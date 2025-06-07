Japan Drugstore Guide: Best Japanese Sunscreen From sunscreen to aftercare, here are the best products for summer in Japan By Lillian Loescher

Summer in Japan is here. With Pocari Sweat in one hand and a water bottle in the other, we venture outside—likely regretting our decision quickly. Thankfully, the humidity is great for our skin, so skin care during the summer months seems like a no-brainer. However, navigating the Japanese drug store when it comes to the best sunscreen can be tricky.

After talking to a few local drug store employees for their expert opinions, we have compiled a list of the best Japanese sunscreens and aftersun care brands. Remember, this list is meant to be regarded as a general guide and not medical advice, and all prices may vary depending on the store.

Suncut and Anessa Sunscreen Spray

Summary: These brands were recommended by the drug store staff as some of the best sunscreen options for this year as they are both above SPF50, are waterproof and provide some of the best UV protection. Anessa is also rubbing resistant and works well as a base under makeup. Additionally, the formula reacts to sweat and moisture in the air to protect the skin.

Before applying Suncut, shake the bottle and, to apply either Suncut or Anessa, hold the spray bottle 10cm to 15cm away from skin and hair and spray evenly. Reapply the sprays on a frequent basis for maximum sun protection.

Anessa comes in a variety of types depending on your skin care needs. We loved Suncut especially because it has a light moisturizing formula that is not sticky.

Get them here:

Suncut Spray: ¥2,000

Anessa Spray: ¥2,600

Considerations: The Suncut label says to not spray on the same area for more than three seconds. Be careful not to get the spray on your clothes as it may cause discoloration. These sprays should not be placed in the sun or in areas of high temperatures.

Bioré UV and Bioré UV Kids Gels

Summary: These sunscreens were also highly recommended by the drug store staff. Both products should be shaken before and after applying. The labels say to apply the gel little by little over the skin. Both of them are above SPF 50, waterproof and sweat resistant.

The Bioré UV Kid’s label says it should be shaken with the cap on and to shake until it clicks. Both formulas have been allergy tested, so are good for sensitive skin. Reapply the sunscreen on a frequent basis for maximum sun protection.

Get them here:

Biore UV Aqua Rich: ¥1,200

Biore UV Kids: ¥730

Considerations: The labels also say not to put the gels on clothing and to keep them away from high temperatures or direct sunlight.

Cenqur and Nature Republic Aloe Vera Gels

Summary: Maybe you missed that spot on your back or you completely forgot to apply sunscreen in the first place, don’t worry, if you’ve got a sunburn we’ve got your back (possibly quite literally). Unlike some other aftersun creams on the market, the main ingredient in both Cenqur and Nature Republic’s soothing formula is aloe vera. Aloe vera is a great option for those dealing with dry skin after a sunburn. Additionally, the miracle plant can decrease pain from burns and help speed up the time it takes to recover. This gel should be applied topically to the skin over the sunburn. Center’s aloe vera gel is labeled as hypoallergenic.

Get them here:

Cenqur Aloe Vera Gel: ¥550

Nature Republic Aloe Vera Gel: ¥590

Originally published June 2022, updated for 2025.