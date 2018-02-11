February Food Tips & Trends

Yona Yona Beer Works has opened a new branch near Ebisu Station. Pair a flight of beer with roast chicken and sausages. Even the tiramisu and pudding are made with beer. Yona Yona Beer Works. Shibuya-ku, Ebisu 1-8-4, Coco Space Ebisu 1F. Mon – Fri 4 – 11:30pm; Sat 11:30am – 11:30pm; Sun & holidays 11:30am – 11pm. yonayonabeerworks.com/ebisu/
Tempura Tensho in the Allamanda Aoyama Hotel uses a blend of sesame and cottonseed oils. A sleek C-shaped counter with seats overlooking the open kitchen or some tables to the side. Tempura Tensho. Minato-ku, Kita- Aoyama 2-7-13, Puraseo Aoyama 1F. Lunch 11:30am – 3pm; Dinner 5 – 10:30pm. tempura-tensho.jp
Kumada is a salmon donburi restaurant in Jingumae serving domestic salmon sashimi over Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi rice. Diners finish with ochazuke made with salmon dashi, so two dishes for the price of one. Kumada. Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 3-20-10, Sukigara Bldg. B1. Wed – Mon 11:30am – 8pm. Closed Tue.kumada.tokyo
Love sake? Put know by moto in Shinjuku on your radar. Great selection of sake and sake-friendly small bites. Know by moto is part of a family of great sake bars. know by moto. Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-26-14, B1. Daily 11am – 11pm. fsknet.co.jp/impression/know_ by_moto.php
Iwate Ginga no Shizuku rice, a varietal that showcases in rice balls, is used at Omusubi Café. A colorful variety of side dishes round out the set meals at this Daikanyama shop. Take-out available. Omusubi Café. Shibuya-ku, Sarugakucho 3-7. Wed – Sun 11am – 9pm. Closed Tue.omusubi-cafe.jp
A second branch of 800° Pizzeria has opened up in Minami-Aoyama. Unlike most Neopolitan pizzerias with a set menu, diners at 800° create a combination of toppings for the pizza. 800° Pizzeria. Minato-ku, Minami-Aoyama 5-4-50. Mon – Sat 11:30am – 11pm. Sun & holidays 11:30am – 10pm. 800degreespizza.jp
Some Japanese restaurants are starting to accommodate gluten- free diets, including Kushinobo 1950 in Roppongi Hills. Skewers of meat, seafood, and vegetables are breaded and deep-fried. Kushinobo 1950. Minato-ku, Roppongi 6-10-1, Roppongi Hills West Walk 5F. Daily 11am – 11:30pm. www.kushinobo.co.jp
Gluten-free pancakes are served at Riz Labo Kitchen. The fluffy cakes are made with rice flour. Riz Labo Kitchen. Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 4-15-2. Tue – Sun 11am – 5pm. Closed Monday. www.facebook.com/Rizlabo/
Yamaguchi Dassai brewery has announced that it will be brewing sake in Hyde Park, New York. It is scheduled to open in 2019. www.asahishuzo.ne.jp/en/