Feeling beautiful shouldn’t cost a fortune. In a world where high-quality beauty products often come with a hefty price tag, StrawberryNet makes a different promise: affordable and convenient shopping for anyone, from anywhere in the world.

Founded over 20 years ago, StrawberryNet offers a one-stop shopping experience with discounts on perfume, skincare, and makeup products from 800 of the world’s top brands, including Calvin Klein, Christian Dior and Clarins. The company’s network of global suppliers ensures competitive prices on even the most sought-out items, like Urban Decay’s coveted All Nighter setting spray, Bobbi Brown eyeliner kits, Chanel cologne, and more.

Right now, Metropolis readers can save even more by using the discount code RT3 at checkout for an additional 10 percent off their purchase.



Affordability is at the core of StrawberryNet’s mission, as well as authenticity. The site only sells genuine brand products, so customers don’t have to worry about imitations or knock-offs. StrawberryNet also ensures the freshness of every product by keeping stocks in a temperature-controlled environment prior to shipping in addition to maintaining regular quality control checks. If customers are unsatisfied for whatever reason, StrawberryNet provides an immediate product replacement or cash refund according to the site’s 100% customer satisfaction guarantee policy.



CEO Rodney Miles, who has extensive retail experience in the UK and Hong Kong, started the company in 1999 to transform the way people buy beauty products. Since then, StrawberryNet has grown to service customers in over 230 countries and territories, including Australia, Brazil, India, the U.S. and Japan. To cater to its international clientele, the site is available in 38 languages, including Japanese.

Customers in Japan can buy all their beauty products directly from the StrawberryNet site. Orders are processed and shipped within 24 hours, then delivered directly to the customer within 3 to 7 days.

Metropolis readers get a 10% discount with the code RT3.

Start shopping now at StrawberryNet.com.