♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

There’s a shift this week. Not a sea change, but worth noting. The Sun reflects its greatest light at the Full Moon. The height of awareness is reached for the month. The focus lies where this luminary resides. For you, it’s in your career sector. It connects with those who know you (or think they do). Mid-week there’s an ease in financial upgrades and continual karmic progress.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week is stabilizing for you. It’s a challenge for Taurus to feel secure with destabilizing Uranus in your sign. That’s the point. This planet creates uncertainty and interrupts even the most sacred of plans. It forces a spiritual perspective, no matter how zen you may already be. The Full Moon lights up motivation for balance in your hopes and dreams.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s quite a week for Gemini, though that may not be your first thought. Feelings and family take precedence in many of your choices. Hyper responses with the Full Moon are not the norm for you. Often, you’re the one calming others, though it may seem like a storm in a tea cup. The reflected light could reveal a secret stash of stability in an important relationship.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

For many Cancers, this is your time of year. The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday! The doubling-down of positive star influence is yours. Dark Moon Lilith kicks your interests up a notch. Ceres backs your choices. The Full Moon is in your solar seventh house. It lets the focus rest in an important relationship. Someone brings balance into your life and offers a new view.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The stars put you in a public position. This summer may feel like a race without rest. Your career gets a boost as Mars puts the focus on what works for you. Do you currently have a lot on your shoulders? This week’s Full Moon bears this out. It is in your solar sixth house of work. You may feel your own authority as you keep traditions alive with your innovative signature flair.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

It’s a power week for Virgos. The drama is half the fun. This is a time for karmic leaps. Your most auspicious days are mid-week. The Sun makes a compatible aspect in your friendship sector. It lightens any surprises not of your making. The Full Moon is in your solar fifth house. When it comes to romance, it’s deep. It may reveal something you didn’t already know.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Though it’s your life, are you focused in assisting others? Mercury, the Sun, Ceres and Dark Moon Lilith support your career. They encourage intriguing and unusual scenarios. Working hard brings a sense of deep satisfaction. The Full Moon helps you enjoy it. Ease in recalibration makes you all the more efficient. Attempts to leap away from the past attracts a breakthrough.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can handle this week with one hand behind your back. Especially as your sense-ations swirl with finesse. Mercury, the Sun, Ceres and Dark Moon Lilith connect you to spiritual resources. You stream multiple levels of input and higher consciousness. The Full Moon is grounding. Conversations include a framework for times, dates, and pieces as they click together for you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Sagittarians like their freedom. It’s not that you need a long leash – you don’t want one at all. Why should you? The last thing you find attractive is being snapped back, just when your interest is piqued. Temptations take a turn this week. You may find that nurturing the roots of your relationships bears prolific fruit. This Full Moon works hard to build a thriving foundation.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto in your sign takes things apart. It also puts them back together. You may have developed all kinds of strategies to sense these seismic shifts. Pluto gives back more than you started with, after things shake out. Mid-week, arrangements are easier with children and partners. This Full Moon is in Capricorn. Shadows rise to the surface to receive reflected light, well-earned.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Saturn is still retrograde in Aquarius. This taskmaster makes things last. It happens by building a structure that wasn’t there before. It includes anything from lifting weights to positive thinking or creating a budget. Even your dreams may be in the process of realignment. The Full Moon in your sector of hopes and wishes reveals more to add to your plans.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

While things are in the midst of change, you have a starry appeal. Vesta, Juno, and Neptune in your sign assist with any fluid situation. The comfort levels you feel may be a bit more your style than the rest of the zodiac. It’s your turn to catch your breath, as you negotiate your next step. This Full Moon is down-to-earth. Friends you admire may share a few surprises.