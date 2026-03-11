English-Speaking Eye Clinics In Tokyo Practical options for checkups, treatment and follow-up care By Metropolis

There’s more to eye care than getting prescription glasses and lowering your phone’s brightness level. Between gadgets and late nights, tired eyes have become part of daily life for many people. Luckily, we’ve created a guide to English-speaking eye clinics in Tokyo offering routine exams, treatment plans and follow-up care.

Kamoshita Eye Clinic

Best for: Allergy care, hay fever relief and ptosis surgery

Photo Credit: Kamoshita Eye Clinic

Kamoshita Eye Clinic is especially helpful during allergy season, when pollen can leave eyes itchy and uncomfortable. The clinic provides treatment for hay fever symptoms and supports patients who deal with recurring seasonal flare-ups each year. It also offers ptosis surgery for drooping eyelids, a procedure that lifts the lid to improve vision and ease the heavy or tired feeling some people notice over time.

Hours: Mon–Fri 9 am–12 pm, 2:30 pm–5:30 pm

Closed: Sat afternoon, 2nd & 4th Sat, Sun, national holidays

Tel: 03-3402-6660

Website: kamoshita-eyeclinic.com/

Address: 7-15-14 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Minami-Aoyama Eye Clinic

Best for: Preventive care and SMILE Pro vision correction

Photo Credit: Minami Aoyama

Minami-Aoyama Eye Clinic prioritizes early detection and structured checkups so small issues don’t become larger ones. The clinic offers SMILE Pro, a procedure that reshapes the cornea through laser technology, reducing disruption to the eye’s surface. Compared to LASIK, SMILE Pro generally carries a lower risk of dry eye and involves a quicker, more comfortable recovery.

Hours: Wed–Fri 9:30 am–12 pm, 2 pm–5:30 pm

Closed: Mon, Tue, national holidays

Tel: 03-5772-1451

Website: minamiaoyama.or.jp/en/

Address: Rune Aoyama Bldg 4F, 3-3-11 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku

Eye Clinic Tokyo Sapia Tower

Best for: Gentle eye surgery and long-term aftercare

Photo Credit: Eye Clinic Tokyo

Eye Clinic Tokyo at the Sapia Tower provides gentle surgical care supported by advanced diagnostic and operating equipment. The clinic is certified to perform ICL procedures, which correct vision by placing a thin, flexible lens inside the eye without reshaping the cornea. After surgery, patients return for structured follow-up visits so doctors can monitor healing and ensure vision remains stable over time.

Hours: Mon – Sat, 9 am – 12:30 pm, 2 pm – 7 pm, Sun, 9 am – 12:30 pm, 2 pm – 6 pm

Closed: Thurs

Tel: +81 120-971-162

Website: eyeclinic-tokyo.jp/en/

Address: 7F, 1-7-12 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Shinjuku-Higashiguchi Eye Clinic

Best for: Macular disease treatment and anti-VEGF therapy

Photo Credit: Shinjuku-Higashiguchi Eye Clinic

Shinjuku-Higashiguchi Eye Clinic specializes in conditions that affect central vision, particularly macular diseases. These conditions impact the retina and can cause blurred or distorted sight over time. To manage them, the clinic offers anti-VEGF therapy, a targeted treatment that helps control abnormal blood vessel growth and protect vision through careful monitoring.

Hours: Mon – Fri, 11:30 am – 1:45 pm, 3 pm – 7:30 pm, Sat, 11 am – 1:45 pm, 3 pm – 7 pm, Sun, 11 am – 6 pm

Closed: Check website for scheduled dates

Tel: 03-5363-0507

Website: shec.jp/english/

Address: 9F Hulic Shinjuku Building, 3-25-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Ikebukuro Sunshine Street Eye Clinic

Best for: Keratoconus treatment and management

Photo Credit: Ikebukuro Sunshine Street Eye Clinic

Ikebukuro Sunshine Street Eye Clinic specializes in treating keratoconus, a condition in which the cornea gradually changes shape and causes blurred or distorted vision. To manage it, doctors may recommend special contact lenses that improve clarity or corneal cross-linking, a procedure that strengthens the cornea and helps slow the condition’s progression. Because keratoconus develops over time, the clinic emphasizes regular checkups and steady, long-term care plans.

Hours: Mon – Sat, 11:30 am – 1:45 pm, 3 pm – 7:30 pm, Sun, 11 am – 6:30 pm

Closed: Check website for scheduled dates

Tel: 03-3981-6363

Website: ikec.jp/english/

Address: Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku

