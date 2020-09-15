Anybody that knows Tokyo also knows that the Japanese love their sports cars. The louder, brighter and noisier the better. Take an afternoon stroll around Azabu, Omotesando or Meguro and you’ll be bombarded with so many Lamborghinis, Porsches, Maseratis, Jaguars and Ferraris that the sight almost becomes ordinary, an everyday occurrence much the same as walking past a 7-Eleven or Family Mart.

Australian Dylan Bigg, a car enthusiast, established Meguro-based Elusive Autos last year with the aim of targeting Japan-based connoisseurs who are looking for unique and hard-to-come-by cars, supercars and classic autos. The firm is a full-service auto services provider and can organize services, vehicle inspection, insurance, repairs and more.

Additionally, they offer clients a “sourcing” service, through which they are able to find specific cars upon request. If you’ve ever wondered how to get your hands on a particular make or limited-edition model in Japan, then Elusive Autos should be your number one stop within the Japanese capital.

Elusive Autos, which provides a fully bilingual service for its clients, is a classy outfit for auto enthusiasts with a discerning eye. The company’s showroom, a few minutes from Gakugeidaigaku Station, is a veritable nirvana for car geeks and those with a vision of one day driving their dream auto.