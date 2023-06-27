It’s pool season! This summer, the “Summer Beach Club with Moët & Chandon by the skyline” opens as a splash of luxury in the heart of Tokyo. The ANA InterContinental Tokyo’s fourth-floor pool area is now open until September 30, 2023. With champagne flowing, ice cubes clinking, and Tokyo’s skyline shimmering in a blue pool, relax by the water’s edge and enjoy a cool summer moment with the champagne by Moët & Chandon.

“VIP Seats” are set up in the image of a resort gazebo, offering a semi-private space where you can lounge with champagne and a Brunch Box by the poolside. In true VIP vibes, this is limited to five pairs per day and advance reservations are required.

After sunset, Tokyo Tower lights up and the pool reflects the shimmering lights of the city. This year, for the first time, the hotel has introduced a three-part system (each time slot for four hours from ¥6,000 on weekdays, to make it easier for as many guests to use as possible.

The eat-in corner “Poolside Snack” serves up smoothies, shaved ice, club sandwiches, fish and chips and other snacks to accompany the drinks menu.

Children can safely splash in the six-meter Children’s Pool and those under the age of six can use the space for free. Anyone is welcome to use the pool facilities, but hotel guests benefit from 20% off the pool fees.

June 24 – September 30 2023*

10am – 10pm

Part 1: 10am – 2pm | Part 2: 2pm – 6pm | Part 3: 6pm – 10pm

Poolside Snack open hours: Drink: 10am – 9:30pm L.O.) | Food: 11am – 9pm (L.O.)

*subject to change depending on the climate condition.

ANA InterContinental Tokyo Garden Pool

03-3505-1111

Reserve here