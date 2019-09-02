Fuji-Q Highland has been flinging visitors into the further reaches of fun since its establishment in 1969, but the theme park, known for its rollercoasters, brings so much more than a high-octane day out for adrenaline junkies. Now in its 50th year, the Yamanashi landmark gives visitors the chance to step into an authentic world of ninjutsu (ninja warfare) with its new area “NARUTO Χ BORUTO Hidden Leaf Village” and Highland Hotel Resort and Spa’s“Shinobi No Ma – Japanese Ninja Suite NARUTO.” Based on the TV anime “Naruto” and its successor “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” Fuji Hidden Leaf Village crafts the experience of a living, breathing village caught in the rhythm of its ninja inhabitants.

Fuji Hidden Leaf Village stretches itself among a number of attractions. Set within the high vaulted ceilings of the Scientific Ninja Tool Dojo, Fuji-Q’s new virtual shoot’em up gives fans the chance to share the screen with many ninjas led by Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki in a race to blow away as many targets as possible collecting points as they go. The Ninja Museum, on the other hand, takes a more studious look at the world these ninjas inhabit. Moving through the exhibitions — from a 180° panoramic screen showing clips from the popular anime, to a full replica of the Hokage’s office, visitors are assured an all-encompassing education.

Weary from their extensive training, guests may turn to Naruto’s beloved Ramen Ichiraku. Promising a wide variety of broths, fillings and extras (all served in Naruto-themed crockery), Ichiraku ensures that the flavor, as well as the world that surrounds it, is as authentic as it can be. If you’re hungry for more, the nearby Kanmido Café offers both sweet and savory taiyaki (a fish-shaped waffle with filling). Visitors can also head to the gift store for a range of original goods or burn off some calories at the Ninjutsu Carnival arcade.

The Ninja Suite expands on the Naruto world, giving overnight guests the chance to live in Naruto’s world with all the benefits of today’s modern conveniences. At 72 square meters, the suite is Highland Hotel Resort and Spa’s largest room, ideally shared between two to six fans. The spacious room immerses guests in all the trappings of the anime, with the Valley of the End painted across its sliding doors. For those with travel in mind, fear not as the escorts there are suitably dressed. The Fujikyuko Line between Otsuki and Kawaguchiko Stations, as well as the bus operating between Shinjuku Station and Fuji-Q Highland, will be sporting Naruto custom body wrapping.



Fuji-Q Highland

Opening hours:

8:30am – 21:00pm (subject to change)

Tel: 0555-23-2111

Prices:

Shinobinoma-Japanese Ninja Suite NARUTO ¥35,000~ (1 room for two persons)

3D Shooting ride Scientific Ninja Tool Dojo Hall ¥1,500

Ninja Museum ¥800

Carnival Games ¥500 (per game)

One Day Free Pass ¥6,200

〒403-0017

5-6-1 Shinnishihara, Fujiyoshida-shi, Yamanashi-ken

www.fujiq.jp/en