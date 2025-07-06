Where to Eat the Best Pizza in Tokyo 2025 Award winners and local favorites By Arden Kreuzer

Tokyo has once again proven itself a leader in culinary innovation—this time in the realm of pizza. According to 50 Top Pizza, an annual ranking system curated by Italian food critics and industry experts, Tokyo is home to six of the best pizzerias in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025, including the top two spots.

The number one restaurant in Asia-Pacific, The Pizza Bar on 38th, is located in the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo. It also ranked third in the world, placing it alongside elite names in Naples and Caserta.

RistoPizza by Napoli sta’ ca’’, also in Tokyo, took second place in Asia-Pacific and 15th globally, marking a major milestone for pizza makers who have spent years perfecting techniques rooted in Italian tradition while adapting to local ingredients and creative methods.

Tokyo’s Pizza Rankings at a Glance

Six Tokyo pizzerias made the Asia-Pacific top 50 this year:

1st — The Pizza Bar on 38th (Nihonbashi)

2nd — RistoPizza by Napoli sta’ ca’’ (Azabudai)

16th — La Tripletta (Musashi Koyama)

18th — Pizza Strada (Azabu-Juban)

22nd — Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme (Kameido)

30th — MASSIMOTTAVIO (Eifukucho)

Each venue has its own approach. The Pizza Bar on 38th is known for its intimate eight-seat counter experience, where guests watch each pizza assembled and fired with precision. La Tripletta and Pizza Strada, meanwhile, focus on wood-fired Neapolitan-style pies in relaxed neighborhood settings.

The Pizza Bar on 38th – Ranked #1

Located inside the Mandarin Oriental, The Pizza Bar on 38th offers an eight-seat omakase-style experience, where pizzas are prepared and served directly in front of guests. Executive Chef Daniele Cason uses a highly hydrated, long-fermentation dough to create light, digestible crusts topped with seasonal ingredients and classics like the Bufala.

Hours:

Lunch: 11:30am – 1pm, 1:30pm – 3pm

Dinner: 5:30pm – 7:30pm, 8pm – 10pm

Location: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku

Website: mandarinoriental.com/en/tokyo/nihonbashi/dine/the-pizza-bar-on-38th

RistoPizza by Napoli sta’ ca’’ – Ranked #2

Helmed by Giuseppe “Peppe” Errichiello, RistoPizza blends traditional Neapolitan technique with contemporary restaurant-style service. Known for its refined approach and top-tier ingredients, the restaurant pushes the boundaries of pizza without compromising on authenticity.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 11:30am – 3pm, 6pm – 10:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Location: Azabudai Hills Tower Plaza 3F, 1-3-1 Azabudai, Minato-ku

Website: napolistaca.jp/en/ristopizza

La Tripletta – Ranked #16

This lively Musashi-Koyama pizzeria captures the energy of Naples with wood-fired ovens made by a master craftsman and custom interiors sourced from Italy. The team includes expert pizzaioli, sommeliers and baristas who deliver both a visual and flavorful experience centered on traditional technique and joyful hospitality.

Hours: Thursday – Monday, 11:30am – 2pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

Tuesday – Wednesday, 5:30pm – 10pm

Location: 3-13-12 Oyama, Shinagawa-ku

Website: latripletta.com

Pizza Strada – Ranked #18

Tucked away in Azabu-Juban, Pizza Strada focuses on simplicity and warmth, with counter seating that brings guests close to the action. Fresh ingredients, wood-fired aromas, and dough cooked to golden perfection combine for a sensory dining experience that appeals to all ages.

Hours: Weekdays, 5pm – 11pm

Weekends/Holidays, 12pm – 10:30pm

Location: NS Azabujuban Building 1F, 3-6-2 Azabujuban, Minato-ku

Website: pizzastrada.jp

Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Ranked #22

Chef-owner Shunsuke Matsumaru brings playful creativity to classic pizza formats at this laid-back Kameido shop. Expect crisp crusts made with premium Italian flour and a wide range of toppings, from traditional margherita to white pies with sausage and French fries. Affordable lunch sets make this spot an easy favorite.

Hours: 11:30am – 2pm, 5:30pm – 9pm, closed Mondays & Sundays

Location: 1-31-7 Kameido, Koto-ku

Website: @linsieme_da_matsu

MASSIMOTTAVIO – Ranked #30

Massimo Ottavio, a Naples-born pizzaiolo, brings the flavor and spirit of his hometown to a quiet Tokyo neighborhood. His pizzas are made using time-honored Neapolitan methods and served in a warm, family-style setting that feels more like a friend’s home than a formal restaurant.

Hours: Weekdays: 11:30am – 2:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

Weekends and holidays: 11:30am – 3:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

Location: 4-4-4 Eifuku, Suginami-ku

Website: massimottavio2m8.wixsite.com

Beyond Tokyo: Japan’s Other Top-Ranked Pizzerias

While Tokyo leads the list, three other restaurants across Japan earned spots in the top 50:

10th — Pizzeria Braceria CESARI (Nagoya)

19th — Pizzeria da Tigre (Osaka)

35th — Pizzeria da Ciro (Kyoto)

Beyond Rankings: Locally-Loved Pizzerias

PST Roppongi (Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi)

Pizza Studio Tamaki reimagines Neapolitan pizza with bold textures, signature blistered crusts and unexpected flavor combinations. Chef Tsubasa Tamaki, a Bib Gourmand awardee praised by Italian pizza experts, seasons each pie with Okinawan salt tossed directly into the oven before baking. His signature “Tamaki” pizza combines sweet cherry tomatoes and smoked mozzarella for a balanced, smoky-sweet finish.

Hours: Weekdays: 5pm – 10pm

Weekends: 12pm – 2:30pm, 5pm – 9pm

Location: 7-6-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Website: pst-tk2-ad.com/roppongi

Seirinkan

Chef Susumu Kakinuma’s Nakameguro restaurant helped kick off Tokyo’s artisan pizza scene long before it was trendy. At Seirinkan, only two pizzas, margherita and marinara, are served, each baked in a recessed oven inside an industrial, steampunk-inspired space. Kakinuma’s crusts are light, chewy and subtly salted, with toppings that lean minimalist but deliver intense flavor.

Hours: Weekdays: 11:30am – 1:30pm, 6pm – 8:30pm

Weekends: 11:30am – 2:30pm, 5pm – 8:30pm

Location: 2-6-4 Kamimeguro, Meguro-ku

Website: theseirinkan.com

Savoy

Savoy’s signature pizzas are baked at 500°C in a wood-fired oven, with a focus on fermentation and dough technique for perfectly soft, slightly crisp crusts. While classics like margherita are mainstays, the kitchen also offers inventive seasonal options with local ingredients. This blend of Italian tradition and Japanese creativity has earned the restaurant a devoted following.

Hours: 11:30am – 3pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

Closed on Wednesdays

Location: 2-20-12 Azabujuban, Minato-ku

Website: savoy.co.jp/azabujyuban_menu/

Why Japan Excels at Pizza

Japanese chefs are known for their dedication to craftsmanship, an example of shokunin culture. And pizza has become one of the most refined examples of that ethos. Many leading pizzaioli in Japan have trained in Italy, returning with techniques they adapt to Japanese tastes and seasonal produce.

Restaurants are judged by 50 Top Pizza on multiple criteria, including dough quality, ingredient sourcing, service, wine pairing and atmosphere. The result is a style that’s both technically rigorous and highly personal—balancing Italian foundations with Japanese attention to detail.

