Good Heavens British Bar Tokyo

Good Heavens has been serving the good folk of Shimokitazawa for around 20 years and has rightfully earned a loyal following of customers in the process. In addition to being an authentic British pub with a selection of British beers and ales, it also serves as an events space with comedy nights, gigs, quizzes and shows. Recent standup performers include global superstar Aziz Ansari, Neal Brennan, Phil Jupitus and Tom Green.

Good Heavens is run by amiable Brit Paul Davies. The pub is also stocked with a healthy array of books which can be bought for very reasonable prices which attracts bookworms, bohemians and a comprehensive spectrum of expats from all over the world — in addition to locals of course. Naturally, Tokyo-based Brits come from far and wide to Good Heavens for its legendary fish and chips and other British culinary staples.

DJ nights are also frequently held in addition to live viewing of sports events such as the Rugby World Cup 2019 which is being shown on the pub’s massive 100 inch screen. No matter your nationality, Good Heavens is the perfect spot to enjoy the rugby, have a few pints, tuck into hearty British fare and enjoy some fine banter with locals and visitors alike.

Check the Good Heavens Facebook page for the times and schedule for the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Good Heavens

5-32-5 Daizawa, Setagaya-ku