Goodbye 2020 at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Presented by:

December 18, 2020

7pm – late (24:00)

Platform-9 Bar & Terrace + Event Space

9F, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi Hotel

3-1-29 Shibaura, Minato-ku

Metropolis, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi and CS-Entertainment present Goodbye 2020, a dazzling New Years celebration at Pullman’s chic rooftop bar, Platform 9. Make the final moments of 2020 memorable with drinks of your choice (including the bar’s signature cocktails) and stunning views of the Tokyo nightscape. Guest artists include DJ Swanny Davis and DJ Dan Tanda, among others. Plus, be sure to check out the prizes and giveaways available this year.

Guests must purchase a ticket to enter and reservations are required. Additionally, guests are expected to follow COVID-19 hygiene rules and regulations (scroll below for details). Access details to Pullman here.

Event Details: