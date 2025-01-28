Toranomon Hills Glass Rock The Final Chapter in a Landmark Redevelopment By Jessie Carbutt

On January 31, 2025, the redevelopment project of Toranomon Hills Station Tower will reach its culmination with the opening of Glass Rock. This multi-functional space, developed by Mori Building Co., Ltd., will transform the area into a hub for global professionals, combining innovative commercial facilities, enhanced transportation networks, and spaces designed to spark creativity and intellectual curiosity.

Spanning seven floors (four above ground and three below), with a total floor area of approximately 8,800 m², Glass Rock promises to be more than just another commercial venue. By April 9, 2025, it will introduce seven distinct stores occupying approximately 2,700 m², each offering a unique experience for urban dwellers and global visitors alike.

Toranomon Hills as a Transportation Hub

Toranomon Hills is redefining urban mobility in central Tokyo. The area has seen the development of a multi-layered transportation network, integrating ground, underground, and elevated deck-level pathways. The centerpiece of this transformation is the 20-meter-wide pedestrian “T-Deck,” connecting Mori Tower and Station Tower, alongside a vast station plaza that integrates seamlessly with the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line’s Toranomon Hills Station.

Glass Rock will further enhance these features, solidifying the area’s role as a key transportation hub. Its strategic location and modern design ensure that residents and visitors can easily navigate the area, whether they are arriving by bus, metro, or on foot.

Expanding Commercial Spaces: 170 Stores and Counting

With the gradual opening of Mori Tower, Business Tower, Residential Tower, and Station Tower, Toranomon Hills has become a major commercial center in Tokyo, hosting a wide variety of shops catering to the needs of global professionals. The addition of Glass Rock’s seven new establishments will bring the total number of stores to approximately 170, expanding the total commercial area to a sprawling 26,000 m².

These new additions are designed to cater to both daily needs and moments of leisure, combining restaurants, retail outlets, and lifestyle services to provide a well-rounded urban experience.

Highlights of Glass Rock’s Stores:

Glass Rock’s unique selection of stores is set to bring vibrancy and creativity to the area. Here are some of the highlights:

1. magmabooks (2nd and 3rd floors) [Opening April 9, 2025]

Maruzen Junkudo Bookstore, a staple of Japan’s literary scene, is debuting a new concept with magmabooks. With the slogan “Strike while the knowledge is hot,” this bookstore reimagines the traditional browsing experience by introducing interactive elements. From the “Question Walk,” which links books to thought-provoking questions, to the “Forest of Knowledge,” a customizable bookshelf, magmabooks encourages visitors to connect with books in novel ways.

The paid “magmaLOUNGE” offers a relaxing space to focus and unwind, while curated shelves organized by theme (instead of traditional genres) present new perspectives. By hosting exhibitions and collaborative events, magmabooks aims to redefine the bookstore as a cultural hub.

2. Uchu Brewing Toranomon (2nd floor) [Opening April 9, 2025]

Craft beer enthusiasts will celebrate the arrival of Uchu Brewing’s first permanent store in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Known for their space-themed beers brewed in the natural surroundings of the Yatsugatake Mountains, Uchu Brewing offers a variety of flavors, including IPAs with bold hop aromas and smoothie beers packed with fruit.

Draft beers will be available from six taps, with limited-edition varieties making regular appearances. For those on the go, canned beers and branded merchandise will also be available.

3. Tully’s Coffee & Tea (1st floor) [Opening April 9, 2025]

Tully’s flagship store at Glass Rock is more than just a coffee shop. Featuring a refined selection of teas, including regional specialties like Darjeeling, as well as seasonal fruit teas, this location is tailored to the discerning tastes of Toranomon’s global clientele.

4. Benoit Nihant (1st floor) [Opening April 9, 2025]

Belgian chocolatier Benoit Nihant brings his expertise as a former engineer to create artisanal chocolates. By sourcing single-farm cacao beans and using traditional methods, he delivers chocolates that express the unique terroir of their origins. Whether you’re looking for bonbons, cookie tins, or financiers, this store offers a sophisticated selection perfect for gifts or indulgence.

The Future of Toranomon Hills

The completion of Glass Rock marks a significant milestone in the redevelopment of Toranomon Hills. By combining state-of-the-art commercial spaces with a robust transportation network, Mori Building Co., Ltd. has created a global business and cultural hub. The area’s continued evolution reflects Tokyo’s ambition to be a city that attracts global players while offering world-class urban experiences.

As Glass Rock opens its doors, the promise of Toranomon Hills as a center of intellectual curiosity, connectivity, and innovation is set to become a reality.

