planning a relaxed morning before heading out to see the sakura, it is a convenient and enjoyable option.

Towers Restaurant

7 am – 10:30 pm

The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku

towers.ritzcarltontokyo.com

This article was originally published on March 11, 2025, by Lindsay Nemeth and updated by the Metropolis Japan team on March 7, 2026.