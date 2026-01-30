Things To Do in February 2026 Your guide to enjoying Tokyo’s coldest month By Nattan Casey Plewissara and Moa Sera

Cover Photo from Kanagawa Prefecture Tourism Site

Even with the cold weather keeping people indoors, there are numerous events taking place across the city. From browsing antique markets and craft fairs to strolling through parks, read on to find exciting events happening in February.

Oji Inari Kite Market

February 1

Credit: Akiko Sasaki

A vibrant folk‑art and street‑food fusion in Kita-ku, the Oji Kite Market brings together fierce Edo‑style kites, local shrine traditions and a cozy, community-focused winter atmosphere. Held annually in February, the historic grounds of Oji Inari Shrine buzz with vendors selling colorful wind‑catchers painted with samurai and demons, a traditional charm meant to “cut the wind” and ward off city fires. Food stalls serve up piping‑hot festival snacks and drinks to keep you warm as you browse the intricate handmade designs.

When: 10am – 6pm

Where: Oji Inari Shrine

Address: 1-12-26 Kishimachi, Kita-ku (Oji Inari on Google Maps)

Price: Free

Visit the website for more information: kanko.city.kita.lg.jp

Chocolate Quest at Shibuya Hikarie

February 1 – 14

Credit: zepp1969

Enjoy a chic, multi-floor sugar rush at Shibuya Hikarie this Valentine’s Day as the “Chocolate Quest” brings together over 150 top-tier domestic and international chocolate brands. Taking over everything from the 8th-floor event space down to the B3 food halls, ShinQs is in full swing with vendors slinging everything from world-class Pierre Hermé truffles and artisanal matcha bars to quirky retro tins and Pokémon collabs. It’s an absolute dessert haven where you can lose track of time browsing for the perfect gift—or just treating yourself.

When: 11am – 9pm

Where: Shibuya Hikarie ShinQs

Address: 2−21−1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku (Shibuya Hikarie ShinQs on Google Maps)

Price: Free entry

Visit the website for more information: tokyu-dept.co.jp

Setsubun Celebration at Sensoji Temple

February 3

Credit: Taito City Tourism Information

Setsubun, directly translating to “seasonal division,” is the day before the spring equinox. Once considered the start of a new year according to the old Japanese calendar, it is now a custom focused on driving away evil spirits and welcoming health and good fortune. At Senso-ji Temple in Asakusa, throw roasted soy beans at people dressed as oni, Japanese demons, to invite in good luck for the new year.

When: 12pm / 2pm

Where: Sensoji Temple (Sensoji Temple on Google Maps)

Address: 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Price: Free

Visit the website for more information: senso-ji.jp

Ishikawa Kougei Craft Fair

February 6 – 8

Credit: The Ishikawa Kougei Fair website One of Japan’s largest craft fairs, the Ishikawa Kougei Fair, brings together a curated selection of items from 36 traditional craft regions within Ishikawa Prefecture for display and sale. With this year’s focus on the connection between the makers and the buyers, visit to browse through the future of traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

When: 10pm – 5pm (2pm – 5pm on February 6)

Where: Tokyo International Forum B1 Lobby Gallery (Tokyo International Forum on Google Maps)

Address: 3-5-1 Marunouchi 3-chome, Chiyoda-ku

Price: Free

Visit the website for more information: ishikawa-kougei-fair.jp

Setagaya Ume Festival

February 7 – March 1

Every February, Tokyo’s parks and roads come alive with puffs of pink and white ume, or Japanese plum blossoms. Stroll through the ume forest in Hanegi Park while enjoying traditional sweets like matcha, mochi and amazake.

When: 10am – 4pm

Where: Hanegi Park (Hanegi Park on Google Maps )

Address: 4-38-52 Daita, Setagaya-ku

Price: Free

Visit the website for more information: setagaya-umematsuri.com

Daffodils Festival at Kasai Rinkai Park

February 7 – 8

Credit: Tokyo Metropolitan Park Association

The Kasai Rinkai Park Daffodil Festival brings together stunning floral displays, street performances and laid‑back weekend energy. The park grounds will be filled with the scent of 57,000 blooming daffodils sourced from famous spots across Japan. Alongside the endless yellow flower beds, you’ll find local food stalls, open‑air cafes, potted‑flower markets, canoe rides and paddle-boarding. With fresh ocean breezes, beautiful winter scenery and a casual family‑friendly crowd, it’s a solid pick for a relaxing outdoor escape with great food and views right on the water.

When: Open 24 hours

Where: Kasai Rinkai Park

Address: 6-2 Rinkaicho, Edogawa-ku (Kasai Rinkai Park on Google Maps)

Price: Free

Visit the website for more information: tokyo-park.or.jp

Kameido Tenjin Shrine Ume Festival

February 7 – March 8

Feel the first breath of spring as the shrine garden comes alive with ume blossoms. Stroll through the shrine grounds to enjoy the blooming season of more than 250 plum trees planted throughout the Kameido Tenjin Shrine.

When: 6am – 5pm (Shrine grounds are open 24 hours)

Where: Kameido Tenjin Shrine (Kameido Tenjin Shrine on Google Maps)

Address: 3-6-1 Kameido, Koto-ku

Price: Free

Visit the website for more information: kameidotenjin-sha.jp

Ginza Coffee Festival

February 16 – 23

Mitsukoshi Isetan Ginza Coffee Festival

Experience a “blend” of people and flavors at this paradise for coffee enthusiasts. The frontline of Japan’s coffee culture gathers at the heart of Ginza through the unique and meticulously crafted offerings from the nation’s top coffee shops, cafes and baristas.

When: 10am – 8pm

Where: Ginza Mitsukoshi New Building 7th Floor Event Space (Ginza Mitsukoshi on Google Maps )

Address: 4-6-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Price: Free

Visit the website for more information:: mistore.jp/shopping/event/ginza_e/coffee_51

Chinese Spring Festival 2026

February 17 – March 3

Credit: Yokohama Chinatown Development Association Cooperative

A massive cultural and street‑food mash‑up in Yokohama’s Chinatown, the Chinese Spring Festival brings together roaring lion dances, lanterns and Lunar New Year energy. Spanning two weeks, the neighborhood buzzes with the scents of piping‑hot dumplings and the explosive sound of firecrackers.

When: From 4pm onwards

Where: Yokohama Chinatown

Address: Yamashitacho, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Yokohama Chinatown on Google Maps)

Price: Free

Ariake Kotto Antique Market

February 21 – 23

Credit: Koutaro nakazato

The Ariake Kotto Antique Market brings together hardcore collectors, casual browsers and endless retro energy. Located in Tokyo Big Sight, the vast exhibition hall buzzes with hundreds of vendors selling everything from Edo-era ceramics and vintage kimonos to Showa-era toys and classic furniture. It’s an absolute treasure hunt where you can lose track of time sifting through thousands of slices of Japanese history.

When: 10am – 5pm

Where: Tokyo Big Sight South Hall No.1

Address: 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku (Tokyo Big Sight on Google Maps)

Price: ¥1,000

Visit the website for more information: kottouichi.com

Edo Nagashi-bina 2026

February 22

Credit: Asakusa Tourism Association

Each year, Edo Nagashi-bina brings together locals in kimono and history buffs while offering a rare moment of tranquility in the heart of Asakusa. Taking over the Azumabashi Terrace at Sumida Park, the riverbank comes alive with a gentle energy with anticipation as participants release hundreds of traditional paper dolls (hitogata) into the water to wash away misfortune and pray for good health. Tracing its roots back to the Heian period as the original Doll Festival, this ritual serves as a tactile time capsule, allowing you to step directly into a scene that has defined the Japanese spring for centuries.

When: 11:30am – 1pm

Where: Sumida Park Bowl

Address: 1-1 Hanakawado, Taito-ku (Sumida Park Bowl on Google Maps)

Price: Free if applied for in advance, ¥1,000 on-site

Visit the website for more information: ningyo-kyokai.or.jp

Check out our Events Page for more things to do in Tokyo in February!