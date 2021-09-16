In a Miami half submerged by rising sea levels, a “private eye of the mind” (Hugh Jackman) and his assistant (Thandiwe Newton) use truth drugs and an immersion bath to help their clients access forgotten memories. His world is turned upside down when he falls for a new client (Rebecca Ferguson), who after one evening with him mysteriously disappears.

This admirably ambitious genre-mashup is never quite boring, but it’s awfully convoluted and never gets around to exploring the promising concepts it puts forward. And you’ll have to suspend some major disbelief to stay with it. Inception this is not.

For a film about memory, this self-serious, neo-noir, borderline-campy cinematic comment on what makes life worthwhile comes off as more than a little forgettable. (116 min)

