Best Brunch Spots You Can’t Miss in Tokyo Trust us, Tokyo’s brunch game is stronger than you might think By Moa Sera and Nattan Casey Plewissara

If you wake up in the morning craving Pinterest-perfect French toast, an eggs Benedict or a smoothie, you’re in the right place. We’ve curated a list of the best restaurants and cafes to find classic brunch menus for a boozy catch-up with friends, a pancake date with your partner or a relaxing meal to savor on your own. Keep reading to discover our recommendations for Tokyo’s go-to brunch spots.



The District Brasserie・Bar・Lounge (Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo)

Located on the second floor of Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo, District Brasserie・Bar・Lounge serves a wide-ranging brunch daily. The menu includes one hot and one cold dish, with optional add-ons like welcome smoothies and free-flow mimosas.

Dishes range from acai bowls and bruschetta with avocado puree to open-faced burgers and brioche eggs Benedict. Each order comes with a bread set with whipped butter, jam and honey.

Open: 11am – 5pm (L.O. 3pm)

Address: District Brasserie・Bar・Lounge Kimpton Shinjuku 2F

3-4-7 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Nearest Station: Tochomae or Shinjuku

kimptonshinjuku.com/everyday_brunch

Sarabeth’s Omotesando

Known as the “Breakfast Queen of New York,” Sarabeth’s brings its famous brunch menu to Omotesando. Popular picks include fluffy pancakes and classic eggs Benedict. The restaurant offers bar seating, table seating and private rooms for small groups, making it an easy choice for a leisurely brunch in the neighborhood.

Open: 9am – 10pm

Address: GREEN TERRACE OMOTESANDO 2F

3-8-15 Minato-ku, Kita Aoyama

Nearest Station: Omotesando

omotesando.sarabethsrestaurants.jp

Breakfast & Brunch Jade5

Legend has it that once you’ve tried Breakfast & Brunch Jade5, you’ll never see brunch the same again. Located near Hiroo Station, Jade5 serves up classic American-style brunch favorites in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere. Think fluffy pancakes with berry compote and hearty lumberjack breakfast sets with tender, juicy bacon and eggs.

Open: Tuesday – Sunday, 7:30am – 4:30pm

Address: 5-17-6 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

Nearest Station: Hiroo

tabelog.com

bills Omotesando

The Sydney-born café bills is known worldwide for ricotta pancakes and creamy scrambled eggs. The Omotesando branch sits inside Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku and features a bright, airy dining room. Menu highlights include avocado toast, banana hotcakes and classic Australian-style brunch plates.

Open: 8:30am – 10pm

Address: Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku 7F

4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Nearest Station: Meiji-Jingumae / Omotesando

billsjapan.com

butter baby

butter baby is where you go for perfect scrambled eggs, sourdough toast and its signature whipped butter, all aesthetically served on a plate you’ll want to take home. Along with a selection of freshly baked breads and pastries, the menu also features weekly specials and lighter breakfast options like croissants and yogurt bowls.

Open: Thursday – Tuesday, 9am – 5pm

Address: 1-22-5 Setagaya, Setagaya-ku

Nearest Station: Kamimachi

instagram.com/free.butter.baby

Buy Me Stand

With turquoise walls and a retro American aesthetic, Buy Me Stand stands out among Harajuku’s cafes. The menu focuses on hearty grilled sandwiches along with fresh juices and the classic dinner brunch plate of two eggs, bacon and toast. A good stop before exploring the surrounding shops.

Open: 11am – 9pm

Address: 1-31-19 Higashi, Shibuya-ku

Nearest Station: Daikanyama / Shibuya

tabelog.com

Woodberry Coffee Shibuya

A favorite among serious coffee lovers, Woodberry Coffee focuses on ethically sourced beans and expertly crafted brews. Their minimalist space is ideal for a quiet brunch of sourdough toast, fresh salads, and seasonal plates. It’s a great spot to slow down and enjoy a thoughtfully prepared morning meal.

Open: 8am –7pm

Address: 2-20-18 Higashi, Shibuya-ku

Nearest Station: Shibuya

instagram.com/woodberry_shibuya

Eggs ‘n Things Harajuku

Eggs ’n Things is known for its towering whipped-cream pancakes and hearty Hawaiian-style breakfast plates. The casual, beachy vibe fits well with the Harajuku neighborhood. Expect omelets, waffles and generous portions across the menu.

Open: 9am – 10pm

Address: 4-30-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Nearest Station: Meiji-Jingumae / Harajuku

eggsnthingsjapan.com

No.4 Ichigaya

No.4 serves an all-day brunch menu in a bright bakery-style space near Ichigaya. Fresh pastries, pancakes and savory breakfast plates draw a steady crowd of locals. Outdoor seating makes it a pleasant stop on sunny mornings.

Open: 8am – 9pm

Address: 5-9 Yonbancho, Chiyoda-ku

Nearest Station: Kojimachi / Ichigaya

tabelog.com

TenCups Cafe Bar & Lounge

A cafe by day and cocktail lounge by night, TenCups draws from the unique flavors of Southeast Asia. Its brunch menu mixes breakfast staples like granola bowls and pancakes with lunch dishes such as burgers and sandwiches. The venue also hosts its well-known “Brunch is A Drag” events, featuring a live drag show with mimosas and a brunch buffet.

Open: Mondays and Tuesdays 8am – 6pm | Fridays and Saturdays 8am – 3am | Fridays and Saturdays 8am – 3am

Address: 3-26-21 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Nearest Station: Shibuya Shinminami exit

tencupsjp.com

Mercer Brunch Roppongi

Mercer Brunch is famous for its brioche French toast and freshly baked bread. The interior balances cozy comfort with a stylish dining atmosphere. Located about a 10-minute walk from Roppongi Station, it’s a popular weekend brunch destination for both sweet and savory brunch plates.

Open: Weekdays 11am – 3:30pm / 6pm – 11pm | Weekends 10am – 5pm / 5pm – 11pm

Address: Urban Style Roppongi Mikawadai 1F

4-2-35 Minato-ku, Roppongi

Nearest Station: Roppongi

mercer-brunch.com/menu/brunch

Good Morning Cafe Shinagawa

Good Morning Cafe is a spacious, greenery-filled cafe that offers a relaxed, all-day brunch menu consisting of classic egg dishes, salads and seasonal specials. The large window and terrace seating add to the open atmosphere.

Open: 11am – 10pm

Address: 2-16-1 Konan, Minato-ku

Nearest Station: Shinagawa

gmc-shinagawa.com

