As Tokyo transitions into spring, April brings warmer weather, cherry blossoms, and a vibrant lineup of events and festivals that highlight the city’s rich culture, art and culinary delights. After March had us shivering in our spring jackets, it’s finally time to embrace the sunshine, hanami and all the lively spring vibes the city has to offer. Here are our top picks for the best things to do in Tokyo in April 2025.

Oedo Fukagawa Sakura Festival

Until April 6, 2025

Experience hanami with boat rides along the Oyokogawa River and magical evening light-ups. This festival stays true to Fukagawa’s Edo-period roots, offering a mix of tradition and modern charm. The festival area stretches over 1.3 kilometers, lined with cherry trees and historic viewing spots like Ishijimabashi Oyasumi-dokoro and Kurofunebashi Ferry Pier. Traditional performances and street food stalls complete the vibe — because what’s a festival without snacks? If you’re thinking, “Another sakura event?” — after all, it’s Tokyo in April.

When:

The illumination runs from 5pm to 10pm during the event.

Where:

Oyokogawa River

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Price: Varies depending on the activity

Fukagawa Sakura Official Website

Cherry Blossom Viewing at the Tokyo National Museum

Until April 6, 2025

The Museum presents a special opportunity to experience cherry blossom through art and nature. Inside the main building, explore masterpieces of Japanese art, each featuring a cherry blossom motif in its exhibition room. Outside, the museum’s garden is in full bloom, showcasing 10 kinds of cherry blossoms, including the iconic Yoshino cherries. The northern side of the garden is also open to the public, offering a tranquil setting to appreciate both the artwork and the seasonal beauty of the flowers. The Cherry Blossom Viewing event highlights works of art that celebrate this symbol of spring in Japan, available for a limited time as cherry blossoms bloom for only a few days each year.

When:

9:30am – 5pm (Open until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays)

Where:

Tokyo National Museum

13-9 Ueno-koen, Taito-ku

Price:

Adults: ¥1,000

University students: ¥500

Free for high school students and younger/Free for people with a disability certificate and one caregiver.

Tokyo National Museum Official Website

Paella and Tapas Festival

April 4 – 6, 2025

Organized by the Japan Paella Association, this is Japan’s largest Spanish food event, featuring the National Paella Championship and National Tapas Championship, where top Spanish restaurants compete for the best dish. The 10th-anniversary edition includes a special Valencian-style paella cooked over wood fire. Attendees can also enjoy Spanish beers, wines and a market with international street food. Entry is free; food and drinks are sold separately.

When:

10am – 8pm (until 6pm on the last day)

Where:

Hibiya Park

Chiyoda-ku

Price: Free

Paella Tapas Festival Official Website

Sakura Bread Festival

April 5 – 6, 2025

For two days, bread enthusiasts can indulge in a selection of limited-edition breads from 17 handpicked stores, curated by Hiroaki Ikeda of the Pan Lab. Many breads made specifically for this event will be available, featuring pink and cherry blossom colors and scents reminiscent of sakura. These seasonal treats are sure to bring the feeling of spring to all who attend.

When:

11am – 5pm

Where:

Shibuya Sakura Stage

1-4 Sakuragaokacho, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free

Sakura Bread Festival Official Website

Kanamara Penis Festival 2025

April 5 – 6, 2025

This festival doesn’t hold back — it’s a fertility celebration at Kanayama Shrine that’s as cheeky as it is traditional. The highlight is the parade of the large pink Elizabeth Mikoshi on April 6 (11:30am – 2:30pm) — because why carry a regular shrine when you can carry a giant phallic one? On April 5, the festival kicks off with a daikon-carving ritual from from 2pm to 3:30pm, followed by a pre-festival ceremony at 5pm. Food stalls and let’s just say, “themed souvenirs” keep things interesting.

When:

April 5 (from 2pm)

April 6 (11:30am – 2:30pm)

Where:

Kanayama Shrine

2-13-16 Daishi Ekimae, Kawasaki

Price: Free

OmatsuriJapan Official Website

2025 Japan Hobby Show

April 17 – 19, 2025

Explore the world of handmade crafts, DIY and creative projects at the 2025 Japan Hobby Show, centered around the theme, “HANDMADE Journey 2 – Pack your trip with what you love.” With over 250 workshops spanning a wide range of categories, attendees can enjoy special experiences led by popular creators and brands. These workshops cater to all skill levels, offering opportunities to expand one’s creative world.

In addition to the workshops, the exhibition will showcase works, materials, and tools related to handmade crafts. This year, the event introduces Oshikatsu, a new area focused on personalized crafts and Oshi culture, where visitors can find items such as beads, embroidery and character-themed creations.

When:

10am – 5pm

Where:

Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo Big Sight)

South Exhibition Hall South 1, 2, 3 Halls

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

Price:

Advance tickets:

3 days: ¥3,000

1 day: ¥1,500

Same-day ticket:

1-day ticket: ¥1,700

Free for high school students and younger/Free for people with a disability certificate and one caregiver.

2025 Japan Hobby Show Official Website

Kameido Tenjin Wisteria Festival

Throughout April

The festival features over 100 wisteria plants in full bloom at Kameido Tenjin Shrine, their purple canopy reflecting beautifully in the ponds. April’s mild weather and longer daylight hours create the perfect conditions for wisteria to thrive. The iconic drum bridge, famously depicted in ukiyo-e art, enhances the historic charm. Highlights include evening light-ups, food stalls, tea ceremonies, taiko drumming and ikebana displays. For a more relaxed experience, visiting on a weekday is recommended as weekends can get crowded.

When:

8:30am – 5pm

Where:

3-6-1 Kameido

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Price: Free

Kameido Tenjin Official Website

CRAFT SAKE WEEK 2025 at ROPPONGI HILLS

April 18 – April 29, 2025

This 12-day sake and gastronomy festival features 120 top Japanese breweries carefully selected from over 400 breweries by sommeliers and top chefs. Each day, a rotating selection of 10 breweries will be featured, ensuring fresh discoveries with every visit. Alongside the sake, 15 exclusive restaurants will present special menus designed to pair perfectly with the sake.

When:

Weekdays: 3pm – 10pm (Last Order: 9:30pm)

Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm – 9pm (Last Order: 8:30pm)

Where:

Roppongi Hills

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Price: ¥4,200

Craft Sake Week Official Website

Meji Jingu Spring Grand Festival

Until May 3, 2025

This week-long festival at Meiji Jingu Shrine honors Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken with rare performances of Bugaku (court music and dance) and Nohgaku (classical theater) featuring Japanese drums, flutes and elegant dances. Taking place in the peaceful green setting of Meiji Jingu, the event offers a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture for free. Warm spring weather makes it an ideal time to visit, and the festival continues into early May with archery, folk arts and Biwa music.

When:

April 27: Bugaku (11am) at the shrine’s stage

May 2: Noh and Kyogen (11:45am), Traditional music and dance (3:45pm)

May 3: Archery (9pm), Folk arts (11:30am), Biwa (2:30pm)

Where:

Meiji Jingu Shrine

1-1, Yoyogi Kamizono-cho, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free

Meji Jingu Official Website

CITY LIGHT FANTASIA – Spring Concerto 2025 –

Until May 6, 2025

Combining stunning projection mapping with the beauty of the night view, Tokyo Tower offers an immersive experience that showcases the essence of Japan’s seasons. The spring theme, titled “Spring Concerto”, begins with the arrival of spring, as bright light breaks through the long winter. The projections bring to life scenes of animals and plants awakening, followed by a celebration of nature’s renewal. As the season unfolds, cherry blossoms bloom against the sparkling Tokyo skyline, culminating in a breathtaking display of full-bloom sakura blending with the city lights.

This year, the event features the “SAKURA Candle Monument,” created by CANDLE JUNE, adding a warm, gentle light to the scene through a mix of candles and projection mapping. After the show, the new “Sakura Photo Time” offers visitors the chance to capture the enchanting spring atmosphere and the cherry blossom-dyed Tokyo night view.

When:

6:30pm – 10:50pm (April 26 – 31: 6:45pm – 10:50pm)

Where:

Tokyo Tower Main Deck

4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

Price:

Age 4 and over: ¥600

Elementary and Junior High Students: ¥900

Highschool Students: ¥1,200

Adult: ¥1,500

Tokyo Tower Official Website