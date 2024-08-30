What’s Happening in Tokyo this September? Autumn festivals, fireworks and more! By Arden Kreuzer and Nick Gericke

China Festival

September 7 & 8

September in Tokyo brings the annual China Festival which hosts 90 booths offering traditional street foods, drinks and souvenirs while Chinese and Japanese artists showcase their talents through live music, theatre and martial arts performances. Stop by the travel booths for expert tips and guides to help plan your next adventure to China. Come and take part in this vibrant celebration of intercultural exchange.

10 am – 8 pm

Yoyogi Park Event Stage

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Free Admission

chinafes.net

Tokyo Grand Sumo-Tournament

September 8 – September 22

Journey back in time and experience the thrill of Sumo wrestling, the traditional Japanese sport that dates back to the Yayoi period in 300 BCE. Tickets can be purchased online for box seats that fit two to four people or regular chair seats. The tournament will last for two weeks, but tickets often sell out fast so make sure to get them early.

Ryogoku Kokugikan

1-3-28 Yokoami, Sumida-ku

sumo.or.jp

Kichioji Autumn Festival

September 14 & 15

Credit: LewisTsePuiLung

Summer festivals have fizzled out, but the autumn matsuri season is ready to take center stage. The cool autumn weather makes the perfect temperature to wear traditional yukata, absorb the festival atmosphere and watch the portable shrines being carried in the parade. The event is held over two days, culminating in the coming together of all 11 shrines. The parade starts from Musashi Hachiman Shrine on Saturday at 11 am. The festival will be accompanied by several shows and stalls with festival foods

10 am – 7:30 pm

Area surrounding Kichioji Station

1 Kichijoji Minami-cho, Musashino-shi

Free Admission

kichijouji.jp

Ultra Japan Festival 2024

September 14 & 15

Festival season is picking up all over the world, and Japan is no exception. The iconic Miami-based music festival is known for bringing together the world’s top electronic music artists. This year, Ultra Japan 2024 will feature an incredible lineup, including Steve Aoki, KOH, Afrojack, Alesso and more. With three stages set up throughout the venue, this year’s festival promises to be a spectacular event for EDM fans. The festival is known for its high-energy performances, cutting-edge stage designs and immersive experiences. As always, ULTRA Japan 2024 will combine the best in electronic music with a vibrant festival atmosphere.

11 am – 11 pm

Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park

1-1 Aomi, Koto-ku

GA 1-day: ¥16,000

GA 2-day:¥30,000

ultrajapan.com

Asakusa Samba Carnival

September 15

Credit: Asakusa Sambar Carnival Executive Committee

Join the biggest Brazilian carnival in the northern hemisphere, featuring more samba performers than anywhere outside of Brazil. Established in the 80s to create a new image for the Tokyo neighborhood of Asakusa, the festival is now a beloved annual event that marks the end of summer. Several teams from all over Japan made of hundreds of dancers, will participate in the samba carnival parade contest. This colorful show-off drew in over 500,000 visitors last year and this year is no exception.

12 pm – 5 pm

Asakusa Umamichi Street to Kaminarimon Street

Free Admission

asakusa-samba.org

Cosmos Flower Festival

September 14 – October 20

Credit: Chanerin Daopad

The cosmos flowers are due to bloom this month, transforming the fields of Tachikawa’s Showa Kinen Park into a wide flood of white, pink and magenta blooms. A popular retreat for many Tokyoites, flowers bloom throughout the year, and fall sees the popular Ginkgo Avenue awash with yellow autumnal leaves.

Showa Kinen Park opening times:

9:30 am – 5 pm, closed at 6 pm on holidays and the weekend from April to September

Admission adults: ¥450

showakinen-koen.jp

Chofu City Fireworks

September 21

If you missed the big summer fireworks festivals, this is the last chance to say farewell to summer with a grand finale. It is one of the most popular in Tokyo and attracts over 600,000 visitors each year. Over one hour 10,000 rounds of fireworks will illuminate the night sky over the banks of the Tamagawa River. Paid seating is available or you can claim a space in the free viewing area from the prior midnight, though it’s not enough to have a blanket spread out, someone must stay in the area to claim it. The closest stations are Keio Tamagawa Station (5-minute walk) and Chofu Station (20-minute walk).

6 pm – 7:15 pm

Tamagawa Ryokuchi Park

2 Chome-43-1 Somechi, Chofu

Free Admission, paid seating available

hanabi.csa.gr.jp

Tokyo River Clean Up

September 7, 14, 21 & 22

Credit: Tokyo River Clean Up

Protect the local environment while connecting with others by joining one of the regular volunteer river cleanups. Bring old clothes, a hat and enough water, then get stuck in. Events take place several times each month, with September events at the Arakawa, Edogawa and Tamagawa rivers. After the work is done, the group usually hosts a picnic or barbecue to chat and enjoy the sunset.

September 7

2:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Arakawa River

Meet at Nishi Kasai Station

September 14

2:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Arakawa River

Meet at Funabori Station

September 21

2:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Edogawa River

Meet at Myoden Station

September 22

1 pm – 5 pm

Tamagawa River

Meet at Kojimashinden Station

Free Admission

https://www.tokyoriverfriends.org/events/