February Food Tips & Trends

Kumada is a salmon donburi restaurant in Jingumae serving domestic salmon sashimi over Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi rice. Diners finish with ochazuke made with salmon dashi, so two dishes for the price of one. Kumada. Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 3-20-10, Sukigara Bldg. B1. Wed – Mon 11:30am – 8pm. Closed Tue.kumada.tokyo

Love sake? Put know by moto in Shinjuku on your radar. Great selection of sake and sake-friendly small bites. Know by moto is part of a family of great sake bars. know by moto. Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-26-14, B1. Daily 11am – 11pm. fsknet.co.jp/impression/know_ by_moto.php