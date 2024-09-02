September 3, 2024
English-Speaking Hospitals in Tokyo
A Comprehensive Guide to Hospitals for Residents and Travelers in 2024
By Metropolis
Navigating healthcare in a foreign country can be daunting, especially when language barriers come into play. Whether you’re an expat living in Tokyo or a traveler needing medical attention, finding English-speaking hospitals is crucial.
Did you know that Tokyo offers a range of healthcare facilities with English-speaking staff, catering to both general and specialized medical needs? From world-class general hospitals like St. Luke’s International Hospital to specialized centers like the Cancer Institute Hospital of JFCR, this guide will help you find the right healthcare provider for your needs in Tokyo. Let’s dive into the top English-friendly hospitals across Tokyo and beyond, so you’re prepared when it matters most.
List of English-Speaking Hospitals in Tokyo
St. Luke’s International Hospital – General Hospital: 40 specialty departments
Closed on: Sun & N.H., Hours: 8:30am-11:00am
TEL: 03 5550 7166 Email: 5931@luke.ac.jp
Homepage: http://hospital.luke.ac.jp/eng/
9-1 Akashi-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
7 min walk from Tsukiji sta., exit 3 (Hibiya line)
Kitasato Institute Hospital
Closed on: Sunday, N.H., 4th Sat Hours: 8:20-11:30, 12:50-16:30
TEL: 03 3444 6161
Homepage: http://www.kitasato-u.ac.jp/hokken-hp/about/en.html
5-9-1 Shirokane, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8642
The Jikei University Hospital
Closed on: Sun, N.H. Hours: 24/7
TEL: 03 3433 1111
Homepage: https://www.hosp.jikei.ac.jp/
3-19-18 Nishi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0003
Tokyo Midtown Medical Center
Closed on: Weekends Hours: 9:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30
TEL: 03 5413 0080
Homepage: https://www.tokyomidtown-mc.jp/en/
9-7-1 Midtown Tower 6F, Minato-ku, Akasaka, Tokyo 107-6206
Tokyo Takanawa Hospital
Closed on: Weekends, N.H. Hours: 8:30-17:00
TEL: 03 3443 9191
Homepage: https://takanawa.jcho.go.jp/
3-10-11 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8606
Sanno Hospital
Closed on: Sun & N.H. Hours: 8:30-11:30, 13:00-16:30
TEL: 03 3402 3151
Homepage: https://www.sannoclc.or.jp/hospital/english/
8-10-16 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052
4 min from Aoyama-1-chome sta. exit 4
IUHW Mita Hospital
Hours: 14:00-19:30 (Mon-Sat), 11:00-19:30 (Sun & N.H.)
TEL: 03 3451 8121
Homepage: https://mita.iuhw.ac.jp/english/
1-4-3 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8329
5 min from Akabanebashi sta.
Tokai University Tokyo Hospital
Hours: 8:30-11:30
TEL: 03 3370 2321
Homepage: https://www.tokyo-hosp.tokai.ac.jp/english/
1-2-5 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 151-0053
4 min from Yoyogi sta. West exit or A1
Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital
Closed on: Sun. Hours: 9:00-17:00 (Weekdays), 9:00-11:30 (Sat)
TEL: 03 3444 1181
Homepage: https://www.byouin.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hiroo/english/index.html
2-34-10 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-001
NTT Medical Center Tokyo
Closed on: Weekends, N.H. Hours: 8:30-11:00, 13:00-15:00
TEL: 03 3448 6111
Homepage: https://www.nmct.ntt-east.co.jp/en/
5-9-22 Higashi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-8625
7 min from Gotanda sta.
Shimokitazawa Hospital
Closed on: Mon afternoon, Thur afternoon, Sat afternoon, Sun Hours: 9:00-12:00, 14:00-17:00
TEL: 03 3460 0300
Homepage: https://www.shimokitazawa-hp.or.jp/english
2-8-16 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo 155-0031
International Catholic Hospital
Hours: 9:00-16:30
TEL: 03 3951 1111
Homepage: https://www.seibokai.or.jp/en/index.html
2-5-1 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 161-8521
Tokyo Medical University Hospital
Closed on: Weekends Hours: 8:00-14:30
TEL: 03 3342 6111
Homepage: https://hospinfo.tokyo-med.ac.jp/english/index.html
6-7-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023
Japanese Red Cross Medical Center
Closed on: Weekends & N.H., Hours: 8:30-15:00 (varies by dept/emergencies 24/7)
TEL: 03 3400 1311
Homepage: http://www.med.jrc.or.jp
4-1-22 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
10 min by bus from Ebisu sta.
National Center of Global Health and Medicine
Closed on: Weekends & N.H., Hours: 8:30-11:00
TEL: 03 6228 0749
Homepage: https://kokusai.kitaharahosp.com/english-page-of-medical-corporation-kni
1-21-1 Toyama, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
5 min from Wakamatsu-kawada sta.
The Cancer Institute Hospital of JFCR
Closed on: Weekends, & N.H., Hours: 9:00-17:00
*By appointment only
TEL: 03 3570 0383
Homepage: http://www.jfcr.or.jp/hospital-en/index.html
3-8-31 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo
3 min walk from Ariake sta.
Yokohama City Minato Red Cross Hospital
Closed on: Weekends & N.H., Hours: 8:30-11:00
TEL: 045 627 6100
Homepage: https://www.yokohama.jrc.or.jp/en/
3-12-1 Shin-Yamashita, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa
20 min from Motomachi Chukagai
Keiyu Hospital
Closed on: 1st, 3rd and 5th of the month, Weekends & N.H.
Hours: 8:30-11:00
TEL: 045 221 8181
Homepage: https://www.keiyu-hospital.com/
3-7-3 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa
3 min from Minatomirai sta.
Saiseikai Yokohama Tobu Hospital
Closed on: Weekends
Hours: 8:30-11:00 (Reception Hours)
TEL: 045 576 3000
Homepage: https://www.tobu.saiseikai.or.jp/en/
3-6-1 Shimo Sueyoshi, Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 230-8765
Kitahara International Hospital
Closed on: Sun & N.H.
Hours: 9:00-12:30, 14:00-16:30
TEL: 042 645 1110
Homepage: https://kokusai.kitaharahosp.com/
1-7-23 Owadamachi, Hachijoji, Tokyo 192-0045
15 min by bus from Hachioji sta. North exit