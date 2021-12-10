♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Taking your next step by storm? Yes. Healing from the universe though you’re too busy? Check. Venus in your house of career doesn’t mind. You can quantum leap through holiday scenes and always land on your feet. Ruler Mars transits to tickle your travel bug. Want to get out, even if you hightail it home right after? Mercury moves to make you the director of your sphere.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week works wonders. Are relationships a bit of a blur with all the rushing about? Would you like things to simply fall into place? Mars, decisive about action, transits to bring them into focus. Enjoy the added excitement. Holiday hearts bring more than hope this time of year. Mercury traverses the skies with Juno, Venus, and Pluto to say you’ll make it through.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As a Gemini, you know how to handle a group. You can see all sides of a situation. This makes you popular – and valuable. The planets traverse your social sector this week. You are seen and invited. Be ready to absorb the attention. Mars transits to speed up your interactions. Ruler Mercury takes another step. You may choose to discuss shared accounts and holiday obligations.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re not in a relationship, you may choose to be your own best partner. Juno, Venus, and Neptune are in the sector of your chart known as ‘the Mirror’. Mercury transits to join them. Mars changes signs. The planet of action makes a fast dash to ante up last minute lunches and holiday gifts. Be sure to include your name on the treat-for-a-day list along with your colleagues.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Did your free time just fill itself up? Leos are a champion for others. You’re especially sought after right now. The planetary line-up is a starburst of energy. What about time to recover? Mars transits, offering meaningful moments when it comes to romance. Of course, they may be a bit hit-and-run. Mercury offers a holiday tradition where work and celebrations combine.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What do you want others to know? Anything? Do the holidays make you nostalgic, tense up your shoulder muscles, maybe both? There’s an impact of energy which Virgos understand. Details get shuffled or forgotten in the enthusiasm and excitement. You’re the one up late at night, putting the pieces together. Mars transits to speed things up. Mercury whispers romance.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week trends to social events with new friends. Mars inspires, moving to this sector of your chart. The pace picks up, adding excitement. Mercury transits. Your home may be filled with the sounds of the holiday and family. Virtual chats count. Feel a bit drained? The Sun squares Neptune, putting your ego in a bind. Keep the flow with music, a favorite film, and treats.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week works specifically to be vague, which can drive a Scorpio crazy. You need defined lines and times to get more exposure in your schedule. Mars transits to your money house. Things happen fast. It opposes the North Node exactly. You’re in for a breakthrough, which brings relief. Mercury moves to help with any communication you may choose to make.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You have a lot going on. Happy Birthday! Mars moves into your sign. Energy levels soar and your schedule speeds up. The Sun in Sagittarius keeps you optimistic, though it squares off with Neptune. You may not get everything you want, even if you were promised. Mars then opposes the North Node to clear up that misunderstanding. Mercury transits to bring the money home.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Activities come in fast, with a drive to move them forward. This matches the season, backed by the stars. Capricorn is in the center of planets that touch dreams and soothe daily life. Then they go to work on income while they connect. Mars enters your solar twelfth house. Ambition this time of year? Yes. Mercury moves to your sign. Your voice brings blessings and hope to others.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Saturn are looked upon as opposites. Jupiter expands and Saturn contracts. Both are necessary and in Aquarius. In practical application, they can drive you crazy. You’d like to get things completed. Their timeline is like carving a rock. Yet the stars are on your side. Mars transits to bring friends who help. Mercury flexes his wings when you speak your wishes.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Wondering ‘how much more? The stars create a new pattern of interaction. Neptune in your sign continues its proliferation of mist. Waves curling onto the shore have nothing on your endless efforts. Mars is the planet of drive and ambition. It transits to focus career goals into results. Mercury offers a down-to-earth presentation with everything you say.