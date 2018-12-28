I Feel Pretty

Amy Schumer plays an unlovely, insecure woman who, taking perhaps a cue from the movie Big, suffers a fall and wakes up seeing herself magically transformed into a supermodel-level major babe. As the title suggests, the key phrase is “seeing herself,” since everyone else sees her exactly as she was. No fat suits or special effects are used, like in, say, Shallow Hal, leaving it to Schumer’s unique talents to pull it off. This is hardly new territory for the comedienne, but she works well in her comfort zone. But I kind of hope she’ll try a different shtick next time. I had fun. (110 min)