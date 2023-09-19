Good Town Doughnuts, located just off the serpentine corridor of Cat Street, feels like an old Jewish deli plucked right out of New York City. Busy voices bounce off the tiled floor and get buried in the baked goods that surround you as you enter.

Sandwiches, tarts, pies and even pizzas blanket the room with a sense of security and nostalgia. The donuts, however, give Good Town that kiss of current bohemian flare you’d expect from a Harajuku staple. Flavors like hibiscus and blood orange are celebrated as seasonal offerings, and certain classics like the smiley face donut feature a surprising custard flavor: mango! Nearly all of Good Town’s donuts have a vegan doppelgänger as well, meaning these sweet treats can be enjoyed guilt-free.

6-13-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

6 min. walk from Meiji-jingumae ‘Harajuku’ Station

@good_town_doughnuts