If you’ve ever wandered into a Japanese arcade, or game center as they’re called, you’ve seen them: rows of claw machines (UFO catchers) tempting you with plushies, anime figures, and even quirky snacks. Winning, though? That’s a whole different beast. The claws seem weaker than your morning coffee, and prizes are always juuuust out of reach. But here’s the thing—they’re not unwinnable.

With some strategy, a few insider tricks, and maybe a little patience, you can leave the arcade with more than just empty pockets. We show you how to win at arcade machines in Japan. Let’s dive into what works—and what doesn’t.

1. Understand the Machines: Not All Are Rigged (but Some Are Close)

Not every claw machine in Japan is designed to make you fail, but they are carefully calibrated to challenge you. Knowing the basics can save you from blowing your budget.

Claw machines (UFO catchers): These typically don’t grip prizes tightly. Instead, the strategy often involves nudging, dragging, or pushing the item into the drop zone.

“Impossible” setups: If a prize looks wedged into a corner or balanced precariously, it’s usually a trap. Move on to another machine.

2. Master Specific Techniques

The Nudge: For prizes near the edge or on rollers, aim to push or flick the prize rather than lift it.

Leverage Physics: Use the claw to topple prizes over, particularly plush toys. Aim for the prize’s center of gravity to make it move.

Precision Drops: Align the claw with specific parts of the prize—like corners or tags—that are easier to grab or manipulate.

One-Sided Grab: For oddly shaped or heavy prizes, position the claw to grab only one side, creating rotational momentum that can help move the prize

3. The Secret to Plushies: Aim for the Neck Or a Tag, Not the Center

This is where most players go wrong—they assume the claw is supposed to grab the prize directly.

Aim for the neck or edge of the prize: If you’re going for a plush toy, aim the claw around the base of the neck or shoulders or a tag or any kind of fabric that could snag. This gives the claw better leverage to nudge or tilt the toy toward the chute.

Use the “drag” method: For rectangular boxes (like anime figures), try using the claw to drag one corner of the box closer to the edge. Don’t aim for the center—it’s too stable.

Test the claw strength: Try a single play to see how much the claw actually grips. If it barely lifts the item, you’ll need to rely on nudging or wait until the prize is closer to the edge.

I learned this the hard way with a Pikachu plush. After wasting ¥1,500 trying to grab it dead-center, a staff member casually mentioned, “Try aiming for the neck.” Two plays later, Pikachu was mine. For some reason, they also threw in a free strawberry ice cream.

3. Watch and Learn Before You Play

Patience is your best friend in a Japanese arcade. Before you throw your ¥100 coins into a machine, spend a minute observing others.

Watch successful players: How do they position the claw? What angle do they go for?

Look for partially won prizes: If someone gave up on a machine with a prize already teetering near the edge, that’s your golden opportunity.

4. Ask Staff for Help

This might sound like cheating and taking all the fun out of it, but in Japan, it’s perfectly normal to ask the arcade staff for a hand. They’re surprisingly willing to assist, especially if you’ve already spent a decent amount trying to win. So make those puppy eyes and they will come and help.

Ask for adjustments: If a prize is stuck, they might nudge it to a more winnable position.

5. Budget Smarter, Not Harder

Winning at claw machines can be addictive, but it’s easy to lose track of how much you’ve spent. Part of how to win at arcade machines in Japan is knowing when to stop.

Set a cap: Decide how much you’re willing to spend on a single machine—¥1,000 is a good limit per prize.

Take advantage of discounts: Many arcades offer bundle deals (e.g., ¥1,000 for 12 plays). Use these if you plan to stay a while.

6. Timing Is Everything

Believe it or not, timing can make a big difference in your success rate for how to win at arcade machines in Japan.

Visit during quiet hours: Weekday afternoons or late evenings are ideal. Staff have more time to help, and you won’t feel rushed by onlookers.

Take breaks: If you’re frustrated or on a losing streak, step away and come back later. Machines sometimes “reset” to easier settings after prolonged use.

Most importantly, have fun! And if you know more tips on how to win at arcade machines in Japan, email us at editor@metropolisjapan.com so that we can add them to this list. Don’t gatekeep!

