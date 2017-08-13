Escape the Summer Heat

As the temperature soars and seemingly everyone on the trains are sweaty and clammy, it’s hard not to fantasize about escaping Tokyo’s summer. While some are fortunate enough to leave the city to sit on a beach somewhere, others have no choice but to endure the heat. For those looking for temporary relief from the blazing sun, here’s a list of pools in the Tokyo/Yokohama area.

Meguro Citizens Center Gymnasium

This gymnasium sports a 25 meter pool and a kids’ pool, both of which are outdoors. They do tend to close when the weather gets bad.

Outdoor Pool Open: July 1–September 10, 10am–8pm

Website

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Located in Sendagaya, this facility offers two choices — a 50 meter, eight-lane Olympic-sized pool and a 25 meter, six-lane pool — both of which are heated and can be used along with the weight training room for ¥600. It is worth noting that group fitness classes are also available and free for the first 30 minutes.

Open: Year-round, 9am–11pm (Sat until 10pm, Sun and holidays until 9pm)

Website

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

Home to two Olympic-sized pools along with a diving pool, this center is a swimmer’s dream. Host to various international swimming competitions throughout the year, regular folk can dream big on “public opening days.” Check the website for details.

Open: Year-round, 9am–10pm

Website

Aqua Blue Tama

This swimming center located in Tama City is home to a 50 meter pool, a wave pool, water slides and kids’ pools. It also has a steam sauna and a training room.

Open: Year-round, 9am–9:45pm (Sun and holidays, January through June and September through December, 9am–7:45pm)

Website

Minato-ku Sports Center

Close to Tamachi Station, this sports center comes with a full set of facilities: pools, sauna, weight room, and aerobics classes. Assorted exercise classes in and out of the pool are also available.

Open: Year-round, 8:30am–10pm (Last entry, 9:30pm)

Website

Sumida City Gymnasium

Opened seven years ago in Kinshicho, this gymnasium offers a 25 meter, seven-lane pool and a 50 cm deep kids pool. Swimming classes are also available (Japanese only).

Open: Year-round, 9am–10:30pm (Closed the third Monday of every month)

Website

Katsushika City Sogo Sports Center

Near Aoto Station on the Keisei Line, this sports facility offers a 25 meter pool and a 15 meter pool for beginners. Large and small gymnasiums, martial arts rooms and a variety of other facilities make this a great place to check out.

Open: Year-round, 9am–9pm

(Closed the fourth Wednesday of each month)

Website

Ariake Sports Center

Another large sports facility offering a variety of classes and activities. It also has two main swimming areas, one of which has a slide perfect for children of all ages.

Open: Year-round, 9:30am–9:45pm

Website

Setagaya Chitose Indoor Pool

Another great swimming facility, this one has a 25 meter pool as well as a kids’ pool, a Jacuzzi, a walking pool and the ever-fun slide. Other floors are home to a fitness room, gymnasium and changing rooms.

Open: Year-round, 9am–9pm

(Close the first Monday of the month)

Website

Check out swimia for a publicly-sourced listing of even more Tokyo and Yokohama pools.