Goodbye 2020 at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Presented by:
Metropolis Magazine x Pullman Tokyo Tamachi Hotel
x
CS-Entertainment
December 18, 2020
7pm – late (24:00)
Platform-9 Bar & Terrace + Event Space
9F, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi Hotel
3-1-29 Shibaura, Minato-ku
Metropolis, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi and CS-Entertainment present Goodbye 2020, a dazzling New Years celebration at Pullman’s chic rooftop bar, Platform 9. Make the final moments of 2020 memorable with drinks of your choice (including the bar’s signature cocktails) and stunning views of the Tokyo nightscape. Guest artists include DJ Swanny Davis and DJ Dan Tanda, among others. Plus, be sure to check out the prizes and giveaways available this year.
Guests must purchase a ticket to enter and reservations are required. Additionally, guests are expected to follow COVID-19 hygiene rules and regulations (scroll below for details). Access details to Pullman here.
Event Details:
Entry: ¥2,500 per person
Drinks: ¥500 per drink all night (L.O. 11:15pm)
(Draft beer, house red & white wine, sparkling wine, selected cocktails, soft drinks + Fergus’ famous homemade mulled hot wine)
Prizes kindly supported by: Pullman Hotel & KASA Restaurant / Metropolis / Colonial Trade Co. (Great Wines!) / Harnet Mega Meat Mart
The safety and wellbeing of our party guests is our top priority. Strict guidelines for hygiene at Pullman help to ensure the safety and security of guests and employees. With these guidelines in place, we welcome you with a clean and safe environment:
- Guests must undergo a temperature check upon arriving at the entrance.
- Guests must sanitize their hands at the entrance.
- Guests must leave their contact details with us (full name and telephone number are sufficient) – to be kept for 2-3 weeks after the event.
- Guests must wear face masks. Masks are not mandatory on the terrace.
Please note the event may become subject to entry restrictions or full cancellation depending on government directives.