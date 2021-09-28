Documentary featuring interviews with renowned mycologists, scientists and authors (Paul Stamets, Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others) on the magical abilities of mushrooms and other fungi, their role in How Everything Works, and their potential solutions to heal and save our besieged planet.

It’s visually stunning, immersive and highly entertaining. I learned several things I didn’t know, and that’s what a good documentary does. Narrated by Brie Larson. (81 min)

