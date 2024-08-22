Tokyo Trends: Tokyo Fall Fashion 2024 Here’s what to wear in Tokyo this season By Hanna Matsumoto

The Tokyo Rakuten Fashion Week for Fall/Winter saw quite a drastic change in color palette and silhouettes compared to the Spring/Summer runway. Finding a sense of self in the changing seasons is a common theme among designers. As we shift from summer to fall, some designers are already looking back on summer and youth, while some are delving into fall and adulthood. Here are the four main trends from Tokyo fall fashion 2024, each inspired by runway looks, but easily recreatable. Use these as inspiration for your next Tokyo trip on what to wear and what key pieces to buy as souvenirs.

Shades of fall

Harunobumurata Tokyo 2024 F/W Rakuten Fashion Week (Courtesy of Harunobumurata)

After a summer filled with pale blues and pristine whites, Harunobumurata sweeps the runway with a rather serious undertone. Burgundy and dark grays are shaped into oversized coats, accompanied by large totes and gold accessories. Deep emerald-green leather and mocha brown accompany the rest of the fall runway color scheme. Inspire yourself with a sensuous fall wardrobe. (And check out our guide to the cutest kitten heels in the city if you haven’t already!)

Matching sets

HOUGA Tokyo F/W 2024 Rakuten Fashion Week (Courtesy of HOUGA.JP), Kanako Sakai (Courtesy of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo), HOUGA (Courtesy of HOUGA.JP)

There’s something powerful about a matching set — it exudes solitude. In the Rakuten Fashion Week for Fall 2024, another common theme is the expression of sexuality and what adulthood means to them. This meant bustiers paired with waist-cinching work pants, emphasizing the notion of finding solidarity within oneself in a busy modern world.

Adulthood, in this season, is less related to modesty and more about finding a different meaning to youth and playfulness as we grow older. HOUGA brought in an abundance of textures to emphasize the silhouettes.

Nostalgia

Tanakadaisuke Tokyo 2024 F/W Rakuten Fashion Week (Courtesy of Rakuten Fashion Week)

Tanakadaisuke presents a collection that induces a heavy sense of nostalgia. Faded pinks and lacy fabrics are popular in this fall collection. It doesn’t have to be all somber, rather, a dreamy essence follows these muted color palettes. All of these ribbons and lace don’t have to remind us of youth, but of being able to find it everywhere even as we age. The “MEMORIES” runway is a reminder that fashion is ever-changing, but designers and wearers always find a way to find a sense of “now” in their own pieces. “Now” can mean just about anything to any person, accentuating the theme of individuality in today’s fashion scene.

Classics

Yohei Ohno Tokyo 2024 F/W Rakuten Fashion Week (Courtesy of Rakuten Fashion Week)

If we’re on the topic of nostalgia, let’s not forget Yohei Ohno’s Tokyo Fall Fashion 2024 runway. Taking iconic 90s silhouettes in deep colors. Also, we see minimalistic silhouettes paradoxically maximized by texture, the fall runway runs deeply in the veins of 90s fashion. Yohei Ohno considers “classics” in this unforgettable era of fashion, including pointed-toe heels and heavy mini dresses.

