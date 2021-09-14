A coastal escape is something that many city dwellers crave at some point in their year. Breaking away from the stresses of city life, breathing in the fresh ocean breeze, feeling the waves lap against your skin — for most people it’s the most idyllic way to soothe your mind, boost your energy and rejuvenate your body. The concept of a beach getaway isn’t a new one though, the 18th century saw an exponential boom in the popularity of seaside resorts, particularly in Europe, with everyone from writers to scientists recognizing the healing benefits of being close to the ocean.

In 1904, French biologist René Quinton gained widespread support from the medical community for his studies regarding the effects of seawater on the body. Seawater was found to be highly effective against common conditions at the time such as gastroenteritis, pediatric cholera, malnutrition and skin diseases. This led to the first marine clinic being opened in Paris in 1907, and in 1961 the French Academy of Medicine defined “thalassotherapy” as a natural remedy using seawater, seaweed and sea mud in an oceanic climate.

Thalassotherapy (from the Greek word thalassa, meaning sea) is used to promote health, beauty and relaxation by using the natural elements commonly found in seawater such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium and iodide. Founded by French pharmacist André Bouclet in 1964, Thalgo (a combination of the words thalassotherapy and algae), was the first company in the world to specialize in skin care products that harnessed the natural richness of algae and marine extracts. Since then, with an increasing interest in preventive medicine, thalassotherapy has become a common beauty and wellness treatment and Thalgo products are now used in hotels, spas and salons in 90 countries around the world.