J-beauty Products Professional Makeup Artists Love in 2026 From Tokyo Sets to Hollywood red carpets and K-Pop Stages By Monaka MacAron

J-beauty was the original Asian beauty export. Shiseido was already behind department store counters in Paris and New York by the 80s, Shu Uemura had become a professional standard in fashion capitals, and Inoui, was appearing on runway faces during the era when Linda Evangelista in the 90s. These were names that moved between the kit bags of working makeup artists before “J-beauty” was even a category.

Today, the cultural moment belongs to K-beauty and, increasingly, C-beauty. J-beauty is quieter, which makes it easy to misread. What actually circulates in the industry looks nothing like what surfaces in English-language social media.

Often, Japanese products tend to go viral abroad after the Japanese internet has already established them as remarkably good for the price, but that last part rarely makes the translation. Then, the recommendation travels as simply “good,” and so most J-beauty discourse in recent years has been confined to that one corner of the Don Quijote. The mid-range and luxury Japanese brands that the industry has relied on for decades, and that represent what J-beauty originally exported to the world, barely register in that conversation. This list covers both the affordable drugstore products and the staples from mid to high range that professionals love.

Here are the Japanese makeup products that international MUAs, from South Korea to the West, swear by.

Elégance La Poudre Haute Nuance

Credit: Elégance (online shop) Credit: Elégance (online shop)

This one has passed through a specific trajectory: many makeup artists used it on set, the celebrities in the chair got inspired, and it became a cult product through that chain of recommendation and influence. It has been a J-beauty classic for decades, though largely unknown internationally. The multi-toned powder adds a filter quality, the impression of cleaner, more even skin. It is mattifying but not drying.

Around ¥13,200 (prices may vary)

Kiss Me Heavy Rotation Coloring Eyebrow EX

Credit: Isehan (online shop) Credit: Isehan (online shop)

The “eyebrow mascara” as a product category owes a significant debt to this one. Unlike Western brow gels, which often deepen with translucent color and lay the hair flat, the premise here is a fiber-and-pigment formula that coats the brow with milky, opaque color while the hair still looks natural, almost fluffy. For a long time, that was an essentially Japanese concept, and this was its primary vehicle. It was an essential of the gyaru look for years, which often featured bleached hair. In recent years, as bleached brows became a broader trend, some Western brands began exploring the milky opaque formula too, though none have quite replicated the way this one dries down into a feathery, natural-looking texture that is waterproof and transfer-resistant yet removes cleanly with warm water.

Despite the category now having entries from across the Asian beauty market, both Japanese and Korean makeup artists still cite it as the OG. The recent expansion into cooler, more nuanced shades has extended its usefulness beyond the warm-toned looks it was known for.

Around ¥924 (prices may vary)

SUQQU The Foundation

Credit: Suqqu (online shop) Credit: Suqqu (online shop)

The formula achieves something that most foundations treat as a trade-off: coverage with genuine luminosity. Fine-particle clay minerals in the formulation give it staying power without the flattening effect that thick foundations often produce. Pati Dubroff and Megan Lombardi are among the Hollywood makeup artists who have worked with it, not as a luxury novelty but as a working foundation.

Around ¥14,300 (prices may vary)

Excel Seamless Tone Blush

Credit: Noevir (online shop) Credit: Noevir (online shop)

A sheer, buildable blush that earns consistent attention. Each shade is formulated to read as something close to actual skin flush rather than applied product, and as liquid blush has come to dominate the market, this one became notable for looking even more melted into skin than. The no-makeup makeup finish it achieves has made it a consistent reach for MUAs in Japan, including Yukari Hayashi and Tomoko Okada.

Around ¥1,650 (prices may vary)

Maquillage Dramatic Essence Rouge

Credit: Shiseido (PR Times) Credit: Shiseido (PR Times)

Lisa Eldridge lists this among her Japanese product recommendations, which is worth noting because Eldridge has been well-versed in J-beauty throughout her career. A dense beauty oil encapsulates the color pigments, which allows the lipstick to adhere as a film rather than sitting on the lip surface. The result is color retention that outlasts most formulas in the category, combined with a moisturizing quality that doesn’t compromise the hold.

Around ¥3,300 (prices may vary)

RMK Liquid Foundation EX

Credit: RMK (online shop) Credit: RMK (online shop)

RMK built its reputation on complexion makeup, and this foundation is the center of that. The finish is soft and moisturizing without reading as dewy or luminous in the conventional sense, it photographs as skin that happens to be very good rather than skin that has been worked on, which is why it appears so consistently in J-drama and K-drama productions where “actress skin” is the brief. The formula’s weight sits between serum and emulsion, which gives it a blendability that works in fast-paced set environments.

Around ¥5,500 (prices may vary)

Addiction The Eyeshadow

Credit: Addiction (PR Times) Credit: Addiction (PR Times)

The single eyeshadow is the very well-known signature of this fashion-forward makeup brand. But recently it has become a regular sight in Korean makeup salons as well. The shade “004SP Mariage”, a beige with a lamé finish that catches light cleanly on camera, is frequently used for its effect. “002M Thousand Feathers”, an online-exclusive muted, slightly cool-toned taupe-beige, is the kind of shade that creates eye depth without any visible shadow, the technical requirement behind the “no-eyeshadow eyeshadow” look.

Around ¥2,530 (prices may vary)

Kiss Me Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara

Credit: Isehan (PR Times) Credit: Isehan (PR Times)

This is the one that went viral in English-language beauty content, and for the right reason. Stage and performance makeup has specific requirements around sweat and humidity resistance, and this mascara performs consistently under both. While being a drugstore product, this is sworn by many MUAs around the world.

Around ¥1,320 (prices may vary)

Shiseido Spots Cover Foundation

Credit: Shiseido (online shop)

This is one of those unsexy beauty products people love: no decorative packaging, no fancy name but iconic. The formula, which has been in continuous production since 1980, is classified as a corrective foundation for covering birthmarks, hyperpigmentation, burns and scarring. Used on stage often, the coverage is of a category most cosmetic foundations cannot credibly claim: dense, pigment-loaded and adhesive enough to survive stage conditions. Korean makeup artist PONY, like many Japanese MUAS, uses it more as a concealer.

Around ¥1,320 (prices may vary)

Canmake Cream Cheek

Credit: IDA Laboratories (PR Times) Credit: IDA Laboratories (PR Times)

We are in the era of blush blindness in 2026. However, to understand what this ¥600 product did, it helps to remember that for much of the late 2010s through the early 2020s, the dominant aesthetic in Western and K-beauty was essentially blush-free. Japanese makeup, by contrast, had long been characterized by a blush-heavy aesthetic. The igari look, named after makeup artist Shinobu Igari, was all the rage in 2014 and became the most visible export of that sensibility. Canmake’s cream blush was the product that traveled with it, partly responsible for both mainstreaming the cream blush format outside Japan and pushing the brand into international retail expansion. The formula blends easily and holds longer than the price implies.

Around ¥638 (prices may vary)

Clé de Peau Beauté Voile Crème Correcteur (Primer)

Credit: Shiseido (PR Times)

The primer that Yusuke Kawakita and a substantial portion of Japan’s professional makeup artist community reach for before any base application. The texture sits closer to a skincare cream than a silicone primer, as the name “correcting cream veil” suggests. It smooths without filling, preps without interfering with what goes over it, and leaves the skin in a condition where foundation behaves as it should.

Around ¥8,250 (prices may vary)

Kanebo Cream In Day II

Credit: Kanebo (PR Times) Credit: Kanebo (PR Times)

More of a skin prep cream than a primer or makeup base, this functions at the intersection of skincare and base makeup. Hiro Odagiri is among the Japanese makeup artists who use it as standard prep. By creating a lasting veil of moisture, a treatment-level formula inspired by the fatty acid composition of vernix caseosa, the protective coating on a newborn’s skin, which also carries SPF.

Around ¥9,350 (prices may vary)

Lunasol Eye Coloration

Credit: Kanebo (PR Times) Credit: Kanebo (PR Times)

Lunasol is the eyeshadow brand in Japan. That’s not a simplification. Professional makeup artists rave about the superb texture Lunasol achieves through its formulation: buttery, blendable, with a range that spans from well-pigmented shades to sheers that diffuse without patchiness or fallout. Popular among luxury makeup lovers throughout Asia, it has become a staple for Korean makeup artists in particular.

The beige-tone palette 15 Flawless Clarity is often used on male K-pop stars and is remarkably versatile. EX06 Breath of Air, with its periwinkle blue, foggy yellow, blush pink and khaki beige, went viral in Japan for its ethereal vibe. The range of classy shimmers and glitters, alongside uniquely nuanced colors achieved through high-quality pigments, is worth exploring.

Around ¥7,700 (prices may vary)

THREE Shimmering Glow Duo R

Credit: Acro (PR Times) Credit: Acro (PR Times)

A two-shade compact used often for editorial shoots in Japan, pairing a glow shade with a color shade that work both independently and together. The texture performs as well on eyelids as on cheekbones, which is how it tends to get used, one product doing multiple things across the face for a finish that reads as natural radiance rather than applied highlight. Shade 02 is the one with the most visible use in magazines.

Around ¥4,950 (prices may vary)

Clé de Peau Beauté Le Rehausseur d’Eclat (Highlighter)

Credit: Shiseido (PR Times) Credit: Shiseido (PR Times)

Clé de Peau Beauté’s approach to highlight is a soft layer of glow from within rather than strobing. This is the powder highlight most often cited by Japanese makeup artists like Hiro Odagiri, and unlike how most people apply highlight, strictly on the cheekbones or tip of the nose, they use it lightly and liberally across the cheeks and under the eyes for a soft, diffused glow (living up to the name “luminzing face enhancer”). The finish is refined enough to hold up to close scrutiny in both photography and film.

Around ¥9,350 (prices may vary)

Elégance Modeling Color Base

Credit: Elégance (online shop) Credit: Elégance (online shop)

A long-running color-correcting primer, each shade targets a specific concern, whether evening out sallowness, countering redness or brightening dull complexions. The yellow, one of the more frequently cited shades among working makeup artists, performs particularly well under lighting: it brightens and lifts the face without producing the white cast. Mature skin responds to the range in ways that most primers at any price point don’t replicate.

Around ¥5,500 (prices may vary)

Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation

Credit: Koh Gen Do (PR Times) Credit: Koh Gen Do (PR Times)

Better known in makeup artist circles abroad than among Japanese consumers. Hollywood makeup artists have been using it for years, and the way it looks natural and lasts long despite its watery consistency, never shiny under strong lighting, has a lot to do with that. It is particularly known for being used on male Hollywood actors on red carpets, who are very much wearing something but would prefer you didn’t notice. In Japan it is respected; internationally, among working film and television artists, it is something closer to a standard.

Around ¥5,060 (prices may vary)

Clé de Peau Beauté Correcteur Visage N (Concealer)

Credit: Shiseido (PR Times) Credit: Shiseido (PR Times)

The formula philosophy here is the same one that runs through the CdP line: a concealer with good coverage and a texture that doesn’t announce itself. The stick form has a creamy consistency that prevents the cracking and settling that full-coverage formulas typically produce over time. Lisa Eldridge is among the makeup artists who use it. The shade range could be broader, but it is gaining more and more international attention.

Around ¥6,600 (prices may vary)

Kanebo Milano Collection Face Up Powder

Credit: Kanebo (PR Times) Credit: Kanebo (PR Times)

Annual limited-edition release, running since 1991, with packaging that is genuinely collectable and a formula that does not need the packaging to justify itself. Korean makeup artist Won Jung-yo uses it as well. The formula has been refined across decades of iteration, and the pressed powder produces a finely milled, luminous finish that improves skin texture in photographs without flattening or adding visible powder effect.

Around ¥13,750 (prices may vary)

Majolica Majorca Shadow Customize

Credit: Shiseido (PR Times) Credit: Shiseido (PR Times)

The brand runs on a gothic-fantasy aesthetic, but it is not the packaging that made it famous. The single eyeshadow format offers a range of unique shades. Shade “BE286 Gorgeous Sisters”, a warm champagne-bronze, is specifically cited by Won Jung-yo as essential for aegyosal, or namidabukuro. She has even gone on record begging for it to never be discontinued. “WT963 Glowing Tree Sap” is a sheer silver is like a classy version of a frosty white eyeshadow. The brilliant glitter line, including “WT901” Kusudama, delivers gem-like sparkles through gel-coated powder pigments, went viral in Japan.

Around ¥550 (prices may vary)

Maquillage Dramatic Mood Veil Cheek Color

Credit: Shiseido (online shop) Credit: Shiseido (online shop)

The formula is built around the impression of color that reads as blood-flush rather than product. The texture gives a quiet luminosity rather than a flat pigment deposit, and the palette allows shades to be layered for adjustment. PK200, a pink with just enough warmth to read as natural on most skin tones, is the shade Lisa Eldridge returns to.

Around ¥2,750 (prices may vary)

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

Credit: Shu Uemura (online shop) Credit: Shu Uemura (online shop)

The curler gets name-checked in The Devil Wears Prada, specifically as the object that signals the new assistant’s ignorance of the industry, which shows how thoroughly it had established itself in the professional world by the mid-2000s. Lisa Eldridge has cited it; most makeup artists working in fashion have an opinion on it. The engineering is specific: the curve of the pad is calibrated for a range of eye shapes in a way that most curlers are not, and the replacement pads are widely available. It has been the international benchmark for the category for long enough that “eyelash curler” and this product have become largely synonymous in professional contexts.

Around ¥3,190 (prices may vary)

Lucido-L Argan Rich Oil Hair Treatment Cream

Credit: Mandom (online shop)

Technically a leave-in hair treatment, not a makeup product, but this nonchalant hair cream from the drugstore has gained attention in recent years as a styling cream. Korean hair and makeup artists have been using it on K-pop idols, including BTS, and the visibility that brought accelerated its reach in Korea considerably. The formula is a thick, gel-like cream with oil that controls frizz without stiffness or residue. It is a versatile product: depending on how much you use and how you apply it, it works for taming frizz, adding shine or weight, creating texture with defined tufts of hair, and achieving a wet look.

Around ¥650 (prices may vary)

