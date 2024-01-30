What’s Happening in Tokyo this February? Festivals, fireworks and more! See what's in store for this February with this hand-picked list of exciting activities happening in Tokyo. By Arden Kreuzer and Naomi Hannah

New Years firework display in Yokohama, Japan

Until February 24, 2024

National Museum of Nature and Science: Washoku Exhibition

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of washoku’s ( Japanese cuisine ) inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, the National Museum of Nature and Science brings to you a special exhibition of washoku. As washoku becomes an increasingly important staple of Japanese culture, the exhibition aims to introduce the various perspectives of the cuisine including science and history. Through the exploration of the construction of washoku from nutrient to dish, the exhibition will help us form a greater appreciation for this cultural cuisine.

*This exhibition was originally scheduled for 2020, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is being held now.

Monday – Sunday: 9 am – 5 pm (closed on February 5)

General/ university students: ¥2,000

High school students and younger: ¥600

National Museum of Nature and Science

Ueno Park, Taito-ku

washoku2023.exhibit.jp/pdf/flyer_en.pdf

February 1, 2024 (Opening Day)

Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai Leisure Center

Immerse yourself in the Edo experience at the brand-new Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai Leisure Center in Odaiba. Enjoy a day of shopping along Toyosu’s main street, where you can find souvenirs as well as cooking ingredients that are unique to Japan. If you fancy a bite to eat, head over to Connoisseur Alley for some seasonal foods and delicacies carefully selected by wholesalers. For those seeking a moment of relaxation or a great view, the 8th floor of the center comes equipped with a free footbath garden as well as nearby onsen facilities. It’s also conveniently located near the Toyosu Fish Market, ensuring a full day to experience traditional Japanese cuisine. Be one of the first in the world to visit this brand new edo-inspired complex and stop by this February.

Shops:

10:00 am- 6:00 pm

Restaurants:

1F- 10:00 am- 6:00 pm

2F- 10:00 am- 10:00 pm

3F: 10:00 am- 8:00 pm

Footbath Garden:

10:00am- 8:00 pm

6-5-1 Toyosu, Koto-ku

toyosu-senkyakubanrai.jp/

February 2 – 4

Tengu Festival Shimokitazawa

While Setsubun festivals are typically marked by throwing beans and yelling oni-wa-soto meaning “demons outside!”, this festival keeps things positive by chanting fuku-wa-uchi, or “good fortune inside.” The organizers of this Tengu Festival believe that by living in optimism and joy, evil is naturally vanquished. That said, there will be loads of street food, games, and celebratory parades featuring traditional Japanese clothing and music. Get your fill of yakisoba stir-fried noodles and sip on a Sapporo beer while enjoying the early spring festivities in the trendy Shimokitazawa.

February 2: 8 pm

February 3: 2 pm – 4 pm

February 4: 1 pm – 4 pm



Free

Shimokitazawa Ichibangai Shopping Street

2-37-17 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

shimokita1ban.com/tengufestival/

February 2 — 18, 2024

Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions 2024: 30 Ways to Go to the Moon

The annual Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions is once again being held at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum. This year’s theme, 30 Ways to Go to the Moon, aims to examine the increasingly diversifying ways in which we as a society create, view, and appreciate images. This year marks the 16th edition of the festival and will see various added programs to illustrate this year’s theme. The programs will also further solidify the festival as a platform in which artists and viewers alike can question the contemporary state of moving images as an art form.

10 am – 8 pm (6 pm on the final day)

Free

Yebisu Garden Place

1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku

topmuseum.jp/e/contents/exhibition/index-4545.html

Photo from official website

February 9, 2024 Open

teamLab Borderless: MORI Building Digital Art Museum

Dive into the extraordinary fusion of art and technology at teamLab Borderless, an art collective renowned for its immersive digital art spaces in Odaiba. The long-awaited opening of teamLabs’ newest location marks their expansion into Tokyo’s city center at MORI’s newest architectural wonder, Azabudai Hills. This collaboration demonstrates Mori Building’s dedication to infusing culture into urban development. Azabudai Hills, with its core concepts of “Green & Wellness,” will be the new canvas for teamLab’s artworks. With its catchphrase “a museum without a map,” teamLab Borderless offers an ever-evolving experience where digital artworks dynamically expand, interact, and transform. The Azabudai Hills location will not only continue this tradition but also extend its influence.

Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F

1-2-4 Azabudai, Minato-ku

See the website for prices (varies depending on the date)

teamlab.art/e/borderless-azabudai/

Flyer from official website

February 10 – February 24

Chinese Spring Festival 2024 (Lunar New Year)

Join in on the grand Lunar New Year celebration at Yokohama Chinatown. For two weeks starting February 10, Yokohama Chinatown will host various events to celebrate the coming New Year, otherwise known in China as the Spring Festival. Marking the 38th anniversary of the Yokohama Spring Festival, visitors can enjoy a variety of events from traditional Chinese cultural performances to parades. In particular, the final parade “Shukumai Yukou” that will be held on February 23 is a must-see event, featuring shishimai (lion dance performance), traditional Chinese zither performance, and many more.

For more information on the performance schedule, please visit the official website.

February 11 – 12: performance from 1 pm

February 17 – 18: performance from 1 pm

February 23: parade from 4 pm

February 24: Lantern Festival from 5:30 pm – 7 pm

Yokohama Chinatown

Motomachi Chukagai Station

Yamashitacho, Naka-ku, Yokohama

chinatown.or.jp/event/celebration/shunsetu2024/

Flyer from official website

February 10- 12

Japan Brewers Cup 2024 (Yokohama)

A festival perfect for beer lovers will be held at Yokohama Hammerhead on February 10. The Japan Brewers Cup is a both a beer competition scored by a panel of judges as well as a festival with live performances and food vendors. Forty-one craft beer brewers from around the world will gather to compete for the title of best beer. The victor of the competition will be announced during the festival so visitors can immediately enjoy the winning craft beer while participating in the festivities.

February 10: 12 pm – 9 pm

February 11: 11 am – 9 pm

February 12: 11 am – 7 pm

Advanced tickets: ¥1,000

Same-day tickets: ¥1,200

Yokohama Hammerhead

2-14-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama

japanbrewerscup.jp/index.html

Photo from official website

February 12, 2024

Ajinomoto Stadium Big Flea Market

Thrifters and vintage collectors cannot miss the Ajinomoto Stadium Big Flea Market on February 12. With close to 800 stalls this flea market is indeed a ‘big’ one. The stalls will offer everything from vegetables to clothes and antiques and if you would like to beat the crowds you can purchase an early bird ticket for ¥1,000 to enter the venue from 8am.

10 am – 3 pm

Fee: ¥300

Early admission: ¥1,000

Ajinomoto Stadium

376-3 Nishi-cho, Chofu-shi

ajinomotostadium.com/

Photo from official website

February 13-15, 2024

Interstyle Board Culture Exhibition

Surf, snowboard, or skateboard enthusiasts are encouraged to drop by the Interstyle Board Culture Exhibition at Pacifico Yokohama. Interstyle is the largest action sports and outdoor trade show in Japan. Many leading companies and specialists related to surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding and anything related to the outdoors will gather to exhibit their products. On the final day of the convention, you’re welcome to purchase products featured in the exhibition. Interstyle will be the perfect place for you to get your hands on the latest product for your sport of interest.

10- 6 pm (Last day- 5 pm)

Free (for people who have not attended before – must do a QR check-in)

Pacifico Yokohama – D Hall

1-1-1, Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama

interstyle.jp/en/

Flyer from official website

February 24, 2024

Yokohama Sparkling Twilight Fireworks

Following the Lantern Festival in Yokohama’s Chinatown, this spectacular fireworks performance will mark the beginning of the new lunar year as well as Tokyo’s transition into spring. Titled “Sparkling Twilight” the fireworks show will run from 8pm-9pm in the Yokohama bay.

8 pm

Free

Osanbashi Pier

1-1-4, Kaigandori, Naka-ku, Yokohama

yokohama-sparkling-twilight.com/