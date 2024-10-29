Hungary Brings Folk Music and Flavors to Expo 2025 Osaka Multi-story pavilion to showcase Hungarian culture and business innovation By Jessie Carbutt

The numbers speak for themselves: 28 million visitors are expected to flood through the gates of Expo 2025 Osaka between April 13 and October 13, 2025. Among the 161 participating countries, Hungary is positioning itself to leave a lasting impression with an ambitious pavilion that promises to engage all the senses.

A Musical Journey Through Hungarian Culture

At the heart of Hungary’s exhibition strategy lies an unexpected ambassador: traditional folk music. The main theme of the Expo is designing the society of the future, and planning for the future is unthinkable without knowledge of and respect for the past.

The pavilion’s centerpiece is an immersive theater space. Visitors can experience live folk music performances for 10 hours daily throughout the expo’s 184-day run. These performances aren’t mere entertainment—they’re designed to tell the story of Hungary’s landscapes, values, and cultural heritage through melodic storytelling.

Architecture That Speaks Two Languages

The pavilion’s design thoughtfully bridges Hungarian and Japanese architectural traditions. Drawing inspiration from both cultures’ deep connection to nature, the structure incorporates natural building materials common to both countries’ folk architecture.

Visitors begin their journey through a forest clearing that showcases flora typical of Hungarian meadows. Then, they enter the “Wandering Space” and culminating in an impressive dome where live performances occur.

Business Meets Pleasure

The multi-story pavilion isn’t just about cultural exchange. A dedicated floor spanning over 100 square meters focuses on economic development. This reflects Hungary’s position as a key Central European partner for Japan.

With more than 180 Japanese companies currently operating in Hungary—representing approximately ¥500 billion in capital investment and employing 32,000 people—the pavilion aims to strengthen these ties further.

A Taste of Hungary

The first floor houses a bistro serving classic Hungarian cuisine. This is complemented by a wine bar featuring selections from Hungary’s diverse wine regions. For those looking to take a piece of Hungary home, a visitor shop offers handicrafts and souvenirs made by local artisans and small businesses. This benefits them as a gateway to the East Asian market.

Beyond Expo 2024 Osaka

This strategic presence at Expo 2025 comes at a significant time for Hungarian-Japanese relations. The Hungarian government plans to open a diplomatic mission in Osaka during the expo period, further cementing bilateral ties. In 2023, Hungary welcomed nearly 309,000 visitors from East Asia, who spent 905,000 nights in the country—numbers that are expected to grow significantly following the expo.

Cultural Programming at Expo 2025 Osaka

Throughout the six-month event, the pavilion will host more than 50 performances spanning folk, classical, and contemporary music. These events aim to showcase the breadth of Hungarian cultural expression while creating opportunities for cultural exchange with Japanese audiences.

For more information about Expo 2025 Osaka and ticketing details, visit the official Expo 2025 website. Also see the Metropolis events page.