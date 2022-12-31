♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Jan 1 – Jan 7

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Full Wolf Moon reflects its loyal light into life at home. You may be handling finances and security for those you love. Family, and those who are like family, are a main focus. Chiron in your sign works towards communication. With a square aspect to Mercury, there are blocks and then success. Ruler Mars goes direct mid-week. Energy is restored.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Sometimes the focus of January is just to get through it. The Full Wolf Moon brings understanding as you connect up with others. Conversations may not be sentimental but are clearly heard. Ruler Venus, governing beauty, love, and money, adds her finesse to your career. If there’s an open desk, go for it. A positive aspect with Mars energizes you as it moves direct.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This Full Wolf Moon is in your solar second house. It brings an awareness of finances and what you own. Venus, goddess of love and money, has an excellent run. Her trine aspect with Mars is a positive one. There is energy for you to manifest what you need. This influence may bring in more than planned. Mars goes direct for an extra boost to your interests.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a big week in terms of how you feel. The Full Wolf Moon is in your sign. It reflects each emotional step you take. Cancers often play their cards close to their chest. This means you may work to keep your depths from showing on the surface. Create a time and space to bring your comforts closer. Mars goes direct. It energizes dreams and brings you back to full force.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your chart may say it’s all happening in your house of dreams. There is some truth to this. The Full Wolf Moon is there. Ideas and plans for the future drift through, asking to be considered. Another plus is Mars as it moves into direct motion. It influences your energy levels with groups and friends. Your actions lead the way. Taking on a new project is a piece of cake.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Welcome to the new year. There are a few major impacts. They’re in a positive alignment to Virgo, so breathe easy. This Full Wolf Moon is happy to shed light on questions. The first one may not be, ‘How did I get here?’, though that’s always fun. This week’s influence deals with groups that have a mind of their own. Mars moves direct as you throw yourself into your career.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

How much more can you take? Probably a lot. Your compassion and stability are infused with the placement of the Sun, Mercury, and Pluto. Opposite them is the Full Wolf Moon. This brings a money-making focus in your career. It’s an alignment you can bank on. Mars goes direct. Part of you may already be sending your thoughts and energy to far-away places.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Uranus is opposite your sign. It’s in your sector of committed relationships. Don’t worry about the spaces between the gaps. They’re there to make you leap. The Full Wolf Moon soothes if you’re pining for someone long distance. It has a way of lending a shoulder to lean on. Mars is an energizer. It moves direct. It cuts through the clouds in a world of confusion.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As much as you might like to gallop off, you could surprise yourself. Your strength of endurance has increased tenfold. Your ability to attract distant good fortune allows you to stay the course. This is a week like no other (as they all are). The Full Wolf Moon brings family under your wing. Mars moves direct. You’re getting a breath of fresh air. A relationship starts to make sense.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Though you have endless responsibilities, you are growing as fast as you can. Your interactions shift so that your spirit can take a rest. The Full Wolf Moon is in your relationship sector. The focus is on a commitment. Mars goes direct. Perfect for winter weather, you are on a mission for the soul. It energizes your career, clearing others’ perception of what you choose to do.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Can you do this? Yes, you can. You have forged through previous efforts. This week is no exception. You may find it easy. This Full Wolf Moon lends a family-oriented hand to business. Mars moves direct to energize whatever you do. It allows you the irresistible trappings of romance and creative inspiration. You’re focused on results. The packaging comes later.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not everything comes all at once. Pisces knows this best. You understand ebbs and tides, cosmic cycles that bloom and break free. This Full Wolf Moon is a friend. Timing is felt on the inside. Your creative instincts kick in. Romance may feel like a secure family. Mars goes direct to energize. You may not agree with everything it offers, but it will still warm up life at home.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani