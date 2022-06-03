♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury moves direct and Saturn goes retrograde. Really? This is akin to two steps forward, one step back. You’ve survived one transit. Now you’re starting another. Venus carries on in your solar second house. Regardless of any drama or obstacles thrown in your path, you’re focused on what your income will bring. You attract money like a magnet. Nothing will stop you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruler Venus is in your sign. Pallas Athene is there, along with Uranus. Even Mercury hangs in, and goes direct. This is a stellar huddle, reflected in adjustments on earth. You have what you want – maybe. Uranus lets you keep what’s aligned with your higher self. Saturn goes retrograde. Can you believe it? At least things fall together in slow motion. Catch yourself.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Gemini! Ruling planet Mercury goes direct. This is a relief and a bonus. Then Saturn goes retrograde the very next day. Not so festive. (Do not back over the speed bump. There will be spikes). While things are slowing down, you may want to take a look around. What is an emotional reaction to a surprise could be a doorway to a happy new path.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Ceres, the goddess of abundance, is in your sign. Thank goodness. She approaches Dark Moon Lilith. Things are never going to be the same again. You won’t let them. If you’ve recently had an experience that made you draw a line, you know what this feels like. There are some areas that are non-negotiable. Mercury goes direct. Saturn goes retrograde. Watch your step.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re a high-flyer, even if you don’t feel like it. This week’s stars are above the horizon in your chart. You’re recognized and receive attention. The only area this may not be the case is with regard to work. Pluto retrograde unearths revelations in this sector. Mercury goes direct. You’re thinking clearly, and so are others. Saturn then moves retrograde. It’s slow, and thorough.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Ruler Mercury goes direct. Its retrograde action may have been a bumpy ride. It’s over now. Muddled minds and confused consciousness now stream through dendritic tunnels of clarity. This doesn’t take into account the next planetary event, of course. Saturn goes retrograde the day after. At least with this slow down, you can feel the earth under your feet.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What’s happening for Libra? You may spend your valued time in the service of others, and mostly of your own free will. Balancing perspectives is important. Your ability to soothe and calm is in demand. Mercury goes direct, so it has some catching up to do. Saturn moves retrograde. It slows things down. Which means take a walk in the park and claim your life back.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Your senses are engaged. You can’t help it. Shifts in the field are easily picked up by you. Now your mind puts the latest puzzle together as Mercury goes direct. Snap, click, there’s your map and target. With Venus, Pallas Athene, Uranus and Mercury in your sector of long-term commitments, you’re making big decisions. Saturn moves retrograde. Taking your time is fine.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a release, like a key in a lock. It’s especially for you, and you’ll feel it. You’re more free to make decisions than you have been. Mercury goes direct. You’re back to thinking at your usual high-speed chase. While Sagittarians shoot their arrows up to the sky, be aware of the stumbling blocks back on earth. Saturn moves retrograde. Moving slowly buys you time.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury goes direct in your house of romance. Schedules align. You can finally get flowers arranged, candles lit, pillows fluffed for future relaxation. As much as Capricorn is the guardian of tradition, it’s also your job to define how it changes, and when. Saturn, ruler of your sign, goes retrograde. Pace yourself, or the universe will do it for you.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aquarians have had an impossible year. Knowing this helps. It’s not you, it’s the stars. Well, perhaps a little bit you. You’re caught up in a system of chaos and change. It’s your visionary qualities that allow you to leap out and see beyond the fray. Mercury moves direct. You can think into the future. Saturn in your sign goes retrograde. Things won’t happen overnight.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You know what you have in mind, but not everyone does – yet. The majority of planets are below the horizon in your chart. They give you a modicum of privacy. Mercury goes direct to bring clarity to negotiations. You can sign documents safely, and know where you’ve put your keys. Saturn goes retrograde. While it may feel slow, you can create a structure for your dreams.