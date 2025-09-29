September 29, 2025
Things To Do in Tokyo in October 2025
The rundown of the best events in Tokyo this October
By Zhifei Zheng
October in Tokyo is one of the best times to get out and experience the city. The cooler weather and crisp autumn air set the stage for fireworks, outdoor film screenings, ramen festivals and Halloween celebrations. Art lovers can look forward to international exhibitions, while music fans can catch live jazz across the city. There’s even a global night market bringing food and culture together under the autumn sky. Whether you’re after seasonal flavors, cultural events or outdoor fun, Tokyo in October offers plenty of ways to enjoy the month.
Tamagawa Fireworks Festival 2025
October 4, 2025
This festival lights up the summer night with over 6,000 fireworks over the banks of the Tamagawa River. Pick up snacks from the food stalls in the area and watch the sky come alive with vibrant colors over a cold beer. Arrive early to claim a good spot, as the viewing area fills quickly.
6pm – 7pm
Stage shows and stalls will be open from 3pm
Tamagawa Futako Bridge Park
1-3-5 Kamata, Setagaya-ku
Free Admission, paid seating available
tamagawa-hanabi.com
Hibiya Cinema Festival 2025
October 10 – 26
Watch films under the stars at this annual open-air festival in Tokyo’s Hibiya district. This year’s theme, “Experiential Cinema,” brings a mix of daytime and nighttime screenings, including special selections from the Women Journalists Film Award and the Toronto Japanese Film Festival, with live talks from directors. Don’t miss this unique cinematic experience under the stars!
● Daytime Screenings (October 11 – 13, October 18 – 26)
12pm – 6pm
● Nighttime Screenings (October 10 – 13, October 18 – 25)
Director’s Talk: 6:30pm – 7pm
Screening Starts: 7pm
(Times are subject to changes, visit the official website for more details)
Tokyo Midtown Hibiya
1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku
Free Admission
www.hibiya.tokyo-midtown.com/hibiya-cinema-festival
The Sumida Street Jazz Festival
October 19 – 20
Get ready for one of Tokyo’s coolest free music events this autumn. With about 400 bands playing everything from jazz to rock, folk to electronic. And it’s not just about the tunes––the Wild Food and Sumida Ichibi Beer Festivals are happening at the same time, with around 20 craft brewers and loads of tasty food stalls to check out. Enjoying the warm autumn atmosphere with friends or family under the backdrop of Jazz tunes and cold brews.
Kinshi Park
4-15-1 Kinshi, Sumida-ku
Free admission
sumida-jazz.jp/sj
Tokyo Night Market
October 22 – 26
The ever-popular Tokyo Night Market returns to Yoyogi Park with over 40 stalls offering global street food and local specialties, including Thai, Taiwanese and Vietnamese. Besides the food, live bands, DJ performances and open-air entertainment help carry the night market spirit. Supported by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the market has become a permanent cultural highlight, so come and explore the flavors and creativity from across Asia.
October 23 – 25 (4pm – 10pm)
October 26 – 27 (12pm –10pm)
Yoyogi Park
2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku
Free Admission
https://tokyo-night-market.com/en/
Tokyo Ramen Festival 2025
Oct 23 – Nov 3, 2025
Over a dozen ramen stands take over Komazawa Park, each offering a glimpse into the unique flavors across Japan—the perfect opportunity to try different styles of ramen in one place. Head early to avoid the crowds.
October 23 – 30 (12pm – 8:30pm)
November 1 – 2 (10:30am – 8:30pm)
November 3 (10:30am – 6:30pm)
Komazawa Olympic Park
1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya-ku
Free Admission
Ramen ticket (1 bowl) ¥1,100 (tax included)
ra-fes.com
Japan Mobility Show 2025 (Formerly the Tokyo Motor Show)
October 30 – November 9
The Tokyo Motor Show returns to Tokyo this year as the Japan Mobility Show as it transitions into a showcase of cutting-edge technology related to movement. Highlights include Honda’s all-new “0 Series” electric vehicles, prototypes of the Honda 0 sedan and Honda 0 SUV, as well as a full-scale interior model of the Honda Jet Elite II. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or tech lover, the future of transportation is here and on full display.
9am – 7pm (until 6pm on Sundays)
November 4 – 7 (10am – 7pm)
Tokyo Big Sight
3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku
Adult Admission:
- Advance purchase: ¥2,700
- Same-Day admission: ¥3,000
- After 4pm admission: ¥1,500
- Early-Entry admission: ¥3,500 (Limited to 5,000 tickets per day)
Junior-High or High School Students: Free admission
Elementary School Students or Younger: Free admission
https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/
Tokyo Disney Halloween 2025
Until October 31
Disney’s annual Halloween season is back. Step into a world of eerie fun with Disney’s Halloween events, from the “Villains Halloween” parade to the spooky Night Sky Halloween Fireworks Show. In addition, the parks are releasing special limited-time merchandise like plush badges or rings inspired by villains, to fully enjoy the festive atmosphere.
9am – 9pm
Tokyo Disneyland
1-1 Maihama, Urayasu, Chiba-ku
¥4,500 – ¥9,400
www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/en/topics/event/halloween2025
Tokyo Exhibition: Van Gogh’s Home: The Van Gogh Museum. The Painter’s Legacy, the Family Collection, the Ongoing Story
Until December 21
Immerse yourself in van Gogh’s art with a 3D projection of iconic works like Sunflowers and Almond Blossom. His visual language of colors and brushstrokes is presented in this new-age digital medium—a fresh way to give his legacy a modern voice.
9:30am – 5:30pm; Fridays (9:30am – 8pm)
Closed: Mondays, September 16, October 14, November 4, November 25, 2025
Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku
General ¥2,300 (¥2,100) ／ College students ¥1,300 (¥1,100) ／ Seniors 65+ ¥1,600 (¥1,400)
gogh2025-26.jp/english