English-Speaking Hospitals in Tokyo A Comprehensive Guide to Hospitals for Residents and Travelers in 2024 By Metropolis

Navigating healthcare in a foreign country can be daunting, especially when language barriers come into play. Whether you’re an expat living in Tokyo or a traveler needing medical attention, finding English-speaking hospitals is crucial.

Did you know that Tokyo offers a range of healthcare facilities with English-speaking staff, catering to both general and specialized medical needs? From world-class general hospitals like St. Luke’s International Hospital to specialized centers like the Cancer Institute Hospital of JFCR, this guide will help you find the right healthcare provider for your needs in Tokyo. Let’s dive into the top English-friendly hospitals across Tokyo and beyond, so you’re prepared when it matters most.

List of English-Speaking Hospitals in Tokyo

St. Luke’s International Hospital – General Hospital: 40 specialty departments

Closed on: Sun & N.H., Hours: 8:30am-11:00am

TEL: 03 5550 7166 Email: 5931@luke.ac.jp

Homepage: http://hospital.luke.ac.jp/eng/

9-1 Akashi-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

7 min walk from Tsukiji sta., exit 3 (Hibiya line)

Kitasato Institute Hospital

Closed on: Sunday, N.H., 4th Sat Hours: 8:20-11:30, 12:50-16:30

TEL: 03 3444 6161

Homepage: http://www.kitasato-u.ac.jp/hokken-hp/about/en.html

5-9-1 Shirokane, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8642

The Jikei University Hospital

Closed on: Sun, N.H. Hours: 24/7

TEL: 03 3433 1111

Homepage: https://www.hosp.jikei.ac.jp/

3-19-18 Nishi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0003

Tokyo Midtown Medical Center

Closed on: Weekends Hours: 9:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30

TEL: 03 5413 0080

Homepage: https://www.tokyomidtown-mc.jp/en/

9-7-1 Midtown Tower 6F, Minato-ku, Akasaka, Tokyo 107-6206

Tokyo Takanawa Hospital

Closed on: Weekends, N.H. Hours: 8:30-17:00

TEL: 03 3443 9191

Homepage: https://takanawa.jcho.go.jp/

3-10-11 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8606

Sanno Hospital

Closed on: Sun & N.H. Hours: 8:30-11:30, 13:00-16:30

TEL: 03 3402 3151

Homepage: https://www.sannoclc.or.jp/hospital/english/

8-10-16 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052

4 min from Aoyama-1-chome sta. exit 4

IUHW Mita Hospital

Hours: 14:00-19:30 (Mon-Sat), 11:00-19:30 (Sun & N.H.)

TEL: 03 3451 8121

Homepage: https://mita.iuhw.ac.jp/english/

1-4-3 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8329

5 min from Akabanebashi sta.

Tokai University Tokyo Hospital

Hours: 8:30-11:30

TEL: 03 3370 2321

Homepage: https://www.tokyo-hosp.tokai.ac.jp/english/

1-2-5 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 151-0053

4 min from Yoyogi sta. West exit or A1

Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital

Closed on: Sun. Hours: 9:00-17:00 (Weekdays), 9:00-11:30 (Sat)

TEL: 03 3444 1181

Homepage: https://www.byouin.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hiroo/english/index.html

2-34-10 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-001

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Closed on: Weekends, N.H. Hours: 8:30-11:00, 13:00-15:00

TEL: 03 3448 6111

Homepage: https://www.nmct.ntt-east.co.jp/en/

5-9-22 Higashi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-8625

7 min from Gotanda sta.

Shimokitazawa Hospital

Closed on: Mon afternoon, Thur afternoon, Sat afternoon, Sun Hours: 9:00-12:00, 14:00-17:00

TEL: 03 3460 0300

Homepage: https://www.shimokitazawa-hp.or.jp/english

2-8-16 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo 155-0031

International Catholic Hospital

Hours: 9:00-16:30

TEL: 03 3951 1111

Homepage: https://www.seibokai.or.jp/en/index.html

2-5-1 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 161-8521

Tokyo Medical University Hospital

Closed on: Weekends Hours: 8:00-14:30

TEL: 03 3342 6111

Homepage: https://hospinfo.tokyo-med.ac.jp/english/index.html

6-7-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023

Japanese Red Cross Medical Center

Closed on: Weekends & N.H., Hours: 8:30-15:00 (varies by dept/emergencies 24/7)

TEL: 03 3400 1311

Homepage: http://www.med.jrc.or.jp

4-1-22 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

10 min by bus from Ebisu sta.

National Center of Global Health and Medicine

Closed on: Weekends & N.H., Hours: 8:30-11:00

TEL: 03 6228 0749

Homepage: https://kokusai.kitaharahosp.com/english-page-of-medical-corporation-kni

1-21-1 Toyama, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

5 min from Wakamatsu-kawada sta.

The Cancer Institute Hospital of JFCR

Closed on: Weekends, & N.H., Hours: 9:00-17:00

*By appointment only

TEL: 03 3570 0383

Homepage: http://www.jfcr.or.jp/hospital-en/index.html

3-8-31 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo

3 min walk from Ariake sta.

Yokohama City Minato Red Cross Hospital

Closed on: Weekends & N.H., Hours: 8:30-11:00

TEL: 045 627 6100

Homepage: https://www.yokohama.jrc.or.jp/en/

3-12-1 Shin-Yamashita, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

20 min from Motomachi Chukagai

Keiyu Hospital

Closed on: 1st, 3rd and 5th of the month, Weekends & N.H.

Hours: 8:30-11:00

TEL: 045 221 8181

Homepage: https://www.keiyu-hospital.com/

3-7-3 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

3 min from Minatomirai sta.

Saiseikai Yokohama Tobu Hospital

Closed on: Weekends

Hours: 8:30-11:00 (Reception Hours)

TEL: 045 576 3000

Homepage: https://www.tobu.saiseikai.or.jp/en/

3-6-1 Shimo Sueyoshi, Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 230-8765

Kitahara International Hospital

Closed on: Sun & N.H.

Hours: 9:00-12:30, 14:00-16:30

TEL: 042 645 1110

Homepage: https://kokusai.kitaharahosp.com/

1-7-23 Owadamachi, Hachijoji, Tokyo 192-0045

15 min by bus from Hachioji sta. North exit