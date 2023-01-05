Several self-involved, quite rich people travel to a sun-drenched private island in Greece at the invitation of a Elon Mush-ish mega- billionaire (Edward Norton) who has had a hand in each of their success stories.

The occasion is a mock murder mystery game. They are: a state governor (Kathryn Hahn), a science pundit (Leslie Odom Jr.), a model-turned-fast-fashion-entrepreneur (Kate Hudson) and her assistant (Jessica Henwick), a macho Internet influencer (Dave Bautista) and his girlfriend (Madelyn Cline) and last but far from least, the man’s cheated-out-of-a- fortune ex-partner (Janelle Monae, owning the movie). Also turning up, to the mild consternation of the host, is southern-fried super-detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who begins to peel back the layers of a complex conspiracy.

This crowd-pleaser is a whip-smart, unpredictable and satisfying traditional whodunit that’s verbally dense but doesn’t waste a word. It’s fast-paced and there’s not a trace of sequel bloat. If anything, it improves on its predecessor. The intentionally hammy cast members all look like they’re having a good time. It’s spiced up by a series of A-lister cameos and the occasional dig at today’s celebrity culture.

This is simply a great, surprise-filled couple of hours. Just settle back and hang on for the mayhem-filled ride. On Netflix. (139 min).