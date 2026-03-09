March 9, 2026
Best Brunch Spots You Can’t Miss in Tokyo
Trust us, Tokyo’s brunch game is stronger than you might think
By Moa Sera and Nattan Casey Plewissara
If you wake up in the morning craving Pinterest-perfect French toast, an eggs Benedict or a smoothie, you’re in the right place. We’ve curated a list of the best restaurants and cafes to find classic brunch menus for a boozy catch-up with friends, a pancake date with your partner or a relaxing meal to savor on your own. Keep reading to discover our recommendations for Tokyo’s go-to brunch spots.
The District Brasserie・Bar・Lounge (Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo)
Located on the second floor of Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo, District Brasserie・Bar・Lounge serves a wide-ranging brunch daily. The menu includes one hot and one cold dish, with optional add-ons like welcome smoothies and free-flow mimosas.
Dishes range from acai bowls and bruschetta with avocado puree to open-faced burgers and brioche eggs Benedict. Each order comes with a bread set with whipped butter, jam and honey.
Open: 11am – 5pm (L.O. 3pm)
Address: District Brasserie・Bar・Lounge Kimpton Shinjuku 2F
3-4-7 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
Nearest Station: Tochomae or Shinjuku
kimptonshinjuku.com/everyday_brunch
Sarabeth’s Omotesando
Known as the “Breakfast Queen of New York,” Sarabeth’s brings its famous brunch menu to Omotesando. Popular picks include fluffy pancakes and classic eggs Benedict. The restaurant offers bar seating, table seating and private rooms for small groups, making it an easy choice for a leisurely brunch in the neighborhood.
Open: 9am – 10pm
Address: GREEN TERRACE OMOTESANDO 2F
3-8-15 Minato-ku, Kita Aoyama
Nearest Station: Omotesando
omotesando.sarabethsrestaurants.jp
Breakfast & Brunch Jade5
Legend has it that once you’ve tried Breakfast & Brunch Jade5, you’ll never see brunch the same again. Located near Hiroo Station, Jade5 serves up classic American-style brunch favorites in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere. Think fluffy pancakes with berry compote and hearty lumberjack breakfast sets with tender, juicy bacon and eggs.
Open: Tuesday – Sunday, 7:30am – 4:30pm
Address: 5-17-6 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku
Nearest Station: Hiroo
bills Omotesando
The Sydney-born café bills is known worldwide for ricotta pancakes and creamy scrambled eggs. The Omotesando branch sits inside Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku and features a bright, airy dining room. Menu highlights include avocado toast, banana hotcakes and classic Australian-style brunch plates.
Open: 8:30am – 10pm
Address: Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku 7F
4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Nearest Station: Meiji-Jingumae / Omotesando
butter baby
butter baby is where you go for perfect scrambled eggs, sourdough toast and its signature whipped butter, all aesthetically served on a plate you’ll want to take home. Along with a selection of freshly baked breads and pastries, the menu also features weekly specials and lighter breakfast options like croissants and yogurt bowls.
Open: Thursday – Tuesday, 9am – 5pm
Address: 1-22-5 Setagaya, Setagaya-ku
Nearest Station: Kamimachi
instagram.com/free.butter.baby
Buy Me Stand
With turquoise walls and a retro American aesthetic, Buy Me Stand stands out among Harajuku’s cafes. The menu focuses on hearty grilled sandwiches along with fresh juices and the classic dinner brunch plate of two eggs, bacon and toast. A good stop before exploring the surrounding shops.
Open: 11am – 9pm
Address: 1-31-19 Higashi, Shibuya-ku
Nearest Station: Daikanyama / Shibuya
Woodberry Coffee Shibuya
A favorite among serious coffee lovers, Woodberry Coffee focuses on ethically sourced beans and expertly crafted brews. Their minimalist space is ideal for a quiet brunch of sourdough toast, fresh salads, and seasonal plates. It’s a great spot to slow down and enjoy a thoughtfully prepared morning meal.
Open: 8am –7pm
Address: 2-20-18 Higashi, Shibuya-ku
Nearest Station: Shibuya
instagram.com/woodberry_shibuya
Eggs ‘n Things Harajuku
Eggs ’n Things is known for its towering whipped-cream pancakes and hearty Hawaiian-style breakfast plates. The casual, beachy vibe fits well with the Harajuku neighborhood. Expect omelets, waffles and generous portions across the menu.
Open: 9am – 10pm
Address: 4-30-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Nearest Station: Meiji-Jingumae / Harajuku
No.4 Ichigaya
No.4 serves an all-day brunch menu in a bright bakery-style space near Ichigaya. Fresh pastries, pancakes and savory breakfast plates draw a steady crowd of locals. Outdoor seating makes it a pleasant stop on sunny mornings.
Open: 8am – 9pm
Address: 5-9 Yonbancho, Chiyoda-ku
Nearest Station: Kojimachi / Ichigaya
TenCups Cafe Bar & Lounge
A cafe by day and cocktail lounge by night, TenCups draws from the unique flavors of Southeast Asia. Its brunch menu mixes breakfast staples like granola bowls and pancakes with lunch dishes such as burgers and sandwiches. The venue also hosts its well-known “Brunch is A Drag” events, featuring a live drag show with mimosas and a brunch buffet.
Open: Mondays and Tuesdays 8am – 6pm | Fridays and Saturdays 8am – 3am | Fridays and Saturdays 8am – 3am
Address: 3-26-21 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku
Nearest Station: Shibuya Shinminami exit
Mercer Brunch Roppongi
Mercer Brunch is famous for its brioche French toast and freshly baked bread. The interior balances cozy comfort with a stylish dining atmosphere. Located about a 10-minute walk from Roppongi Station, it’s a popular weekend brunch destination for both sweet and savory brunch plates.
Open: Weekdays 11am – 3:30pm / 6pm – 11pm | Weekends 10am – 5pm / 5pm – 11pm
Address: Urban Style Roppongi Mikawadai 1F
4-2-35 Minato-ku, Roppongi
Nearest Station: Roppongi
Good Morning Cafe Shinagawa
Good Morning Cafe is a spacious, greenery-filled cafe that offers a relaxed, all-day brunch menu consisting of classic egg dishes, salads and seasonal specials. The large window and terrace seating add to the open atmosphere.
Open: 11am – 10pm
Address: 2-16-1 Konan, Minato-ku
Nearest Station: Shinagawa
