Tokyo Neighborhood Guides: Things to Do in Yokosuka Where U.S. Navy charm meets Japanese coastline comfort By Joe Pinner and Jessie Carbutt

Welcome to Yokosuka! In this Tokyo Neighborhood Guide to Yokosuka, we explore top places to visit and things to do. Sitting about 40 minutes south of Shinagawa on the Keikyu Line, Yokosuka is one of Kanagawa’s most underrated coastal escapes near Tokyo. A working naval city with a proud maritime past, it wears its international influences on its sleeve. Think Japanese navy curry, American-style burgers, jazz bars, and seaside parks—all against the backdrop of Tokyo Bay sunsets. The neighborhood blends nostalgic energy with sea air.

Key Sites and Family Activities in Yokosuka

Mikasa Park & Memorial Ship – A Battleship’s Legacy Lives On

Yokosuka’s historical heart lies at Mikasa Park, where the legendary Mikasa battleship is dry-docked for all to explore. Once Vice Admiral Togo Heihachiro’s flagship during the Russo-Japanese War of 1904–1905, this British-built warship is now a hands-on floating museum. It’s the oldest surviving steel battleship in the world, and friendly staff help you navigate the decks and exhibits. The park besides it has musical fountains and sculptures with plenty of space for kids to roam. Bring a bento or grab a bite from nearby cafes.

82-19 Honcho, Yokosuka | ¥500

Sarushima – Tokyo Bay’s Deserted Island Retreat

Dubbed “Monkey Island” (though monkeys are long gone), Sarushima is Yokosuka’s uninhabited island and a surreal escape just 10 minutes offshore. The remnants of military barracks, brick tunnels and open barbecue zones make it popular with families, couples, and yes—cosplayers. In peak season, the beach area fills up quickly, so get there early to claim a good spot. No dogs allowed, but plenty of photo ops and a rustic vibe that feels far removed from the mainland.

Board from Mikasa Pier | Roundtrip ferry: ¥2,000

Kannonzaki Park – Nature, Lighthouses, and Art

Kannonzaki Park is a lush coastal zone with forest trails, playgrounds, and a panoramic view over Tokyo Bay. The Kannonzaki Lighthouse is open for visits, and the climb rewards you with breathtaking sea views. Pair your trip with a stop at the nearby Yokosuka Museum of Art, a glass-walled space featuring Japanese modernist and contemporary art. The onsite Acquamare restaurant serves Italian-inspired seasonal dishes with a view—book a window or patio seat if you can, but best in spring and autumn when the weather is nice.

4 Chome-1 Kamoi, Yokosuka | Free Entry

Yokosuka’s Local Cuisine: Navy Burgers, Kaigun Curry, and Seafood

Yokosuka Navy Burger

Dobuita Street is your go-to for these all-American-style beef giants. You can’t get more classic than Honey Bee, which first opened its doors back in 1968 and still reigns as the original Navy Burger joint. Here, retro diner charm and long-established recipes bring you back to the good ol’ days – expect juicy patties, saucy buns, and plenty of cheese. TSUNAMI is another local favourite, offering loaded combos, fun toppings, and even burgers named after U.S. presidents. Expect to pay around ¥1,400–¥2,000.

Kaigun (Navy) Curry

Thanks to its naval roots, Yokosuka proudly claims to be Japan’s curry capital. Try Gyorantei, still going strong with its Meiji-era navy recipes and rustic maritime interior. For a full curry-themed experience, stop by Yokosuka Port Market (now renovated), where local vendors sell take-home packs and curry-inspired snacks.

Unique Seafood by Tokyo Bay

Steps from Hashirimizu Beach, Kaneyo Shokudo is a laidback beach café serving summer cocktails and refreshing seafood plates. In Yokosuka itself, find award-winning ramen at Tokyo Bay Fisherman’s Noodle. Located at the newly renovated Port Market, the ramen at this joint is made with 100% shellfish and uses a variety of clams to give the broth a gentle yet powerful flavor. Their Shio Ramen won first place in the Newcomer Award at the 2021 TRY Ramen Awards, whilst their Mazesoba won second place in the “Soup Soba” category.

Nightlife in Yokosuka: Music, Bars, and Retro Vibes

Blue in Green Jazz Bar

Live jazz every Saturday and a lovingly curated guitar shop upstairs. Relax in a vintage Showa-era atmosphere whilst the owner jams with guests.

Pumpkin (Kabochaya)

Yokosuka’s loudest live house, loved by locals and visitors alike. This tiny venue has a rowdy atmosphere that far exceeds its size.

Yokosuka Blue Note

Still one of the most atmospheric post-dinner stops in town. Vinyl-only jazz cafe/bar that serves craft cocktails in a smoky, intimate setting—perfect for winding down.

Other Places to Check Out: Flower Fields, Bathhouses, and Hidden Roads

Kurihama Flower World & Godzilla Slide

Yes, it’s still standing! Yokosuka’s beloved Godzilla slide is the crown jewel of this sprawling floral park. Come in May for the poppies, or fall for cosmos season. The park is also a ferry port to Chiba.

Yokosuka Hot Spring Yura-no-Sato

Boasting sweeping views across Tokyo Bay, this hot spring complex features several different baths and facilities to aid relaxation, including an open-air bath, reclining bath, carbonated hot spring, sauna, relaxation area, and restaurant.

Wander the Backstreets

Beyond the main tourist trail, Yokosuka’s side alleys—especially around Yonegahama and Honcho—offer Showa-era izakaya, coffee dens, and vintage snack bars still untouched by time. Step off Dobuita for a more local, low-key encounter.

How far is Yokosuka from Tokyo?

To get to Yokosuka from Shinagawa Station, take the Keikyu Line to Yokosuka-Chuo (approx. 40 mins). Most major sights are walkable or reachable by local bus. Ferries for Sarushima depart from Mikasa Pier. Kannonzaki is accessible via bus 24 from Yokosuka-Chuo.

Know Before You Go

English menus are common, but not guaranteed.

Many restaurants are closed on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Best visiting season: May–June and late September for mild weather and fewer crowds.