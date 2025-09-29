Things To Do in Tokyo in October 2025 The rundown of the best events in Tokyo this October By Zhifei Zheng

October in Tokyo is one of the best times to get out and experience the city. The cooler weather and crisp autumn air set the stage for fireworks, outdoor film screenings, ramen festivals and Halloween celebrations. Art lovers can look forward to international exhibitions, while music fans can catch live jazz across the city. There’s even a global night market bringing food and culture together under the autumn sky. Whether you’re after seasonal flavors, cultural events or outdoor fun, Tokyo in October offers plenty of ways to enjoy the month.

Tamagawa Fireworks Festival 2025

October 4, 2025

Credit by KEN226 (iStock)

This festival lights up the summer night with over 6,000 fireworks over the banks of the Tamagawa River. Pick up snacks from the food stalls in the area and watch the sky come alive with vibrant colors over a cold beer. Arrive early to claim a good spot, as the viewing area fills quickly.

6pm – 7pm

Stage shows and stalls will be open from 3pm

Tamagawa Futako Bridge Park

1-3-5 Kamata, Setagaya-ku

Free Admission, paid seating available

tamagawa-hanabi.com

Hibiya Cinema Festival 2025

October 10 – 26

Credit from Hibiya Tokyo Midtown website

Watch films under the stars at this annual open-air festival in Tokyo’s Hibiya district. This year’s theme, “Experiential Cinema,” brings a mix of daytime and nighttime screenings, including special selections from the Women Journalists Film Award and the Toronto Japanese Film Festival, with live talks from directors. Don’t miss this unique cinematic experience under the stars!

● Daytime Screenings (October 11 – 13, October 18 – 26)

12pm – 6pm

● Nighttime Screenings (October 10 – 13, October 18 – 25)

Director’s Talk: 6:30pm – 7pm

Screening Starts: 7pm

(Times are subject to changes, visit the official website for more details)

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya

1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

Free Admission

www.hibiya.tokyo-midtown.com/hibiya-cinema-festival

The Sumida Street Jazz Festival

October 19 – 20

Credit by Laifalight (iStock)

Get ready for one of Tokyo’s coolest free music events this autumn. With about 400 bands playing everything from jazz to rock, folk to electronic. And it’s not just about the tunes––the Wild Food and Sumida Ichibi Beer Festivals are happening at the same time, with around 20 craft brewers and loads of tasty food stalls to check out. Enjoying the warm autumn atmosphere with friends or family under the backdrop of Jazz tunes and cold brews.

Kinshi Park

4-15-1 Kinshi, Sumida-ku

Free admission

sumida-jazz.jp/sj

Tokyo Night Market

October 22 – 26

Credit: by Gumpanat (iStock)

The ever-popular Tokyo Night Market returns to Yoyogi Park with over 40 stalls offering global street food and local specialties, including Thai, Taiwanese and Vietnamese. Besides the food, live bands, DJ performances and open-air entertainment help carry the night market spirit. Supported by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the market has become a permanent cultural highlight, so come and explore the flavors and creativity from across Asia.

October 23 – 25 (4pm – 10pm)

October 26 – 27 (12pm –10pm)

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

Free Admission

https://tokyo-night-market.com/en/

Tokyo Ramen Festival 2025

Oct 23 – Nov 3, 2025

Credit by Ricky Aditya Perdana (iStock)

Over a dozen ramen stands take over Komazawa Park, each offering a glimpse into the unique flavors across Japan—the perfect opportunity to try different styles of ramen in one place. Head early to avoid the crowds.

October 23 – 30 (12pm – 8:30pm)

November 1 – 2 (10:30am – 8:30pm)

November 3 (10:30am – 6:30pm)

Komazawa Olympic Park

1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya-ku

Free Admission

Ramen ticket (1 bowl) ¥1,100 (tax included)

ra-fes.com

Japan Mobility Show 2025 (Formerly the Tokyo Motor Show)

October 30 – November 9

Credit by GreMaWi (iStock)

The Tokyo Motor Show returns to Tokyo this year as the Japan Mobility Show as it transitions into a showcase of cutting-edge technology related to movement. Highlights include Honda’s all-new “0 Series” electric vehicles, prototypes of the Honda 0 sedan and Honda 0 SUV, as well as a full-scale interior model of the Honda Jet Elite II. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or tech lover, the future of transportation is here and on full display.

9am – 7pm (until 6pm on Sundays)

November 4 – 7 (10am – 7pm)

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

Adult Admission:

Advance purchase: ¥2,700

Same-Day admission: ¥3,000

After 4pm admission: ¥1,500

Early-Entry admission: ¥3,500 (Limited to 5,000 tickets per day)

Junior-High or High School Students: Free admission

Elementary School Students or Younger: Free admission

https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/

Tokyo Disney Halloween 2025

Until October 31

Disney’s annual Halloween season is back. Step into a world of eerie fun with Disney’s Halloween events, from the “Villains Halloween” parade to the spooky Night Sky Halloween Fireworks Show. In addition, the parks are releasing special limited-time merchandise like plush badges or rings inspired by villains, to fully enjoy the festive atmosphere.

9am – 9pm

Tokyo Disneyland

1-1 Maihama, Urayasu, Chiba-ku

¥4,500 – ¥9,400

www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/en/topics/event/halloween2025

Tokyo Exhibition: ​​Van Gogh’s Home: The Van Gogh Museum. The Painter’s Legacy, the Family Collection, the Ongoing Story

Until December 21

Credit by Van Gogh Exhibition Official Website

Immerse yourself in van Gogh’s art with a 3D projection of iconic works like Sunflowers and Almond Blossom. His visual language of colors and brushstrokes is presented in this new-age digital medium—a fresh way to give his legacy a modern voice.

9:30am – 5:30pm; Fridays (9:30am – 8pm)

Closed: Mondays, September 16, October 14, November 4, November 25, 2025

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

General ¥2,300 (¥2,100) ／ College students ¥1,300 (¥1,100) ／ Seniors 65+ ¥1,600 (¥1,400)

gogh2025-26.jp/english