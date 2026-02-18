English-Speaking Interior Design Services in Tokyo Design your home with ease and style By Metropolis

Tokyo homes and spaces are known for being small, so it’s important to make every design choice count. If you’re looking for English-speaking interior design services in Tokyo, you’re in the right place. To help you make the most of every inch of your space, we’ve scouted some of the best options in the city.

ONE Designs

Best for: Custom furniture designs and manufacturing

Photo Credit: ONE Designs

If you want a team that does everything with the support of English-speaking agents — design, contractors, paperwork and permits — ONE Designs is a great choice. They coordinate with contractors and manage permits and zoning approvals, while also specializing in custom furniture that fits into the modern washitsu (Japanese-style room). Projects can scale from major home redesigns to smaller single- or multi-room apartments, and the service runs end-to-end rather than being consultation-only.

Field Four Design

Best for: Large-scale projects and natural elements

Photo Credit: Field Four Design

Field Four Design is known for clean, contemporary designs and for taking on large projects like full-scale homes or office spaces. They work across residential, office and landscape projects, offering planning, design and production management services, with English-speaking agents available. Their approach emphasizes natural lighting and the incorporation of natural elements to enrich everyday spaces.

Aoyama Nomura Design

Best for: Modern, high-end spaces

Photo Credit: Aoyama Nomura

Aoyama Nomura has a reputation for sophisticated, intimate and high-end designs rooted in their philosophy to “create safe and emotional spaces.” They handle everything from permit management to design and construction, usually taking on full-property or multi-room renovations, making them ideal for both residential spaces and offices. English support is available, though not all project managers are bilingual, so it’s best to confirm before starting.

Ozone

Best for: Consultations on home planning and seminars

Photo Credit: Ozone

Ozone isn’t a design studio in the traditional sense. It’s a living design center inside Shinjuku Park Tower with showrooms, model rooms and workshops. They don’t take on construction projects themselves, but they’ll connect you with trusted architects and contractors to assist you with home building and interior coordination. English-language consultations are available, and you can even attend free talks about home design trends in Tokyo.

Address: Shinjuku Park Tower 3F-7F, 3-7-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Phone: 03-5322-6500

Website: ozone.co.jp



Garde

Best for: Consultations on the latest international design trends

Photo Credit: Explorer_2005

Garde is an international firm that handles consultations, branding, interior design and coordination with construction sites. They also offer material sourcing and shop reviews, making them an excellent choice for either rental-safe improvements or full-scale home renovations. With their deep expertise in the latest international trends, Garde brings a fresh, limitless perspective to contemporary interior design, earning them the DNA Paris Design Award.

