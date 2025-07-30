English‑Speaking Babysitters and Housekeeping in Tokyo Trusted care and help around the home for families in Tokyo By Metropolis

From September 2025, Tokyo’s local government is waiving daycare fees for firstborns. But for busy families, having reliable English‑speaking support is the best way to make daily life less chaotic.

Our guide here rounds up top services in Tokyo offering babysitting, housekeeping and elderly care to help you quickly find quality help you can trust.

CareFinder

Best for: Flexible nannying or tutoring

CareFinder connects families with nannies, tutors and babysitters in Tokyo who speak English, French, German and Chinese. Create a profile, then post a job like evening care, weekend support or after-school tutoring. The platform lets you browse through sitter profiles, read reviews and directly message and hire someone who fits your needs. It supports government childcare subsidies, offers flexible membership options and lets each caregiver set their own rates, so you can find part-time or full-time care that fits your schedule and budget.

Phone: 03‑6721‑9708 (Ginza office)

Address: 6‑13‑16‑7F Ginza Wall Bld, Ginza, Chuo‑ku

Website: carefinder.jp

Pricing: Sitters set their own rates

Chez Vous

Best for: Long-term service

Chez Vous links you with English-speaking housekeepers, cleaners and babysitters in Tokyo and Yokohama. The agency recruits, screens and trains every staff member and maintains long-term relationships with many clients who prefer consistent service over the years. With service tiers starting at ¥7,700 for four hours, Chez Vous gives you the option to book routine cleaning, occasional childcare or expert-level house care handled by professionals familiar with each household’s preferences.

Phone: 03‑5766‑6630 (Weekdays 9 am–6 pm)

Address: 4‑3‑6‑3F Shibuya Aoyama K Heights, Shibuya‑ku

Website: chezvous.co.jp

Services: Babysitting, regular house cleaning, House Cleaning‑Pro

Pricing: From ¥7,700 for four hours; ¥11,000 for eight hours

Staff: Half of staff from the Philippines; certified and bilingual

Poppins

Best for: Child and elderly care

Poppins provides English-speaking childcare, elder care and home support. The caregivers include certified nursery teachers, elderly caregivers, trained housekeepers and babysitters in Tokyo who pass strict background checks and complete internal training before working with families. You can request flexible scheduling for short-term, overnight or recurring care and receive services based on specific household needs, with pricing that reflects the caregiver’s role and time commitment.

Phone: +81-3-3447-2100

Address: 5‑6‑6‑5F Hiroo Plaza, Hiroo, Shibuya‑ku

Website: poppins.co.jp

Services: In‑home babysitters, nannies, housekeeping, senior care

Pricing: Depends on role and schedule; call to inquire

Mamy Tokyo

Best for: Emergency coverage and 24/7 care

Mamy Tokyo offers 24/7 babysitting and household help in English, including regular daytime care, emergency coverage, overnight stays and weekend support. Caregivers also assists with your laundry, light cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking and the service builds custom packages to match each family’s schedule and home responsibilities. If you need last-minute babysitters in Tokyo, long-term caregivers or someone to manage both childcare and light chores, Mamy Tokyo provides dependable and flexible support for busy households.

Phone: 0422-38-6314

Website: mamytokyo.com

Availability: Daytime, nights, weekends

Pricing: Call for details; flexible packages for care and domestic help

Sunny Maid Service

Best for: Fast and heavy cleaning

Sunny Maid Service sends two-person teams across Tokyo to clean homes with speed and consistency, completing tasks like dusting, vacuuming, bathroom and kitchen cleaning and general tidying in under one hour. Each visit includes the same team members, which helps build trust and ensures they understand the layout and preferences of your home. Starting at ¥9,900 per month, Sunny Maid offers basic English communication, customizable cleaning routines and reliable scheduling that fits into your daily life.

Phone: 0120-32-2017

Address: 2‑9‑3F Kanda Surugadai, Chiyoda‑ku

Website: sunnymaid.jp

Pricing: From ¥9,900/month for two cleaners

Tokyo Filipino Helpers & Babysitters

Best for: Flexible and all-around services

The Tokyo Filipino Helpers & Babysitters Facebook Group connects families in Tokyo with dependable Filipino professionals who offer practical in-home support. Many of the helpers come highly recommended by other members, creating a strong sense of community and reliability. The group offers a convenient way for busy households to manage daily tasks while feeling confident their homes and loved ones are in good hands and with over 3,600 members, it also serves as a space where people share experiences, post job openings and build connections.

Group Link: facebook.com

Services: Babysitting, house cleaning, pet watching

Tokyo Babysitters

Best for: 24/7 services

The Tokyo Babysitters group helps families in Tokyo find English-speaking babysitters, nannies and domestic helpers for both short-term and long-term childcare needs, including after-school care, weekend support and occasional help during holidays. It’s an active and growing community where parents post detailed requests, share honest reviews and connect with trustworthy caregivers who understand both local customs and international expectations. With thousands of members, frequent updates and a strong reputation for reliability, the group gives busy parents a faster, more flexible way to secure dependable help without language barriers or complicated agency procedures.

Group Link: facebook.com

Services: Babysitting and 24/7 care

