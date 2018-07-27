AARDVARK LEARNING ACADEMY

Aardvark Learning Academy offers quality online Math, English & Academic tutoring service for English speaking expat students in Grade 4-12. Aardvark Tutors are Canadian certified teachers that specialize in Math, English and ESL. Founded in March 2016, Aardvark Learning Academy offers one-to-one online tutoring services from Barrie, Ontario Canada. A+ instructors help international school students gain the confidence necessary to perform well in class and on technical exams. Aardvarks` mission is to empower students to generate the academic results that they need to unlock their full potential. Aardvark Learning Academy provides online personalized support for each of its students and adapts its teaching methods to cater to individual needs. In addition, co-founders Jeff & Kayo Hawkins are both experienced teachers and have taught for many years at schools in Tokyo.

Courses

Registration Fee $50CAD

Tutoring Fee $50‖CAD

Tutoring Subject Grade 4-12 Math, English

Barrie Ontario CANADA

Skype ID: Aardvark Learning Academy

Te.: +1 705 417 3276

Email: aardvarklearning@gmail.com

Website: www.aardvarklearningacademy.com/aardvark-online-global.html

ACADEMY OF LANGUAGE ARTS (ALA)

Academy of Language Arts (ALA) focuses on practical language training that helps students gain Japanese skills and the cultural know-how to use these language skills effectively. Enhancing students’ conversation skills has been the main educational objective at ALA since its foundation in 1984. Even if you are starting with zero Japanese, they assure that you’ll be fluent when you graduate. ALA also provides support for students seeking jobs in Japan. Students learn ways to search for full-time and part-time jobs, interview techniques and effective resume writing. Students can also receive employment information through a career service company. In addition, ALA specializes in business Japanese training and conducts the Test of Communication Competence in Business. As a result, graduates consistently receive high evaluation marks in training for global human resource development in Japanese companies. Whatever your language goals may be, ALA will help you reach them.

Special Offer

Free Trial Lesson

Courses

General Conversation Course *Student visa available

Intensive/Part-time/Long-term/Short-term

Private Lesson

Company Lesson

Business Communication Training

TCCB (Test of Communication Competence in Business)



No.2 Tobundo Bldg., 2-16 Ageba-cho, Shinjuku-ku

Tel.: 03-3235-0071

Mon – Fri, 9:15am – 6:45pm

Email: info@ala-japan.com

Website: www.ala-japan.com/en

AKAMONKAI

Akamonkai Japanese Language School has two campuses and several dormitories located around Nippori in Tokyo. Boasting 2,050 students from 50 countries, Akamonkai offers a wide range of classes for various levels. The school offers multiple courses to help improve students’ Japanese skills in the most efficient way possible, regardless of goal or level. In recent years, the business employment classes have developed into a specialized and customized curriculum that adapts to each student’s changing needs. Full support is provided from the student’s first day to the day they graduate. The caring faculty at Akamonkai is dedicated to helping all students achieve their Japanese goal, and look forward to meeting talented, worldly thinkers — just like you!

Courses

General Course (1 – 2 years) ¥748,000 – ¥1,428,000

Business Employment Course (6 months – 1 year) ¥473,000 – ¥878,000

Short-term (3 months) ¥180,000

*All courses include textbook fees

6-39-12 Higashi Nippori, Arakawa-ku

Nippori, Nishi Nippori or Mikawashima

Tel.: 03-3806-6102

Mon – Fri, 9am – 6pm. Closed Sat – Sun & hols

Email: info@akamonkai.ac.jp

Website: www.akamonkai.ac.jp

EVERGREEN LANGUAGE SCHOOL

Evergreen Language School is located in the quiet residential area of Yutenji, just three stops from Shibuya on the Tōkyū Tōyoko Line. Established 69 years ago, the school has seen more than 50,000 students from around the globe pass through its classrooms. Evergreen strives to create effective, enjoyable classes to help students learn both the language and culture of Japan. Private lessons allow students to choose special materials, and group classes offer the opportunity to learn Japanese while meeting people from all over the world. Evergreen also has an intensive kanji course, lessons designed to prepare students for studies at a Japanese university, and courses that will prepare them for future career interviews. Friendly and professional teachers help build confidence while laying the groundwork for continued learning. Evergreen operates in Jiyugaoka on the Tōyoko Line and can even dispatch teachers to the student’s home or company — which means fewer excuses not to make 2018 the year to conquer the Japanese language!

Courses

Registration fee: ¥10,800*

Tuition (2 days/week): ¥19,440*/month

Tuition (3 days/week): ¥32,400*/month

Tuition (intensive course): ¥64,800*/month

Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1, N2, N3, N4 Saturday course

Private Lesson 10 times ¥48,600*

All tuition fee is monthly. *Tax included

We accept various types of students from people on student visas to business professionals. (2019 April term student visa registration open now)

1-21-18 Yutenji, Meguro-ku, Yutenji

Tel.: 03-3713-4958

Mon – Fri, 9am – 7pm; Sat, 10am – 5pm

Email: info@evergreen.gr.jp

Webiste: www.evergreen.gr.jp

GABBYTOKYO

GabbyTokyo brings to you one-on-one conversational Japanese language services by Skype in the comfort of your home, instead of commuting to school. It offers foreign learners the opportunity to strengthen their interest in Japanese culture. GabbyTokyo offers information not just on the Japanese language but also Japan in general, and Japanese culture (such as food, culture and technology). GabbyTokyo strives to bring conversational Japanese based on an informal style of teaching. To use their services, you simply need to register, log in to GabbyTokyo and book a slot as per your convenience, then simply wait for a call back by the teacher on Skype. (On registration, you get 2 coupons for 2 free sessions) GabbyTokyo, your companions for conversational Japanese language service await you!

Courses

Alpha-course (Conversational Level Japanese, N4/N3

Level): ¥4,000 (6 Lessons) – ¥9,600 (One lesson per day for one month session)

Bravo-course (Business Level Japanese, N2/N1 Level): ¥5,900 (6 Lessons) – ¥11,100 (One lesson per day for one month session)

Charlie-course (For Middle/ High School Students, N5 Level): ¥6,400 (One lesson per day for one month session)

* Each lesson: 25 mins

Tel.: 03-6869-7997

Email: customer@gabbytokyo.com

Website: www.gabbytokyo.com/?lang=en (English) | www.gabbytokyo.com （にほんご）

KINCARN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Conveniently located between Tokyo and Yokohama, Kincarn International School is also close to Haneda and Chiba. Since 1998, Kincarn International School has done more than simply educate its pupils; it aims to teach kids who will go on to be leaders. The school’s calm and enriching environment is born of a reputation for dependability and stimulating education. The fun, age-appropriate, and engaging curriculum prepares students aged 2 to 6 for entry into well-known international and private schools in the Kanto area. Kincarn combines a kindergarten, a nursery school and enrichment classes, and offers structured courses that focus on international themes and teach kids to take initiative. Equal emphasis is placed on Japanese and English, to help children become truly bilingual. Access: 14 min from Yokohama, 9 min from Shinagawa, 18 min from Haneda to Keikyu Kawasaki by Keikyu Line.

Focus Areas

English skills

Japanese skills

Social skills

Physical education

Music and rhythm

Arts and Crafts

Science

Elementary school preparation

37-1 Tsutsumine, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kawasaki

Tel.: 044-233-3970

Mon – Fri, 8am – 6pm (half-day program 9:30am – 2pm, full-day program 9am – 5pm)

Email: info@kincarn.com

Webiste: www.kincarn.com

SENDAGAYA JAPANESE INSTITUTE

Located in Takadanobaba, just four minutes on the train from Shinjuku, Sendagaya Japanese Institute offers a high quality Japanese language learning experience for a variety of needs. The school has been providing education excellence since 1975, and its Japanese Teachers’ Training Course was the first ever to be certified for Agency for Cultural Affairs of the Government of Japan. It is a testament to the school’s pedagogy that graduates of the teaching course (of which there are over 10,000) are teaching Japanese not only in Tokyo but all over the world. Unlike many language schools in Tokyo which only offer support in English, Sendagaya Japanese Institute has Chinese, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai and Vietnamese speakers on staff. This means that wherever you’re from, you can feel comfortable and supported in your studies. With courses for every day communication, business Japanese and university preparation available, as well as student visa support for some options, a variety of learners can find the right option for them at Sendagaya Japanese Institute.

Services

University Preparatory Course (Student visa obtainable)

Everyday Course (2 weeks‖): ¥48,000‖

Private Lessons with Customized Curriculum

Business Japanese Course

JLPT Preparatory Course

6F, 1-26-7 Takadanobaba Shinjuku-ku, Takadanobaba

Tel.: 03-6457-3778

Mon – Fri, 9am – 6pm

Email: info@jp-sji.org

Website: japanese.jp-sji.org

SHINJUKU JAPANESE LANGUAGE INSTITUTE

With over 40 years of experience in Japanese education, Shinjuku Japanese Language Institute (or SNG) teaches students Japanese through the use of visual aids. Their original teaching method, the Ezoe Method, is the biggest difference between them and other schools. This innovative teaching strategy took many years to develop but has proven effective in enabling students to acquire the language skills necessary to express themselves. Their programs range from complete beginner to advanced levels, with various specialized courses and class times to suit the needs of their students. Besides full time classes, SNG offers evening and Saturday classes as well, for people who work or study on weekdays in Japan. SNG has also launched a new digital learning program: Visual Learning Japanese (or VLJ) available for evening beginner classes. VLJ is a learning contents site, with grammar and vocabulary apps that can be used to preview or review lessons and study anytime, anywhere.

Special Offer

Free first trial on Saturday and Evening

Courses

Evening classes

Saturday classes

Private lessons

Examination preparation classes (EJU and JLPT)

Full-time weekday courses

Specialized courses (business, tourism and Japanese language teacher training)

2-9-7 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku, Takadanobaba or Nishi-waseda/

Tel.: 03-5273-0044

Mon – Fri, 9am – 5pm; Sat 10am – 1pm

Email: snginfo@sng.ac.jp

Webiste: www.sng.ac.jp/metropolis